ST. MARYS — The Clarion boys basketball team jumped out to a 7-0 lead Friday evening against top-seeded Elk County Catholic in the District 9 class 2A semifinals at Aaron J. Straub Gymnasium.
The host Crusaders responded, whittling the deficit to 9-8 at one point and 15-13 by the end of the first quarter.
But the Bobcats were able to fend off the challenge of the top-seeded Crusaders time and time again. Clarion never trailed in the game and picked up a 55-49 victory to advance to the title game.
“We were focused on starting off big. We didn’t want to have (ECC) start off big and then have to fight back the entire game,” Clarion head coach Scott Fox said. “The 7-0 lead was huge. To not trail at all in this game was surprising to me. I figured it would be back-and-forth.”
Clarion rode the hot hand of Hunter Craddock in the first quarter. Craddock scored six of his 13 points in the frame and was also a menace on the boards. He ripped down a game-high 10 rebounds, five of them offensive, to help the visitors gain the early advantage. The Bobcats totaled 13 offensive rebounds as a team, many leading to second-chance points.
“One of our focuses all season has been dominating the glass,” Fox said. “We’ve got the size, and we’re athletic and we’re long. So we can come up with the extra opportunities.”
After the Crusaders got close by the end of the first, Clarion built up the lead again. The Bobcats got out to a 23-14 advantage at one point and took a 30-23 lead to the break.
Bobcat leading scorer Calvin German scored five in the quarter, while Craddock and Beau Verdill each netted four, all of them coming in the paint. German (17), Verdill (14) and Craddock (13) were all in double figures for Clarion.
“I think the game came down to they they were more physical than we were,” Elk County Catholic head coach Aaron Straub said. “And they got after the ball. I don’t know what the stats were in terms of second-chance points, but I think in the first half I think eight or ten of their points came on second-chance points, and and we just were not strong enough to hold our box outs. We were not strong enough to to come up with some basketballs in key situations.”
ECC’s Mark Kraus drilled a 3-pointer to open the second half and scored seven points in the third to help ECC make another charge at the lead. Kraus paced the Crusaders with 17.
German and Verdill had all the Bobcats points in the third, combining for 11, but the Crusaders had four different players find the basket as they netted 15 to make it a 41-38 game by quarter’s end.
A Mason McAllister offensive board and putback got the Crusaders within a point of the Bobcats, 41-40, early in the fourth. But ECC could never seem to make the play it needed to get over the hump. McAllister had 10 points in the game.
After the McAllister bucket, German converted a pair of free throws and Craddock went 1-of-2 to make it 44-40.
The Bobcats then held between a three- and six-point lead the rest of the way until settling on the 55-49 final.
“We cut it to one down the stretch,” Straub said. “We just didn’t come up with a stop and a rebound when we needed to and obviously we didn’t shoot the ball the way we shot it at some points during the year. And (Clarion) did a really nice job. Their point guard controlled the game for the most part.
“We were a little disjointed offensively. I thought we took some deep threes early that characteristically we don’t. We needed to go a little bit more inside out on our threes and get a couple better looks and maybe we get to have a little bit more confidence down the stretch. It’s tough to lose on your home floor it’s tough to lose when it comes down to a couple rebounds and a couple loose balls. But you got to give Clarion a lot of credit. They came in with a good plan. They came in with a good focus and and they were better than we were tonight.”
ECC’s Charlie Breindel drove to the hoop for layups twice down the stretch to cut the Crusader deficit to 3, but Clarion hit its free throws on the other end of the floor each time.
The Bobcats went 12-of-14 from the free throw line in the fourth to secure their advantage. They were 18-of-24 in the game.
“That’s huge,” Fox said. “We had the right guys on the foul line with Ethan (Burford) and Cal. Cal’s a 90 percent free throw shooter, so having him on the line is big.”
With the win, Clarion advances to the District 9 class A finals Tuesday against Johnsonburg. The third-seeded Rams topped Cameron County 26-24 in the other semifinal.
I’m very happy we’re going to the finals,” Fox said. I’m happy for these kids. They put in a lot of work. They want to come back from what happened last year (a loss in the district finals).”
Elk County Catholic finished its season with a record of 18-5.
CLASS A SEMIFINALS
CLARION 55
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 49
Score by Quarters
Clarion 15 15 11 14 — 55
ECC 13 10 15 11 — 49
Clarion—55
Cal German 5 5-6 17, Ethan Burford 2 4-4 9, Beau Verdill 3 8-12 14, Christian Simko 1 0-0 2, Hunter Craddock 6 1-2 13, Dawson Smail 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 18-24 55.
Elk County Catholic—49
Joe Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Tommy Slay 0 0-0 0, Luke Jansen 4 1-2 9, Jordan DePrator 0 0-2 0, Mason McAllister 5 0-0 10, Mark Kraus 7 0-0 17, Charlie Breindel 5 3-5 13. Totals: 21 4-9 49.
Three-pointers: Clarion 3 (German 2, Burford 1); ECC 3 (Kraus 3).