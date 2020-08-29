After weeks of not knowing if a season would happen, and now having a late start to that season, the boys golf teams in the Tri-County Area are set to embark on a venture that is still filled with uncertainties.
Chief among those are who will those teams plays, as schools have had to redo schedules following a decision by the Intermediate Unit 9, which serves the school districts in the northern part of District 9, to have its schools play in their own “bubble” for athletics this fall because of COVID-19.
Those 14 schools, including St. Marys, Elk County Catholic, Ridgway and Johnsonburg, won’t begin sports until Sept. 14, while the remainder of the schools in the southern part of D-9 are following the recommended start date for golf which was Thursday (Aug. 27).
The creation of that IU-9 bubble has also left District 9 championship events in limbo with those schools not wishing to compete against any school or athlete from the southern part of D-9. No decision has made about whether D-9 playoffs/championships will take place this fall.
That could mean Clarion-Limestone senior Hayden Siegel or the Ridgway Elkers may not get the oportunity to defend the D-9 Class AA crowns they captured a year ago.
Siegel overcame a six-stroke deficit from his seventh-place spot entering the final round of districts to win the Class 2A title at the Punxsutawney Country Club with a score of 161 (84-77). In the process, he became C-L’s first-ever D9 champion.
The Lion, then a junior, tied for sixth at the PIAA West Regional Then at Tom’s Run Golf Course to earn a state berth. The area’s lone state qualifier, Siegel went on to tie for 25th at states at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Lions head coach Jason Craig sees an older version of Siegel ready to defend his title (if possible).
“He’s put on some distance this year,” Craig said. “His short game, he’s always been accurate. He’s going to hit the fairway and hit the green, but now he’s getting down there a little further. He’s adding some distance and his short game is still good.”
Ridgway, two years removed from seeing its four-year run as team champs end, ascended to the top of the mountain once again by beating two-time defending team champ Punxsy by three shots (344-347) on its home course.
However, the Elkers lost two key players — Zack Zameroski and Greg Simon — to graduation from that championship squad while returning senior Eric Christoff and junior Collin Porter.
The four also qualified as individual players for districts, with all but Simon reaching the final round. Zameroski (81-93—174) and Christoff (89-86—175) finished just outside the regional qualifying spots (Top 6) in seventh and eighth, respectively.
Most of the area squads find themselves in a similar situation as Ridgway in having lost key people to graduation while also returning players with varsity experience.
Here is a closer look at the teams in the Tri-County Area:
BROCKWAY
Brockway’s program has endured through some tough seasons recently when it comes to success on the course and roster size, an issue often related to what seems be a changing group of players from year to year.
Head coach Ray Carlson hopes some change is in the air in that regard this year with his squad that features seven players — one less than a year ago — despite seeing five players not return from 2019. Only one of those, Elijah Snell, was a senior.
That’s because he has a solid nucleus led by the junior trio of Dylen Coder, Carter Nichols and Daniel Shugarts. All three have seen varsity action since they were freshmen. Beyond those three, Carlson saw five would-be seniors not return and replaced by four freshmen, who could potentially become the program’s foundation for years to come.
“Coming off another down year (1-13), we have nowhere to go but up,” said Carlson. “Dylen has been playing well all summer, as well as Daniel. Carter is hitting the ball well, so we have some multiple scores we can go from.
“Our freshman class shows a lot of promise. Isaac Crawford, Troy Johson, Kaden Coulter and Damon Tucker have been striking the ball well in practice.”
Roster
Juniors: Dylen Coder, Carter Nichols, Daniel Shugarts. Freshmen: Kaden Coulter, Isaac Crawford, Troy Johnson, Damon Tuker.
BROOKVILLE
While absent of a bonafide district contender, the Brookville Raiders golf team might be able to feature a balanced lineup and throw out a competitive season which begins Friday at Pinecrest Country Club.
Head coach Ben Pete, in his 18th season, has 12 players on the roster with senior Hayden Osborne back from the team’s district lineup.
Six others — senior Isaac Wolfe, juniors Ian Pete, Owen Caylor, Bryce Rafferty and Patrick Diedrich, and sophomore Logan Girt — all saw at least some varsity match time. The Raiders were 4-7 in dual matches.
“The majority of my guys have some experience and we did decent last year,” said Pete. “I think we can get four guys shooting in the 40s and we’re going to be a decent team. I don’t think the league is overall super-strong, but we have a good chance.
“I think that the fifth through eighth spots will be flipping a lot and that’ll get some guys exposure to matches.”
More offseason activity helped with the size and depth of the roster. Pinecrest’s free golf policy for teens helped generate interest to give Pete a bigger roster than he anticipated.
“Hayden has played a lot, Ian got the golf bug and he’s played a ton over the last two months, so they all realize you can’t come out in August and expect to improve and drop shots from year to year,” Pete said. “I think they understand that now and by the time they’re seniors, who knows what’s going to happen.”
The rest of the roster has Chase Evans, juniors Kolton Lyons and Jamison Rhoades, and freshmen Burke Fleming and Killian Radel, who brings some significant course experience to the roster.
