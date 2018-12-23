DuBOIS — The 2018 high school football season is in the rear view mirror, but it was one in which several area teams and individual athletes put together memorable years.

Nine of the 11 area schools posted winning records at season’s end, with St. Marys (0-10) being the lone local squad that did not qualify for the district playoffs in their respective classification.

Two teams — Clearfield and Ridgway — went to capture district titles and proved to be the cream of the crop when it came to area squads before losing in the PIAA playoffs to teams that reached state finals.

Clearfield ran the table in the regular season (10-0) — ninth undefeated regular season in school history — before blasting DuBois (45-14) and Bellefonte (49-21) on its way to winning the District 6-9 4A title. The Bison saw their season come to an end with a 55-21 loss to state champ Cathedral Prep in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.

The 21 points Clearfield scored in that game were just three less than the 24 combined points scored by WPIAL champ South Fayette (42-10), D-3 champ Bishop McDevitt (48-7) and D-12 champ Imhotep (38-7) in the state quarterfinals, semifinals and championship, respectively, against Prep.

Ridgway went 9-1 in the regular season, with the lone loss being a 28-11 setback at Brookville in Week 8. The Elkers bounced back to capture its third straight D-9 title, and first in Class 2A, by edging Moniteau (15-7) and Brockway (14-7) with late fourth-quarter scores in the D-9 semifinals and finals, respectively. Ridgway then fell 56-14 in the state quarterfinals to eventual runner-up Wilmington.

Given the success of those two teams, it should come as no surprise they have a huge presence on this year’s Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Football All-Stars.

Clearfield and Ridgway each garnered six First Team selections and split the two major awards associated with the All-Stars.

Bison senior quarterback and Penn State-bound Isaac Rumery — the trigger man for a Bison offense that featured a 2,500-yard passer, two 1,000-yard rusher, a 1,000-yard receiver and nearly a second 1,000-yard receiver — earned Player of the Year honors over Clarion-Limestone record-setting running back Austin Newcomb.

As for Coach of the Year, that also was a close battle, with Ridgway’s Mark Heindl edging Clearfield’s Tim Janocko for the honor.

Here is a closer look at the two top award winners and the rest of the TCS/CE First Team All-Stars:

Player of the Year: Isaac Rumery, Sr., Clearfield — Rumery, who is headed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on, was the catalyst in the Bison’s undefeated regular season and run to a D-6/9 Class 4A title.

He completed 70 percent of the his passes (122 of 176) and led the area in yards (2,532) and touchdown passes (26) while throwing just five interceptions — the fewest in the area by a QB who threw at least 75 passes. Rumery also had 86 carries for 554 yards and 13 TDs on the ground.

The senior also made an impact on defense with 46 tackles, including two sacks.

He had a strong showing against state champ Cathedral Prep in the teams’ first-round state game before being knocked out of the game due to injury sustained on defense early in the third quarter. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 129 yards with 1 TD, 2 interceptions and added a rushing touchdown.

Rumery ended his career as Clearfield’s all-time leader in passing yards (7,006) — breaking Chad Kroell’s mark of 6,088 yards set in 1994. He also ranks second to Kroell in school history in completions (373), attempts (613) and touchdown passes (77 to Kroell’s 79).

Rumery is the fifth different Bison to be named player of the Year and first since Christian Lezzer won it back-to-back years in 2012-13.

Coach of the Year: Mark Heindl, Ridgway — Heindl takes home the honor after guiding a very young Elker squad to an 11-2 record despite losing a large and talented senior class (16 players) to graduation that helped Ridgway win back-to-back D-9 titles in Class A.

All the new-look Elkers did in 2018 after moving up in classification was win the newly created District 9 League Large School Division (8-1 league record) before beating Brockway for the D-9 2A crown.

And,they did so using Heindl’s model for success — a balanced offensive attack backed by a stifling defense. Ridgway’s offense averaged just 25.4 points per game (8th in area), but that proved to be more than enough offense most weeks as the Elker defense gave up just 13.4 points a game — that after allowing 56 to Wilmington in the state quarterfinals.

The Coach of the Year honor is the second in three years for Heindl.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Robert Keth, Soph., Brookville — Keth stepped up to fill a major hole at the QB for the Raiders — the third player the team tried at the position — after an injury to starter Jack Krug in the second game of the season.

All Keth did in Krug’s absence was complete 129 of 224 passes for 2,103 yards with 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in seven and half games. He led the area in completions and pass attempts and finished second in the Tri-County Area to Rumery in passing yards and TD passes.

