NEW BETHLEHEM — Putting up seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs turned a 4-2 deficit into a 9-5 win Friday afternoon at the New Bethlehem Little League Field.

The Lady Bulldogs (2-0) sent 12 batters to the plate in the fourth as Brooke Holben singled in two runs to get the scoring started. Dakota Hetrick followed with a run-scoring single and Becca Kunselman doubled in a run while Brynn Rearick capped the rally with a two-run single.

Rearick had three hits while Holben finished with two hits, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Kristen Shaffer, Kaia Rearick and Elaina Miller each had two hits.

The offense was enough for Hetrick to get the win on the mound. She struck out six while walking two and striking out six and hitting three batters.

Brookville (0-3) jumped out to a 3-0 lead with single runs in its first three at-bats. Carlie McManigle singled in Aleah Ames in the first inning, Emily Kramer scored from second on Julie MacWilliams’ sacrifice bunt in the second inning and Lauren Hergert doubled in a run in the third.

Redbank Valley scored twice in the bottom of the third as Holben doubled in Kaia Rearick and scored on Shaffer’s single.

Brookville went up 4-2 in the top of the fourth as Leah Kammerdeiner singled in MacWilliams.

The Lady Raiders’ final run in the seventh when Kramer singled in McManigle with two outs.

McManigle took the loss on the mound for the Lady Raiders, striking out four with no walks.

Both teams play again Monday. The Lady Raiders host Karns City while Redbank Valley travels to Marienville to play Forest Area.