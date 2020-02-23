HYDE — The Clearfield and St. Marys wrestling teams combined to have seven finalists in Saturday’s District 4-9 class 3A Tournament at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium, but only Bison Hayden Kovalick (170) and Oliver Billotte (285) were able to ascend to the top of the podium.
Clearfield’s Evan Davis (106), Nolan Barr (126) and Mark McGonigal (152) and St. Marys’ Ravis Bobby (170) and Jeremy Garthwaite (195) all had to settle for second.
McGonigal and Garthwaite were defending district champs.
Despite the tough showing in the finals, both Dutch head coach Dom Surra and Bison head coach Jeff Aveni thought their teams performed well.
“I think we had a decent tournament,” Surra said. “We had some rough seeds. We had a couple guys that were injured and out and the stuff that went on at 38, 45 and 52 all kind of threw a wrench into things, but generally we had a pretty good tournament.”
Selinsgrove’s Cade Balestrini was originally entered at 138, but it was discovered his weight-loss plan would not allow for him to drop to that class. The PIAA ruled that he could be re-entered at 145, which pit several weight into a bit of disarray.
“That was a tough draw for Karson Kline (at 145), getting a kid in the semis that was allowed to change weights,” Aveni said. “That took us out of our thought process. Going into a district tournament you prepare yourself for what you are capable of doing and until Thursday our plan was to hopefully beat the first two kids and end up in the finals, and then we were looking at a whole difference scenario.”
Kline was still able to come back through and take fifth at 145 as were Bison Brett Zattoni (182) and Matt Bailor (195). Luke Freeland was third at 138 and Derrick Bender took fourth at 113.
Davis, Barr and McGonigal joined teammates Kovalick and Billotte in the finals, but all lost by fall.
Only one (Zattoni) of the 10 Bison advancing is a senior.
“We came into a district tournament with our core being ninth and tenth graders,” Aveni said. “At times we wrestled like ninth and tenth graders and sometimes we wrestled like we were 11th and 12th graders. That’s to be expected.
“We came in an we competed. It was nice to get a couple district champions. I think we could have had a couple more. We made some underclassmen mistakes in the district tournament.”
Billotte topped DuBois’ Alex Ohara 5-0 in the finals after recording a first-period fall in the semis.
Kovalick pinned Bobby in the 170-pound bout at 3:21. Both earned semifinal pins to reach the finals.
“Ravis is only a second-year kid,” Surra said. “He’s improving by leaps and bounds. He’s an athletic kid. Last year he decided he wanted to wrestle and this year he is really starting to learn.”
Garthwaite was locked in a solid matchup with Punxsutawney’s Garrett Eddy in his finals bout, when was caught and pinned near the edge of the mat. Garthwaite picked up a first-period fall in his semifinal to advance.
“Jeremy has had an outstanding season,” Surra said. “He’s one of our best wrestlers. He’s solid every time he steps on the mat.”
Tyler Herzing (145), Johnny Wittman (152), Nick Crisp (160) and Alex Lukaschunis (220) were third for the Dutch. Isaac Dellaquilla (120) Lane Dellaquilla (132) and Gregory Tettis (138) all placed fourth.
Dutch 106-pounder Tanner Quackenbush and 126-pounder Connor Gausman each fell in their fifth-place bouts to just miss a trip to regionals. Gausman is a senior.
“He wrestled a scrappy tournament, but it didn’t happen for him in the end,” Surra said. “This is his first year starting. He won a spot and it was a big deal for us to have him solid at 126 all year.”
The Bison and Dutch are back in action Friday at the Altoona Fieldhouse in the Northwest class 3A Tournament.