He had three 300-yard games and went over 400 yards twice — including a season-high 446 in his second start at Karns City. He also tossed seven TD passes in a Week 7 game at Kane.

Keth also enjoyed a strong year on defense, recording 53 tackles (41 solos), including one sack, and tied for the team lead with three interceptions

Running Back: Austin Newcomb, Jr., Clarion-Limestone — If not for Rumery, Newcomb easily would have won TCS/CE Player of the Year honors after a standout season that saw him break the District 9 single-season rushing record (2,600 yards) formerly held by Curwensville’s Alex Holland.

Newcomb, a relative unknown heading into the season after rushing for just 327 yards and 5 TDs last year, made himself a known commodity by year’s end as he churned out 253 carries for 2,627 yards (10.4 avg.) and 35 touchdowns. He also was the Lions’ leading receiver with 25 grabs for 572 yards and five touchdowns.

Newcomb, who also had three kickoff returns for TDs, scored 43 total touchdowns on the year — two shy of the D-9 single-season record of 45 set by Clearfield’s Dave Richards in 2002. The Lion also scored an impressive 19 two-point conversions as he led the area with 296 points — 153 more than any other player.

The Lion also put together a strong season on defense, recording 78 tackles, three interceptions, two caused fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal.

Running Back: Stephen Bobby, Jr., Elk County Catholic — Bobby put together a breakout junior season for the Crusaders, helping lead ECC to the first-ever District 9 Football League Small School South Division title (4-1 mark) and an overall record of 7-3.

Bobby was the workhorse of the ECC offense, churning out 221 carries for 1,358 yards and 20 touchdowns. He ranked second in the area to Newcomb in carries and yards and third in rushing TDs. Bobby also took over the placekicking duties for ECC in Week 4 and made 20 of 24 extra points and booted one field goal (30 yards). His 143 total points were second most in the area behind Newcomb.

Running Back: Caleb Freeland, Sr., Clearfield — Freeland was part of the three-headed monster in the Bison backfield with Rumery and junior Brett Zattoni and one of two 1,000-yard rushers for Clearfield.

Freeland had the fewest carries (127) of any of the area’s six 1,000-yard rushers and hit the milestone in the state game against Prep, finishing with 1,016 yards. Despite the low number of carries, Freeland proved to be a touchdown machine, scoring 21 times on the ground (second in area) while adding two receiving touchdowns. He was third in the area in total points with 138.

Offensive Line: Quentin Bloom, Jr., Clearfield — Bloom (6-0, 307 pounds) made a name for himself up front this season while playing left guard in the Bison’s prolific offense that averaged 43.8 points and 435.3. Bloom helped pave the way for a pair of 1,000-yard rushers (Freeland and Zattoni) while pass blocking for a 2,500-yard passer (Rumery) and a 1,000-yard receiver (Jake Lezzer).

Offensive Line: Ben Smith, Jr., Clarion-Limestone — Smith, the District 9 League Small School South Division Offensive Lineman of the Year, was the anchor up front for a unit that paved the way for the area’s leading rushing attack (352.4 yards per game) and best total offense (438.4 yards per game). That ground attack featured two 1,000-yard rushers, including junior Austin Newcomb who set a new District 9 single-season rushing record.

Smith also made 64 tackles on defense, including 4.5 sacks, to go along with two interceptions.

Offensive Line: Logan Stover, Sr., Clearfield — Another key piece up from for Clearfield, Stover anchored the Bison offensive line at center that paved the way for a pair of 1,000-yard rushers (Freeland and Zattoni) and provided protected for 2,500-yard passer (Rumery) and a 1,000-yard receiver (Jake Lezzer).

Stover, who missed a couple games due to injury, also was a strong presence on the defensive side of the ball and made 26 tackles, including 2.5 sacks.

Offensive Line: Colby Whitehill, Jr., Brookville — Whitehill was the anchor of an offensive line that protected quarterbacks Jack Krug and Robert Keth in the Raiders’ high-flying passing attack that averaged 303 yards and 418.7 totals yards per game (third in area).

Whitehill also finished third on the team in tackles with 64 (44 solos) and tied for the team lead with two sacks.

Offensive Line: Ben Sherry, Sr., Elk County Catholic — Sherry was a key two-way lineman for the Crusaders.

