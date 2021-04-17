DuBOIS — The Brockway baseball team used timely hitting and a strong start from senior Marcus Copelli to upend Forest Area, 5-1, Friday afternonn at Stern Family Field in DuBois for its first win.
The game was originally scheduled to be a home game for Brockway, but the recent weather made the Rovers field unplayable. Stern Field was available, so the teams met in DuBois to get the game in.
The Rovers are glad they did as they finally put a 1 in the win column after opening the year 0-5. It was Brockway’s second game at Stern this week, as the Rovers lost 8-2 to DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday.
Both teams scored a run in the first inning in what proved to be a tight game most of the way.
Forest’s Josh Daum led off the game with single eventually scored to make it 1-0.
Brockway answered right back in the bottom half, as Ben Glasl drew a leadoff walk and stole second before scoring to even the score.
Both starters settled in from there, with Copelli puttinng up zeroes the rest odf the way. The Rover righty needed just 71 pitches to throw an eight-hitter. He allowed the one earned run while striking out two.
Forest Area starter Matt Schmader matched Copelli’s zeroes in the second and third before the Rovers got to him for a run in the fourth.
Andrew Brubaker led off the inning with a single but was throw out trying to go to third on a double by by Conner Ford. Dylan bash followed with a double of his own to plate Ford with what proved to be the game-winning run.
The game stayed 2-1 into the bottom of the sixth before Brockway finally put up a crooked number against reliever Isaac Gilara.
The Rovers loaded the base with one out on singles by Ford, Bash and Lance Fitzgerald. Ford eventually scored on a wild pitch before Glasl singled to bring home bash and pinch-runner Dylan Antonuccio to make it a 5-1 game.
Copelli finished off things from there in the seventh with his sixth straight scoreless inning of work.
Glasl, Ford and Bash all finished 2-for-3 for Brockway. Glasl had the two RBIs and a run scored, while Bash knocked in one and scored once. Ford crossed home twice.
Tristan Sliker was 3-for-3 for Forest Area, while Gilara was 2-for-3.
Brockway (1-5) travels to Kane on Tuesday.
BROCKWAY 5, FOREST AREA
Score by Innings
Forest 100 000 0 — 1
Brockway 100 103 x — 5
Forest Area—1
Josh Daum c 4110, Aiden Hartle ss 4000, Isaac Gilara cf-p 3020, Colton Kuntz 3b 3010, Matt Schmader p-cf 3000, Zeelan Hargenraber 2b 3010, Ethan Carll rf 3000, Ethan VanDyke 1b 3000, Tristan Sliker 1b 3030. Totals: 29-18-0.
Brockway—5
Ben Glasl 3122, cf Matthew Brubaker ss 2000, Daniel Shugarts 3b 2000, Garret Park 0000, Ezra Swanson rf 3010, Andrew Brubaker c 3010, Conner Ford 2b 3220, Dylan Bash 1b 3121, Lance Fitzgerald dh 3010, Dylan Antonuccio pr 01000, Marcus Copelli p 0000, Marcus Bennett lf 3000. Totals: 25-5-9-3.
Errors: Forest 0, Brockway 0. LOB: Forest 6, Brockway 6. DP: Forest 1, Brockway 0. 2B: Ford, bash. 3B: Swanson. HBP: M. Brubaker (by Schmader), Shugarts (by Gilara). SB: Gilara; Glasl 3.
Pitching
Forest: Matt Schmader-4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB; Isaac Gilara-2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
Brockway: Marcus Copelli-7 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Copelli. Losing pitcher: Schmader.