The delayed start to the season forced the postponement of Tuesday’s match at home against Curwensville, but the Raiders opened the year Friday at home against Punxsutawney.
Roster
Seniors: Hayden Osborne, Isaac Wolfe, Chase Evans. Juniors: Owen Caylor, Ian Pete, Bryce Rafferty, Patrick Diedrich, Kolton Lyons, Jamison Rhoades. Sophomore: Logan Girt. Freshmen: Killian Radel, Burke Fleming
CLARION-
LIMESTONE
Siegel, and fellow senior Hayden Callen — who reached the second day of districts himself last year — return to lead a large C-L roster that features several new faces. Callen carded a two-day total of 187 to finish 15th.
Sophomore Brady Henry and senior Sydney Simpson both got some limited varsity match time last year. Those two and the rest of a pleasantly surprising 12-play roster has Craig looking forward to seeing how the rest of his lineup plays out.
“I’ve probably seen these kids out there 12, 15 times this summer,” Craig said. “In the past, I had a couple coming out regularly, but this summer they all came out to play. I think they were tired of being cooped up.”
After the Haydens, Craig feels the rest of the four varsity spots are up for grabs. Lauren Hartle, who joins Simpson as the second girl on the roster, and Bryant Smith are first-year seniors.
Brady Fowkes is the lone junior while Henry, Jordan Hesdon and Korbin Kemmer are sophomores. The three freshmen are Nick Aaron, Jack Craig and Kaden Ferguson.
Simpson and Hartle could play in some girls’ matches depending on how the schedule plays out.
The KSAC, which does mega-matches, was scheduled to open the season Friday at Clarion Oaks before heading to Hi-Level Golf Course Tuesday.
Roster
Seniors: Hayden Callen, Hayden Siegel, Bryant Smith, Lauren Hartle, Sydney Simpson. Junior: Brady Fowkes. Sophomores: Brady Henry, Jordan Hesdon, Korbin Kemmer. Freshmen: Nick Aaron, Jack Craig, Kaden Ferguson.
DuBOIS
Second-year coach Luke Bundy inherited a senior-laden Beavers squad last fall when he made the transition from being the school’s varsity wrestling coach to leading the boys golf program.
Bundy had seven seniors total, a group headlined by the trio of Dayne Bauman, Nic Cebulskie and Kaleb Hand who all competed in the District 9 Class AAA Championships. Hand (179) and Bauman (195) both reached the final round of the two-day tournament and finished third and fourth, respectively.
With that veteran group gone, Bundy needs his younger players who largely stayed in the wings last year to step up and capitalize on their opportunity to be in the Beavers’ lineup.
“I think we are going to have a challenging season,” said Bundy. “First, we have to deal with the Covid stuff, and we also graduated a core group of seniors. Those seniors pretty much anchored us in all our scoring matches.
“A few guys still on the roster did see some action last season, but overall, we are a young, inexperienced team. But, I believe we have a lot of talent that will just need to find their place and fill the shoes of Hand, Bauman, and Cebulskie.”
Chief among those younger returnees is junior Cody Jaconksi, who also played at districts a year ago. He shot a 109 as the Beavers finished second in the team race to Bradford. Bundy also is excited about a copy of his incoming freshmen.
“It is hard to predict who will be our starting 6, it is pretty much wide open competition at this point,” said Bundy. “I do like what I have seen from our freshman Brock Smith and Tyson Kennis. They have played some pretty nice golf so far at practice.
“The other golfers who saw action last year were Ian Decker, Cody Jaconski, Landon Gustafson and Gavin Kaschalk. They will need to step up and lead this team for the upcoming season.”
DuBois is tentatively set to open the season Monday at Punxsutawney.
Roster
Senior: Alex Colbey. Juniors: Landon Gustafson, Cody Jaconski, John Miller, Hayden Sweet. Sophomores: Ian Decker, Charlie Harman, Luke Kakabadze, Gavin Kaschalk. Freshman: Tyson Kennis, Brock Smith.
DuBOIS CENTRAL
CATHOLIC
DuBois Central Catholic looks to have an interesting mix of youth and experience this season, after losing the duo of Chase Hickman and Parker Meholick to graduation.
Head coach Mike Gralla’s 7-man roster features three seniors and four sophomores, with that youth being a good thing moving forward in future years.
All three seniors — Dante Armanini, Zach Spellen, Harrison Starr — return from a season ago along with sophomore Cartar Hickman. Sophomores Nick Colbey, Carter Kosko, Brendan Paisley and Luke Swisher are all new to the program.
“I’m looking forward to actually having four or five sophomores in the program,” said Gralla.
Hickman looks to be the team’s No. 1 player, according to Gralla, and will be followed in the starting order by Colbey, Spellen and Swisher. Armanini and Paisley are currently battling for the No. 5 spot.
Roster
Seniors: Dante Armanini, Zach Spellen, Harrison Starr. Sophomores: Nick Colbey, Cartar Hickman, Brendan Paisley, Luke Swisher.