Offensively, he was the anchor of a line that helped pave the way for Bobby’s 1,300-yard season. Defensively, he was the team’s leading tackler with 55 (34 solos) while playing along the defensive line. He had two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Wide Receiver: Jake Lezzer, Soph., Clearfield — Lezzer became one of the Bison’s top two-way players as a sophomore. Offensively, he caught 46 passes for 1,031 yards (22.4 ypc) and nine TDs — ranking third in the area in receiving yards and TD catches. He added 18 carries for 106 yards and a score on the ground and also had an 83-yard kickoff return for a score to finish.

Defensively, Lezzer tied for fifth in the area with four interceptions while making 23 tackles out of the secondary.

Wide Receiver: Cabe Park, Sr., Brookville — Much like Keth, Park stepped up to fill a void early in the season with returning All-State receiver Bryan Dworek out due to injury. Once Dworek returned, the duo formed quite the 1-2 punch for Keth on the outside.

Park hauled in 61 catches for an area-best 1,285 yards, He also had an area-leading 17 TDs catches.

The senior had five 100-yard games and went over 280 yard twice. He set school single-game records in catches (15), yards (290) and TD catches (5) in a season-opening 69-60 win against Bradford. Dworek would go on to break two of those records and tie the third later in the year.

Park also had 46 tackles (29 solos) on defense.

Wide Receiver: Bryan Dworek, Sr., Brookville — After the missing the first three games of the year to injury, the returning All-State receiver went off during the Raiders’ final eight games as he and fellow senior Cabe Park both went over the 1,000-yard mark.

Dworek hauled in a team-high 72 catches for 1,057 yards and 10 TDs. He had five 100-yard games and set school single-season records for catches (17 vs. Karns City in Week 4) and yards (322 vs. Kane in Week 7) and tied a single-game record with 5 TD catches in that game against Kane. Park had set the records in all three categories in a season-opening 69-60 win vs. Bradford,

Dworek added 13 tackles (12 solos) on defense.

Athlete: Ayden Wiles, Sr., Clarion-Limestone — Wiles joined forced with Newcomb to give the Lions a nice two-headed monster in the backfield. The junior had 174 carries for 1,199 yards and 17 TDs. He ranked third in the area in rushing yards and fourth in rushing TDs.

He also 14 catches for 174 yards and a score and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. He scored 10 two-point conversions on his way to scoring 134 points — fourth most in the area.

Wiles had 64 tackles on defense, including one sack, to go along with one interception and one fumble recovery.

Placekicker: Zane Puhala, Sr., Brockway — The latest in a line of strong kickers for the Rovers, Puhala booted an area-best nine field goals while going 38 of 40 on extra points to finish second in the area in kicking points with 65.

Puhala, who kicked two field goals in three different games, had four from 30-plus yards on the season with a long of 36 at Bradford.

Puhala also helped the Rovers win the field-position battle with his strong kickoffs and solid punting throughout the season.

FIRST TEAM

DEFENSE

Defensive Line: Avery Francisco, Sr., Curwensville — Francisco was a load for opposing offenses to handle up front. He recorded 82 tackles on the season, including team-highs in solo tackles (65) and tackles for a loss (19). He added 5.5 sacks and 15 QB hurries to go along with three fumble recoveries, one caused fumble and two blocked kicks.

Those numbers earned him District 9 League Small School South Division Defensive Lineman of Year honors.

Francisco’s impact for the Golden Tide didn’t stop there. He was key on offense as a lead blocker at fullback and added 63 carries for 389 yards and four TDs. He also averaged 32.3 yards on 43 punts with a long of 52 and nine punts inside the 20.

Defensive Line: Chase Pontious, Sr., Ridgway — A key two-way lineman for Ridgway, Pontious wreaked havoc in the trenches on the defensive side, recording 75 tackles (31 solos) and 2.5 sacks.

His efforts were rewarded as he was named the Defensive Lineman of the Year in the District 9 League Large School Division.

Defensive Line: Garrett McClintick, Sr., Brockway — McClintick made his presence felt on both sides of the ball for the Rovers.

Defensively, he was a disruptive force from his defensive end position. He finished second on the team with 62 tackles, including two sacks, while scoring two defensive touchdowns (15-yard fumble return, 35-yard interception return).

He also was the team’s third-leading receiver as a tight end, hauling in 13 catches for 325 yards and two TDs.

Defensive Line: Jonathan Beck, Sr., Brockway — Beck enjoyed a breakout senior season for the Rovers and was the team’s leading tackler (74) even though he played along the defensive line. Beck recorded one sack and recovered three fumbles.

Defensive Line: Damon Kelly, Jr., Ridgway — Kelly put together a breakout season on the defensive side for the Elkers, as he registered 59 tackles (31 solos), including a team-high nine sacks, and three fumble recoveries.

