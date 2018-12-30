DuBOIS — After leading for most of the first half of Friday night’s DuBois Holiday Tournament contest, Brockway saw that lead quickly go away early in the second half as DuBois Central Catholic started the third quarter on a 10-1 run to pull in front 38-32 with 4:41 left in the quarter.

The Rovers, who did not face a deficit of more than two points in the opening half, would not be rattled, as a Matthew Clark three-pointer from the corner sparked a 9-0 run to put Brockway back in front for good on its way to a 59-52 victory.

Brockway’s only deficit in the first half came in the opening minute, as Justin Miknis made a basket in the first 20 seconds to put DCC in front 2-0 early.

Brockway’s Alec Freemer, Jon Wood and Zane Puhala then took over for the remainder of the quarter, as the trio scored all 20 of the Rovers’s points in the first quarter to give them a 20-14 lead after eight minutes.

Freemer hit a pair of three-pointers in the quarter, finishing with 10 points, while Wood added six points in the opening quarter.

Puhala scored the other four points for the Rovers, with both of his baskets coming in the final two minutes of the quarter, including a buzzer-beating layup to send Brockway into the second quarter with a six-point lead.

The three Rovers also accounted for all 11 of the team’s points in the second quarter, as Wood led the way with six in the frame.

DCC got a pair of three-pointers in the quarter from Egan Peck and Miknis, as they cut into the lead slightly to bring the score to 31-28 at the half.

“I thought we played really well in the first half,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “We moved the ball well and got a lot of open looks.”

The head coach added that his team did well breaking the Cardinals’ press and finishing on the back end, something they struggled with their last time out against Elk County Catholic.

Miknis finished the night tied for a game-high 20 points and also pulled down a team-high six rebounds.

Nick Felix added 11 points for the Cardinals, while Jonathan Kurtz also finished in double figures with 10.

Clark acknowledged that Miknis is a great player and knew coming in he would score and his team’s gameplay was to make things as difficult as possible for him, but also make sure to not lose focus on any other players.

The Cardinals then opened the third quarter on a 10-1 run over the first 3:19 of the frame to take their largest lead of the night.

With all of the momentum appearing to be on DCC’s side, Clark drained a huge three-pointer, then followed with a basket inside to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 39-36.

Freemer then took over inside the final three minutes of the third quarter, as he converted on back-to-back baskets and later hit his third three-pointer of the night to help send the Rovers into the final quarter of play with a 44-41 lead.

“They (DCC) made a run there and got the lead, but our guys didn’t panic and made some stops,” Clark said.

Freemer finished the night tied for Miknis with a game-high 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help lead Brockway to the win.

Wood added 17 points and Puhala finished the game with 12 points and a team-high eight boards.

Clark chipped in eight points, all coming in the second half to help close out the win.

After the two teams traded baskets to open the fourth quarter, Kurtz drilled a three-pointer for DCC to tie the game at 46 with 6:12 left to play in the game.

Puhala responded with a basket inside on the other end to give the Rovers the lead back for good.

Down the stretch, the Cardinals had several opportunities to close the gap, but were unable to knock down key free throws, as they finished the night 6 of 15 from the line.

On the other end, DCC was unable to keep the Rovers off the offensive glass, as a handful of offensive rebounds for Brockway helped them seal the victory.

“It felt like they (Brockway) got every lose ball,” DCC head coach Dom Varacallo said. “I credit them, they wanted it and they flat out beat us tonight.”

The Cardinals coach said his team’s fundamentals were off throughout the game and felt his team did not do enough to put themselves in a position to win.

Varacallo added that the struggle on the glass was frustrating and that is team is tough to beat when they can outbound their opponents, but when they don’t they give their opponent the opportunity to win.

“I thought it was a great effort by our guys all night,” Clark said. “We needed all of the guys to get the W tonight and I’m extremely proud of them.”