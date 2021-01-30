DUKE CENTER — With its back against the wall, Elk Catholic decided it was time for a change.
The Crusaders opened Friday night’s road game against Otto-Eldred with a zone defense, but after the Terrors got some open looks and knocked down four three-pointers to take an early eight-point lead, ECC switched to man defense.
“They just jumped all over us,” ECC head coach Aaron Starub said regarding the early deficit. “(O-E) came out, they were patient, they got some good looks…They really picked us a part, so our man (defense) looked OK tonight. We still didn’t keep them in front a number of times.”
In what was a competitive back-and-forth matchup for three quarters, the change as well as rebounding on the defensive end helped ECC on its way to a 53-32 victory over O-E in the Terror Dome.
ECC took a timeout with 1:53 to go in the first after O-E’s Jake Merry connected on his second three-pointer of the game to give the Terrors their 12-4 lead.
Merry finished the night with three treys and led the Terrors with 13 points, while Austin Cousins, who sunk two threes on the night, finished behind him with eight points.
“Our first five are really solid,” O-E head coach Steve Bell said. “They can move the ball, they’re athletic. Jake Merry and Austin Cousins can shoot the ball. Inside, the guys can move. They’re not stationary, they can move in there and get the zone out of position.”
After a basket from ECC’s Charlie Breindl cut the Crusaders’ deficit down to 14-8, Mason McAllister drew a charge, which took away a made layup by O-E.
McAllister then turned around and nailed a three-pointer near the closing seconds of the quarter to put the score at 14-11 in favor of the Terrors. McAllister led the Crusaders with a game-high 18 points.
“I was very happy that we were able to keep our head up and make some shots,” Straub said. “We didn’t shoot it extremely well early, but give credit to Otto for what they did to take some of our shots away.”
The second quarter has recently become the achilles heel for O-E in recent games and that was the case again Friday night.
During their 41-29 home loss to St. Marys on Wednesday, the Terrors mustered just two points during the second quarter and the same thing would happen against ECC as the Crusaders made a 9-2 run during the quarter to take a 20-16 halftime lead.
A Mark Kraus three-pointer made way for ECC’s first lead of the game at the 3:12 mark in the second quarter before O-E’s lone points of the quarter, a bucket from Max Splain, tied the game up at 16-16. ECC then closed the half out with baskets from Luke Jansen and McAllister.
Jansen finished behind McAllister with 11 points on the night and Breindl recorded 10.
A Gavin Jimerson basket and a pair of free throws from Cole Sebastian early in the third quarter tied the game up at 20-20, but another 9-2 run for ECC would follow, which led to the Crusaders talong a 29-22 advantage and O-E calling a timeout with 2:27 left in the third.
Merry would sink his third trey of the game to bring the Terrors to within four, but that’s the closest O-E would get to ECC for the rest of the game.
Heading into the fourth leading 33-26, ECC outscored O-E, 20-6, the rest of the way.
“I think that ECC plays very aggressive man (defense) and we got out of our execution and there’s nobody to blame but ourselves for that,” Bell said. “It wasn’t anything we hadn’t seen already this year, we just didn’t execute.”