Linebacker: Evan Furlong, Sr., Ridgway — Furlong, a returning All-State linebacker, was again the ring leader of the Elkers’ stellar defensive unit that allowed 13.5 points per game and just 10 points per game against District 9 opponents.

He finished second of the team with 84 tackles (37 solos), including four sacks, despite missing four games due to injury. His absence was felt as the Elkers allowed three more points a game during the four games he missed.

He returned for the District 9 Class 2A title game against Ridgway and posted 13 tackles in a 14-7 win against the Rovers, then had 14 tackles in a 56-14 loss to eventual state runner-up Wilmington in the state quarterfinals.

He was named the District 9 League Large School Defensive MVP even though he missed three regular season games.

Furlong rushing for 355 yards and three TDs while also serving as a lead blocker on offense prior to his injury.

Linebacker: Cole Bressler, Sr., Curwensville — Bressler put together a breakout season on both sides of the ball.

Bressler was named the District 9 League Small School South Division Defensive MVP, finishing the year with 80 tackles (62 solos), 15 tackles for a loss, four interceptions, five passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and two blocked punts.

He had two defensive touchdowns, scoring on an 82-yard fumble return Week 1 at Cameron County and a 25-yard interception return Week 4 at Keystone.

Bressler also made an impact on offense, rushing for 787 yards on 124 carries (6.3 avg.) with a team-high 11 rushing touchdowns. He added three catches for 41 yards and a score.

Linebacker: Dylan McCluskey, Sr., DuBois — McCluskey made his presence felt in all three phases of the game for the Beavers.

He led DuBois with 77 tackles (54 solos), including one sack, while offensively he ran for 406 yards and six TDs and caught 16 passes for 157 yards and score.

On special teams, he made 7 of 8 field goals with a season-long of 36 and 5 of 6 extra points in limited duty in that area. He made three field goals for the decisive points in a 16-9 win against Brookville in the regular-season finale.

McCluskey also averaged 34.5 yards on 37 punts this past season.

Linebacker: Robert Briggs, Jr., Ridgway — Briggs stepped up in the absence of Furlong to lead the linebacking corps and finished as the Elkers’ leading tackler with 118 (60 solos), including two sacks.

Defensive Back: Daunte Allegretto, Sr., Ridgway — Allegretto made an impact in all phases of the game for the Elkers. He led the Tri-County Area with seven interceptions and 20 passes defensed to go along with 47 tackles (21 solos), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Allegretto also was Ridgway’s leading receiver with 18 catches for 336 yards and three touchdowns, while also booting 21 of 29 extra points.

Defensive Back: Noah VonGunden, Sr., Curwensville — VonGunden was the Golden Tide’s leading tackler with 87 (60 solos) from his safety position, while also recorded a team-high six interceptions — second-most in the area.

He also the Tide’s starting quarterback, completing 56 of 139 passes for 833 yards with six TDs and six interceptions.

Defensive Back: Taye Lynch, Sr., Clearfield — Like Lezzer, Lynch also enjoyed a big two-way year for the Bison as a defensive back/receiver.

Defensively, he had four interceptions and six passes defensed to go along with 14 tackles.

On offense, he just missed joining Lezzer as a 1,000-yard receiver — hauling in 46 passes for 996 yards with a team-best 12 TD grabs.

Defensive Back: Eric Schneider, Sr., DuBois — Schneider put together a strong season on both sides of the ball as senior for the Beavers.

Defensively, he tied for the team lead with four interceptions while recording 35 tackles (23 solos) from his corner back position.

On offense, Schneider ran for a team-high 793 yards and scored three times and caught 13 passes for 237 yards and two more scores. He also completed 46 of 96 passes for 481 yards, two TDs and five interceptions.

Punter: Gabe Watts, Soph., Ridgway — Watts was an integral part of Ridgway’s run to a third straight District 9 season as he became a jack of all trades for the Elkers.

The sophomore averaged 34.8 yards on 54 punts this season. He had 17 punts inside the 20, with 10 of those downed inside the 10 as part of the Elkers’ directional punt system.

Offensively, Watts lined up at both quarterback and running back at times and ran for a team-best 747 yards and 10 touchdowns. Two of those rushing touchdowns came in a 56-14 loss to eventual Class 2A state runner-up Wilmington in the PIAA quarterfinals.

He also completed 6 of 11 passes for 97 yard and caught 13 passes for 79 yards.

Watts had 12 tackles (7 solos) and one fumble recovery on defense.

q q q

