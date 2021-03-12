KNOX — The Brockway Lady Rovers went where no team in Brockway history had ever gone before on Friday evening — the District 9 Class 2A district title game. After battling with top seeded Keystone valiantly in the first half, the Panthers were just too much for the visiting Lady Rovers, as they fell by a 42-31 final.
“We missed too many shots,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “We had the shots and missed them. Then we started forcing a little bit in the fourth quarter ... Defensively, we had our lapses here and there.”
Junior Danielle Wood led the way for the Lady Rovers with 16 points, while fellow junior Selena Buttery scored 10.
It was a back-and-forth battle in the first half. After Keystone jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, Brockway battled to cut the deficit to 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, thanks in part to the scoring duo of Wood and Buttery.
But each time the Lady Rovers got close, Keystone would answer right back — and quite quickly at times. Emily Laurer led the Panthers with 15 points while Natalie Bowser and Jozee Weaver added 11 points each.
With under three minutes left in the first half, Keystone held a 20-12 lead. But in the final minutes, Wood and Buttery scored to cut the Lady Rovers deficit to 20-16 heading into the half.
“The first half, I thought we played very well,” Esposito said. “The third quarter hurt us but we started coming back again in the fourth.”
That third quarter was when the Lady Rovers only put five points on the board, as Keystone got its first double-digit lead of the night midway through. Brockway got it to single-digits once again, but quick buckets by Bowser and Laurer at the charity stripe gave the Panthers a double-digit lead they did not relinquish the rest of the way.
As Keystone slowed down its offense, it took Brockway until just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter to score its next basket — a long two-pointer by Wood. From there, the teams trades buckets and possessions until the final buzzer sounded in favor of Keystone’s 42-31 title win.
Brockway saw its season come to an end with an 11-7 record.
Even in defeat, Esposito said there’s no reason they need to hang their heads.
“All around, I’m really, really proud of these kids,” Esposito said. “They worked hard to get here and with the season they had to go through — we had 14 games that had to be rescheduled — I’m proud of the kids.”
Esposito said he really enjoyed the group of players he had on his team this year, as they all worked together to accomplish numerous goals. It was also the final game for seniors Sarah and Alyx Rosman.
“The camaraderie, the friendship and how they’ve picked each other up ... the kids were there and together,” Esposito said. “For five months we were together and we became our own little family and it was a lot of fun. I’m going to miss my two seniors. Sarah Rosman has played really well this year and Alyx (Rosman) just came back out to play (this year). I’m going to miss them a whole lot. But there’s a lot of promise ahead, too.”
While Brockway’s season was one for the record books, Esposito said he looks forward to seeing how his team can improve next year as they were one game away this season from a state tournament berth.
“Next year, we’re going to be senior-oriented with our juniors (moving up),” Esposito said. “If these kids work hard and play hard ... there’s one more spot we’ve got to get. And that’s the top spot.”
KEYSTONE 42
BROCKWAY 31
Score by Quarters
Keystone 13 7 12 10—42
Brockway 10 6 5 10—31
Keystone—42
Natalie Bowser 2 7-10 11, Jozee Weaver 4 1-3 11, Maddie Dunlap 0 2-2 2, Danae Hurrelbrink 1 0-0 3, Emily Laurer 4 7-8 15, Rori Vickers 0 0-0 0, Faith Young 0 0-0 0, Sydney Bell 0 0-0 0, Reagan Mays 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 17-23 42.
Brockway—31
Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0, Nikki Baker 0 2-2 2, Ciara Morelli 0 0-2 0, Danielle Wood 7 2-2 16, Selena Buttery 4 1-3 10, Madelyn Schmader 0 1-2 1, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0, Morgan Carnahan 0 0-0 0, Raegan Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Alyx Rosman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 6-12 31.
Three-pointers: Keystone 3 (Weaver 2, Hurrelbrink), Brockway 1 (Buttery).