ELK COUNTY
CATHOLIC
Elk County Catholic lost just two players to graduation, but they were two big losses in Will Uberti and Nathan Roberts.
That duo made up half of the Crusader squad that shot 377 and finished fourth in team even at the District 9 Class AA Championships at the Punxsutawney Country Club. They also were two of the three Crusaders who qualified for the individual championships.
Uberti, the team’s No. 1 player, reached the PIAA West Regional after placing sixth at districts with a two-day score of 170. He went to finish 44th at regionals. Roberts shot an opening-round 95 at districts and didn’t make the cut (Top 16) for the final found.
While the loss of those two will be felt, the cupboard isn’t completely bare for second-year coach Denny Simons despite the fact he has just five players on his roster.
Seniors Mark Kraus, Jordan DePrator, Jack Bauer return from a season ago, with Kraus (98) and DePrator (100) having formed the other half of ECC’s team scoring at districts. Kraus also was ECC’s third individual competitor at districts.
That trio is joined this year by freshmen newcomers Logan Karlik, Andrew Seltzer. The squad looks like it will have a later start than some schools being part of the Intermediate Unit 9 schools in the northern part of District 9 that plan to compete only against each other.
“I heard that we may not start until Sept. 14, and we will be getting a new schedule,” said Simons. “But, we will be ready to go when it happens.
“Our three seniors are all capable of playing well and are freshman are somewhat inexperienced. So, our seniors will need to carry the workload early and hopefully our freshman will improve as the season goes on.”
Roster
Seniors: Mark Kraus, Jordan DePrator, Jack Bauer. Freshmen: Logan Karlik, Andrew Seltzer.
RIDGWAY
The Elkers enter the year as the defending District 9 Class AA, and despite losing Zack Zameroski and Greg Simon to graduation, welcome back a strong group of returnees led by the duo of senior Eric Christoff and junior Collin Porter — both of whom competed at districts a year ago.
Herzing’s roster features eight players who were on the team a year ago, as well as six newcomers — four of whom are freshmen.
“We are excited to have an opportunity to play sports,” said Elkers coach Eric Herzing. ‘We have a good group of returners and young guys who are eager to get their chance to be in the lineup.
“There are a lot of talented players in our area that are young and chomping at the bit now that some of the upperclassmen have left the district. I expect Eric and Collin to have a chance at individuals moving on if we are lucky to have championship play.”
Christoff and Porter will open the season as Ridgway No. 1 and 2 players, respectively, and be followed by sophomore Kole Asti and senior Sean Fitch — both of whom are also returnees.
Senior newcomer Nolan Shaffer looks to be in the No. 5 spot, while sophomores Wyatt Shaffer and and Logan Jordan will be in the sixth and seventh spots. Both of those sophomores played last year. The eighth and final starting spot will be a battle between freshmen Evan Gustafson, Ethan Streich and Isaiah Jackson
Roster
Seniors: Eric Christoff, Sean Fitch, Nolan Shaffer. Junior: Collin Porter. Sophomores: Kole Asti, Alec DeVallance, Eric Gustafson, Vernon Handley, Logan Jordan, Wyatt Shaffer. Freshmen: Evan Gustafson, Isaiah Jackson, Joey Kearney, Ethan Streich.
ST. MARYS
After having a young team last season, St. Marys head coach Bob Bauer is looking to a strong core of returnees to lead the Dutchmen to a strong season on the course this year.
Lucas Benjamin returns for his junior campaign after being the team’s top scorer in 2019, as he is one of five returning letter winners along with senior Holden Housler, fellow junior Cole Cousins, and sophomores Vincent Lenze and Ethan Schlimm.
The 11-player roster includes six sophomores, as Bauer noted the sophomore group has shown remarkable improvement between their first and second seasons with the team.
“I am pretty confident we are going to have a strong team this year,” Bauer said. “It is pretty evident that a lot of these kids have been working hard over the summer.”
The head coach expects Benjamin to lead the team in scoring once again this season, followed by Eckert, Housler, Cousins, Lenze and Schlimm.
Bauer noted the sophomore duo (Schlimm and Lenze) have shown improvements in distance and shot control.
While the IU-9 bubble will limit the Dutchmen’s ability to play in larger invitationals, Bauer is confident the team will be able to find plenty of play against the bubble teams in Elk County Catholic, Ridgway, Cameron County, Bradford, Kane, Coudersport and Smethport.
Despite his strong outlook on the season, Bauer noted each member of his team still has plenty of room for improvement.
“We’re still working on some of the mental aspects of our game, getting them to play smart and eliminate the big scores by not making a mental error,” Bauer said.
Roster
Seniors: Holden Housler, Nathan Eckert. Juniors: Cole Cousins, Brayden Clyde, Lucas Benjamin. Sophomores: Sam Allegretto, Samuel Bowes, Jesse Greishaw, Vincent Lenze, Elias Nedimyer, Ethan Schlimm.
Sports Writers Rich Rhoades and Craig Moyer contributed to this story.