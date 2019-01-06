BROOKVILLE — Making it three wins in a row, the Brookville Raiders basketball team used an 11-0 run in the second half to grind out a 53-48 non-league win over visiting Clearfield Friday night.

The Raiders (6-4) got 15 big points off the bench from sophomore guard Robert Keth and 11 points from Trenton Gilhousen, who scored seven points during the run that gave the Raiders a 45-35 lead with 6:50 left in the fourth quarter.

But Clearfield did rally with its own 11-2 run of its own and got within 47-46 with 2:35 remaining. The Bison comeback stalled from there with four turnovers the rest of the way. The Raiders misfired on two front-end one-and-ones, but finally sealed the win with two Keth free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining.

“We played very hard,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “It’s the best, solid game we’ve played all year as far as together and running up and down the floor. I thought they looked very good playing well together and I have confidence in like nine guys from the bench and that’s very important and the nine guys all have confidence in each other.”

Aaron Park scored nine points and Logan Byerly finished with eight points and six rebounds, but Keth was the big key, hitting a 3-pointer to beat the first-quarter buzzer to tie it at 17-17. Then he hit a buzzer-beating two-pointer at the end of the third quarter during the 11-0 run to put the Raiders up 38-35.

Keth was 5-for-7 from the field, 3-for-5 from the 3-point line and added the two clinching free throws at the end of the game.

“He’s been coming on shooting and driving,” Park said. “We’ve been working defense and that’s the one thing that’s been holding him back and he’s committed to that and out there working hard. Those are very valuable minutes and he made some big shots.”

Clearfield (5-4) put three players in double figures with Cade Walker playing a strong double-double game with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Karson Rumsky and Andrew Lopez each scored 12 points while Taye Lynch pulled down 11 rebounds with two points.

Bison head coach Nate Glunt pointed to the late fourth-quarter sequence where they came up empty on a turnover with just over two minutes left trailing by a point. That turnover led to an Aaron Park basket and another Bison turnover had Jace Miner turning it into two more Raiders points to put the Raiders up 51-46 with 1:16 left.

“That was the turning point, down one with the ball and had two turnovers,” Glunt said. “I should’ve called a better play than what I called and something different that we were more comfortable running. Give Brookville credit. What a hard-fought game. The first half was an offensive show and the second half was a defensive show. Both teams are evenly matched. Coach Park does a great job with his kids. They’re talented and do a good job. We just came up a little short.”

While Clearfield is back in action Monday at home against another former District 9 League rival Punxsutawney, Brookville is off until hosting Sheffield Wednesday.

“I’m very happy,” said Park, whose team won for the second time in as many nights after beating the Chucks on the road Thursday. “We didn’t get off to the slow start we’ve been getting off to and that would’ve hurt us against Clearfield.

“Unfortunately in a game like this, someone had to lose tonight. I thought Clearfield played an awesome game.”