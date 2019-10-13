CLARION — The Clarion Bobcats took out their frustrations from last weeks loss in a big way with a 51-6 rout of Bradford on Homecoming night at Clarion University Memorial Field.
After giving up the opening score to the Owls the Bobcats reeled off the next 51 points.
Bradford (1-7 overall) took the opening kickoff and needed just five plays to get on the scoreboard. Three rushing attempts netted minus six yards, but Caleb Nuzzo completed two passes for 83 yards to Jonah Rowry including a 54 yard catch and run for the opening touchdown. The two-point pass failed leaving the score 6-0 at the 9:38 mark of the first.
Clarion (7-1 overall) responded with a five play drive of their own with Cal German connecting with Cutter Boggess on a 21 yard touchdown pass. Beau Verdill made the PAT kick to give Clarion the lead 7-6 with 6:45 to play.
After forcing a punt, Clarion took over at their own 40 and needed just one play to strike again. German found Ethan Burford on a 60 yard pass play for a score. Verdill added another PAT for a 14-6 lead with 4:42 to play.
Ben Smith then intercepted a Nuzzo pass at the Owls 13 and returned it 12 yards to the one. Smith then lined up in the backfield and took the handoff in from a yard out on the next play. Verdill made his third PAT for a 21-6 Clarion lead after one quarter.
“We came back and had a lot better focused and controlled practice this week,” said Clarion head coach Larry Wiser. “I’m proud of our staff and all of our guys for the way they responded. I thought Mitch Knepp had quite a game out there. He was all over the place and I never saw anyone disrupt an option play like he did.”
After a Burford interception near the end of the first quarter the Bobcats turned it into another score in the second.
Nine plays later the Bobcats drive stalled at the Owls 13, but Verdill came out and made a 31 yard field goal to extend the lead to 24-6 with 10:06 to play in the half.
After a Bradford punt the Bobcats took over at their own 37. An 11 play drive ended on a Colton Zacherl 13 yard touchdown run. Verdill made another PAT kick for a 31-6 lead with 3:47 to play in the first half.
Another turnover, this time a fumble recovery by Kaoz Baker would lead to another Clarion score. The Bobcats took over at their own 47. Four plays later Boggess would break several tackles on his way to scoring on a 21 yard run. the Verdill kick put the score at 38-6 at halftime.
Zacherl led the Clarion ground game with 103 yards on five carries while Boggess added 55 yards on 10 attempts.
“It’s great to see that our backs are taking that step forward and producing for us,” said Clarion offensive coordinator and assistant coach Davey Eggleton. “When we get to full strength it’s going to make us tough to defend.”
Zacherl took the opening kickoff for 51 yards to the Bradford 34. Five plays later, one of which was a touchdown pass to Boggess called back due to a penalty. Zacherl scored on a 20 yard run. The kick was blocked leaving the score 44-6 with 10:31 to play in the third.
Following a punt the Bobcats took over at their own 44. Seven plays later German connected with Burford on a 59 yard touchdown pass. The two hooked up earlier in the drive, but it was once again called back due to a penalty. Verdill made the PAT kick for the 51-6 lead with 2:55 remaining in the third.
Burford finished with three catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns, with those two scores setting a new school single-season record at 13. The old mark was 12 held by the trio of Sam Minich (2018), Burford’s older brother Ty (2016) and Cam Hearst (2013).
Boggess added six catches for 113 yards, while German completed 11-of-22 passes for 271 yards with three scores and no interceptions.
Clarion travels to Brockway Friday.