BROCKWAY — After losing five seniors from last year’s team, including its top-two scorers, a new-look Brockway squad will look to rely on a more balanced lineup to lead the way this season.
Gone from last year’s team that finished with a record of 6-17 are Chad Bennett, Alec Freemer, Elijah Snell, Jon Wood and Brock Cramer.
Freemer (2-year starter) and Wood (3-year starter) paced the Rovers offensively with 13.5 and 7.9 points per game, respectively, in their final seasons with the team.
“They played a lot of basketball for us and those are going to be some big shoes to fill,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said.
Despite losing the prolific duo, Clark expects his team to find success this season behind a more balanced style of play as he hopes depth will prove to be a key advantage for his squad.
Brockway does return a handful of players who have seen time both starting and off the bench in the last two years including seven returning Letter winners.
That group includes seniors Aiden Bullers, Marcus Copelli and Lewis Painter, along with juniors Jared Marchiori, Austin Schmader, Marcus Bennett and Noah Adams.
The seven returning Letter winners will be competing for spots in the starting lineup along with a handful of first-year varsity players.
“Those seven guys are all in the mix in looking for potential starters and it just depends on who steps up and plays well in expanded roles,” Clark said.
“This year is a little hard to say who will be varsity or not, we have 16 kids, so depending on how things play out, we could be calling on all of them at some point.”
Of the returnees, Copelli has seen the most playing time after starting most of the season last year as well as seeing some starting time as a junior.
The senior is the Rovers’ top returning scorer after averaging 6.3 points per game as a junior while also leading the team in rebounding with 4.0 boards per game.
“He’s (Copelli) definitely a guy who returns a lot of experience and gives us a presence inside with his size,” Clark said.
Bennett also saw plenty of starting time last year at point guard, while Painter and Marchiori also were placed in starting roles throughout the year.
Of the new faces looking to make an impact, the group includes senior Chase Azzato, as well as juniors Joe Hertel, who’s size could be a key for the Rovers, and Noah Adams, who has battled the injury bug each of the last two seasons.
Brockway also has five sophomores joining the team for the first time this season, as Clark noted Alex Carlson is a strong shooter while Aiden Grieneisen also provides size on the inside as both could potentially work their way into starting roles.
While depth could be a key for the Rovers this season, Clark noted that is all dependent on players staying healthy as last season a handful of players missed both game and practice time due to injuries.
I thought we had some decent depth last year too, but injuries kind of took the toll on that, but hopefully we can use the depth to our advantage this year,” Clark said.
The Rover head coach is also hoping a more balanced offensive attack will pose problems for opposing defenses.
He added that while the team will certainly miss the play of Freemer and Wood, this year’s team will be less reliant on one or two players on the offensive end.
“We are hoping that other teams have to worry about guarding everybody and can’t just focus on one or two guys, like last year when they knew they had to focus on shutting down Alec (Freemer) and Jon (Wood) and that would limit our scoring opportunities,” Clark said.
As for keys to the season, Clark noted any success will start with the players’ ability to play well together and mesh early in the season as many of the players will be stepping into larger roles for the first time.
Brockway will also look to win the turnover and rebound battle, which are both crucial in its ability to run its offense.
“One of the things we have to look to do better this year is take care of the ball, we turned the ball over a little bit too much last year and that hurt us,” Clark said. “We want to take care of the ball to be able to get more opportunities on the offensive end.”
As for rebounding, Clark noted it is a key every season in not only running his team’s offense, but limiting the opponent’s scoring chances.
“We like to get out and be a little bit more up-tempo and we can only do that if we can rebound the ball efficiently and limit second opportunities for other teams,” Clark said.
Clark added that his team is just taking things day by day and working hard in practice to be prepared whenever they get the chance to play, adding he hopes his team gets to play as close to a full schedule as possible.
Brockway is scheduled to open its season at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament on Dec. 11 and 12 before hosting Karns City Dec. 14.
ROSTER
Seniors: Aiden Bullers, Chase Azzato, Marcus Copelli, Lewis Painter. Juniors: Micah Williamson, Landon Schmader, Jared Marchiori, Austin Schmader, Marcus Bennett, Noah Adams, Joe Hertel. Sophomores: Alex Carlson, Aiden Grieneisen, Michael Ford, Alex Pearce, Brady DeMonte.