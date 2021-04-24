The 2020-21 high school girls basketball season produced a mixed bag of results for teams in the Tri-County Area, but one thing that became apparent is that while there might not have been a true individual “mega star” like some years there was talent on the rosters of the local schools.
Only six of the 12 area teams finished with a winning record and only two — St. Marys and Brockway — reached the District 9 championship games in their respective classifications.
The Lady Dutch (15-5), who played in the Intermediate Unit 9 bubble all regular season, won the only district title, beating Clearfield, 43-26, to capture the Class 4A crown. St. Marys had battled Punxsutawney for several years in class 4A, but when the Lady Chucks dropped to 3A this year it opened the door for a new champ in 4A to emerge.
Brockway (11-7) reached the Class 2A finals — the first district championship game in program history — and have top-seeded Keystone all it could handle before losing on the Lady Panthers’ home floor 42-31.
Elk County Catholic (17-7) posted the most wins in the area while playing in the IU9 Bubble and saw its season in D-9 Class A semifinals with a 35-22 loss at second-seeded Otto-Eldred.
DuBois (13-8) and Clarion (11-10) were the other area schools to finish over .500 in a year where the process of selecting the Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Star Teams and major awards associated with them was the toughest in quite some time.
Between some schools not playing each other like normal years because of the IU9 Bubble, some schools playing less games (because of COVID-19 closures) and a large group of players who put together very similar seasons, the race for Player and Coach of the Year, as well as First and Second Team honors, was a tight one.
In the end, the two major awards — Player and Coach Player of the Year — were swept by Brockway for the first time in the 28-year history of the TCW/CE All-Stars, which began in 1994.
Lady Rover juniors Selena Buttery and Danielle Wood share Player of the Year honors after proving to be the most consistent players in the area from start to finish while helping lead the program to its first D-9 title game.
Choosing between the two would have been nearly impossible as only one point separated them in regards to scoring while each led the team in other categories associated with being a guard (Wood) or post player (Buttery).
The become just the second and third Lady Rovers to every be named TCW/CE Player of the Year. The first was Mary Barrow back in 2001. Barrow is still the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,678 points.
CO-PLAYERS
OF THE YEAR
Selena Buttery, Jr., Brockway — Buttery was a true inside-out threat for the Lady Beavers who could post up defenders or knock down shots from behind the 3-point line (24 on season). She also could handle the ball when called upon.
She averaged a double-double on the season with 14.4 points and 12.7 rebounds a game while posting double-doubles in 13 of 18 games, She scored a season-high 34 points in a 59-25 win against Sheffield in mid-January and had a season-high 21 board in a 52-24 win against Curwensville on March 3.
Overall, Buttery led the Lady Rovers in total points (259), scoring average (14.3 ppg), rebounds (226) and blocks (73, 4.1 bpg). She also had 41 assists and 37 steals. Buttery’s 14.4 points per game average was best among all area players.
Danielle Wood, Jr., Brockway — Wood was among the best point guards in the area, if not the district, and like her teammate Buttery could score in different ways. She was lethal off the dribble but could also hit the 3-ball (17 on season) or mid-range jumper.
Wood finished the year with 258 points, one behind Buttery, and finished behind her teammate with the second-bets scoring average (14.3 ppg) in the area. She also led Brockway in assists (85, 4.7 apg) and steals (65, 3.6 spg) to go along with 23 blocks (second on team) and 52 rebounds.
Like Buttery, Wood scored in double figures in 15 of 18 games and saved her best performance for one if the biggest moments of the year — scoring a season-high 24 points in a 57-44 win against Clarion-Limestone in the D-9 semifinals. She had one double-double, posting 14 points and 10 assists in a victory against Sheffield in early February.
COACH
OF THE YEAR
Dick Esposito, Brockway — Esposito garnered Coach of the Year honors after guiding the Lady Rovers to an 11-7 record and the program’s first-ever appearance in a District 9 championship game despite having a short bench at his disposal this season.
