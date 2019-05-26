DUBOIS — St. Marys was limited to just two hits — a pair of Nate Beimel singles — and struck out 12 times against two Clearfield pitchers in a 5-1 loss to the Bison in Friday evening’s District 9 class 4A semifinal at Showers Field.
The Flying Dutch’s lone run came on a Shane Price sacrifice fly in the first inning that scored Brandon Sicheri, who led off the frame by drawing a walk off Bison starter Eli Glass.
“We’ve been hitting the ball well in the last three or four ball games, even against teams like Hollidaysburg we were hitting the ball really well,” St. Marys head coach A.J. Meeker said. “But we came in and just kind of fell short at the plate.
“I wish we could have been on the other end of the stick, but it just wasn’t our night I guess.”
The game was tied 1-1 after one, with the Bison also scoring a run on a sacrifice fly, and it remained that way through four innings.
Matt Bellini started the game on the mound for the Dutch and tossed three innings of one-hit ball, allowing just the one run while walking two batters and striking out two before turning the ball over to Dutch ace Beimel in the fourth.
Beimel gave up a double to Allan Myers in the frame before striking out the side.
But Myers delivered the biggest blow of the game in the fifth.
After Beimel loaded the bases by issuing consecutive walks to Bison 1-2-3 hitters Caullin Reed, Nate Barr and Glass, he got cleanup hitter Hayden Williams to ground to second base. The throw came home, but was low and in the dirt and Dutch catcher Jake Meeker was unable to corral it. Reed scored on the play.
Myers followed and drilled a 1-2 offering from Beimel into the gap to clear the bases and give Clearfield a 5-1 advantage.
Beimel struck out the next three batters to get out of the inning with no further damage done.
“Allan’s two big hits were very important,” Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry said. “And he got them off a pretty good pitcher. Beimel’s going D-1 and once he got in the groove, you could see what type of pitcher he is.”
“I have to give them all the kudos,” coach Meeker said. “They tagged Nate in that one inning. Nate had given up a couple walks and then the Myers kid hit that double. That was a great hit.
“That’s a good team. But we knew going in they were going to be a good team. Sid always has a good team. He always has a fundamentally sound team. It was a very, very good contest. I wish we could have been on the other end of the stick, but such is life.”
Beimel took care of the Bison in the sixth and seventh and ended the game with nine strikeouts in his four innings of work. He allowed just the two hits to Myers and walked four.
“Our philosophy with Nate was when it came to the seventh inning and we’re up by one or down by one or whatever, who do you want on the mound?,” Meeker said. “You want your ace. So I guess we’re following the Major Leagues and doing the opener kind of thing.
“(Bellina) did wonderful in the first three innings and we thought, ‘OK, we have this chance. It’s 1-1.’ But again, give Clearfield credit. They came in and they hit Nate.”
The 4-run cushion was more than enough for Cade Walker, who came on in relief of Glass in the top of the fifth and pitched out of a jam.
After Glass walked the first two batters of the inning, he was lifted in favor of Walker, who struck out Beimel before walking Price to load the bases.
But he got out of the inning with a line out and a strikeout.
The line out went to a leaping third baseman Williams, who was playing back with the 4-run lead. Had the score been closer, the ball off the bat of Bellina may have gone for extra bases.
“Ordinarily we’ll bring the corners up in that situation, but with the score 5-1 we kept them back,” Lansberry said. “If that’s a hit, they get two runs right there.”
Walker cruised the rest of the game, enjoying 1-2-3 innings in both the sixth and seventh innings to notch the save. He struck out the Dutch 1-2-3 hitters in the seventh to end it. Walker tossed three innings and only gave up a walk, while striking out six.
Glass was also effective in his four innings of work.
He allowed a pair of singles — both to Beimel — and walked six. But he was able to make pitches when he needed to and only surrendered a first-inning run on Price’s sacrifice fly.
“Phenomenal pitching by both our guys,” Lansberry said. “I can’t say enough about Eli or Walker. Great pitching. To hold St. Marys to two hits, coming in with a .335 batting average, that’s the key right there.”
With the win, Clearfield advances to play Punxsutawney in the D-9 title game back at Showers field on Wednesday. The Chucks beat Bradford 11-3 in Friday’s other semifinal.
St. Marys finished the season with a record of 10-10.
“I’m so proud of our seniors,” coach Meeker said. “This is a good group of kids. When they got into this program, we were winning four or five ball games a year. These guys were leaders, winning a district championship (in 2018) and coming into the playoffs again this year. Double digit wins both years. They’re a good group of kids.
“I wish Nate and Shane and Beezer (Sicheri) good luck. They’ll be going on and playing college ball. I’m really proud of them.”