He is just the second Lady Rovers coach to win the award and first Tom Murray did so way back in 1995 — the second year the TCW/CE All-Stars existed. They were under the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express moniker at that time.
The two coaches are linked together more than just being named Coach of the Year, as Esposito took over the Brockway girls program a year later prior to the 1996 season. Esposito guided the Lady Rovers from 1996-2002 before stepping away from coaching. However, he returned to the program as a junior high and junior varsity coach in 2011 before taking over as varsity head coach again prior to the 2013-14 season.
Esposito, who has led DCC’s boys program in the past, collected his 200th win as a high school head coach this season. His career total currently sits at 204, with 117 of those coming with the Lady Rovers.
Here is a closer look at the rest of the TCW/CE All-Stars:
FIRST TEAM
Kayley Risser, Fr., DuBois Central Catholic — Risser enjoyed a standout freshman campaign and became the go-to player for DCC as the season progressed. Risser lead all area players in total points with 284 (12.9 ppg) and pulled down 165 rebounds (7.5 rpg) as a guard. She added 61 assists, 46 steals and 20 blocked shots.
Saige Weible, Sr., DuBois — Weible was the leading scorer (204 points, 10.2 ppg) for a Lady Beavers squad that once again saw a season at the hands of Hollidaysburg in the District 6/9 Class 5A playoffs. Weible, who shot 45 percent from the field, also was the team’s second-leading rebounder with 116.
Caylen Rearick, Soph., Redbank Valley — Rearick put together a strong sophomore campaign in helping lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 15-6 record. She scored a team-high 263 points (12.9 ppg) and averaged 2.3 steals and 2.1 rebounds a game. She made 54 3-pointers.
Kyla Johnson, Sr., St. Marys — Johnson was the leading scorer and lone player to average double figures for a Lady Dutch squad that won the program’s first District 9 Class 4A title since 2011. Johnson scored 224 points (11.2 ppg) and hit a team-high 23 3-pointers. She also recorded 68 rebounds, 53 steals and 30 assists.
SECOND TEAM
Erica Selfridge, Sr., Clarion — Selfridge was the Lady Cats leading scorer with 253 points (12.0 ppg).
Madison Foringer, Jr., Redbank Valley — Foringer was the main inside presence for the Lady Bulldogs. She led the team in rebounding (8.8 rpg) and was second in scoring with 232 points (11.6 ppg) while shooting 51.2 percent from the field.
Frances Milliron, Jr., Clarion-Limestone — Milliron was the driving force behind the Lady Lions making their first District 9 playoff appearance since 2014, earning the No. 3 seed in Class 2A, where they lost in the semifinals to Brockway. Milliron scored a team-high 258 points (13.6 ppg.) on the season.
Sydney Alexander, Fr., Elk County Catholic — Alexander proved to be the leader of what was a young Lady Crusaders squad that came together as the season progressed and posted a 17-7 record. She scored a team-high 240 points (10.4 ppg) while averaging six rebounds and two steals a game.
Abby Guiher, Sr., DuBois — Guiher was the spark plug behind DuBois’ offense at the point guard position. She played a team-high 542 minutes and was second on the team in scoring with 194 points (9.7 ppg). She also hit a team-high 43 3-pointers and pulled down 58 rebounds.
HONORABLE
MENTIONS
Brookville: Alayna Haight, Jr.
Curwensville: Alyssa Bakaysa, Jr.
DuBois: Olivia Johnson, Sr.
DuBois Central Catholic: Faith Jacob, Jr.
Elk County Catholic: Tori Newton, Fr.
Johnsonburg: Kaci Stelene, Jr.
Redbank Valley: Alivia Huffman, Soph.
St. Marys: Samantha Hayes, Sr.
Note: Stats were not available for Ridgway, therefore their players were not eligible for All-Star consideration this year.