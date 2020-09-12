BROOKVILLE — DuBois opened the TJ Wingard era with a valiant effort in the season opener Friday at Brookville, but two huge momentum swings around halftime and a big night from quarterback Jack Krug and his stable of receivers powered the Raiders to a 42-28 high school football victory.
Brookville held a 22-14 lead late in the first half when a bad snap on a DuBois punt gave the Raiders prime field position at the Beaver 15 with 13.8 seconds on the clock.
The Raiders capitalized on the huge 31-yard loss on the bad snap as Krug hit Brayden Kunselman on a quick receiver screen, and the Raider did the rest navigating his way down the sideline and diving in for the 15-yard score.
Krug finished the night 27 of 41 for 383 yards with four touchdown passes and no interceptions. He had 275 of those yards before halftime. His performance moved over the 6,000-yard milestone for his career.
He currently sits seventh in District 9 history with 6,376 yards, passing former Clearfield great Chad Kroell (6,088 –1994) Friday night.
Brookville’s 2-point try failed after the score, but the Raiders seized the momentum as it took a 14-point lead into the break instead of only being up eight.
DuBois tried to counter to open the third, getting a 31-yard run by Zach Henery on the opening play and later a 21-yard pass play from Cam-Ron Hays to Dale Kot that set up a first-and-goal at the Brookville 4.
However, DuBois couldn’t finish the drive as Raider senior Kyle MacBeth dropped Henery for a 6-yard loss two plays later before Hays ran out of bounds for a 14-yard sack on a fourth down play from the 6.
The defensive stop proved even larger when Brookville promptly marched 80 yards on 11 plays to extend its lead to 36-14 with 3:00 left in the third. MacBeth had two catches for 31 yards on the drive, while Robert Keth added to grabs for 30 — including a 12-yard touchdown on a screen play to cap the drive. He then added the 2-point run.
Keth finished with five catches for 92 yards and a score while rushing for 44 yards and two more TDs. MacBeth had seven grabs for 98 yards.
DuBois responded with a scoring drive of its own, with Hays punctuating the 7-play, 60 yard drive with a 3-yard score on a QB sneak with 11:53 remaining to make it 36-21.
That’s as close as the Beavers got though, as the teams traded scores past the midway point of the fourth. Kunselman hauled in a 19-yard TD pass from Krug on a seam route with 5:56 to play, while Hays and Zach Shilala connected on a 16-yard scoring play just over two minutes later to set the final score.
Shilala hauled in seven balls for 72 yards, while Hays completed 18 of 27 passes for 183 yards. Kunselman had eight catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders.
The game and season opened with a bang as the teams scored three touchdowns in the first 7:01 of the game.
Brookville opened the scoring on a 1-yard run by Keth, only to see DuBois’ Derraick Burkett return the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. The first of Nick Graeca’s four extra points gave DuBois its lone lead at 7-6.
The Raiders answered right back with a long touchdown drive that culminated in a 26-yard touchdown catch by Braiden Davis on a screen play. Keth’s two-point run put the Raiders up 14-7 and they never trailed again.
DuBois' Austin Henery added a 2-yard TD run late in the first half to pull DuBois within a score at 22-14 before the bad snap in the final 30 seconds turned the game in Brookville's favor for good.
Both teams are on the road in Week 2. DuBois travels to Karns City, while Brookville battles Central Clarion County at Clarion-Limestone High School.
BROOKVILLE 42,
DuBOIS 28
Score by Quarters
DuBois;7;7;0;14;—;28
Brookville;14;14;8;6;—;42
First Quarter
BV—Robert Keth 1 run (kick failed), 10:13.
D—Derraick Burkett 85 KO return (Nick Graeca kick), 9:59.
BV—Braiden Davis 22 pass from Jack Krug (Robert Keth), 4:59.
Second Quarter
BV—Robert Keth 11 run (Jack Krug run), 9:49.
D—Austin Henery 2 run (Nick Graeca kick), 2:28.
BV—Brayden Kunselman 15 pass from Jack Krug (pass failed), 0:13.
Third Quarter
BV—Robert Keth 12 pass from Jack Krug (Robert Keth run), 3:00.
Fourth Quarter
D—Cam-Ron Hays 3 run (Nick Graeca kick), 11:53.
BV—Brayden Kunselman 19 pass from Jack Krug (kick failed), 5:56.
D—Zach Shilala 16 pass from Cam-Ron Hays (Nick Graeca kick), 3:38.
___
;D;BV
First downs;14;23
Rushes-yards;29-(-7);29-35
Comp-Att-Int;18-27-0;27-41-0
Passing Yards;183;383
Total Plays-Yards;56-176;70-418
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;2-1
Punts;3-39.7;3-41.0
Penalties-Yards;6-55;10-89
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
DuBois—Zach Henery 14-52, Chandler 2-9, Derraick Burkett 2-(-5), Cam-Ron Hays 8-(-37), Austin Henery 1-2, De'Andre Vogt 1-3, Team 1-(-31).
Brookville—Robert Keth 10-44, Creed Kneep 4-8, Braiden Davis 6-9, Kyle MacBeth 4-1, Jack Krug 2-(-2), Linkin Radaker 1-0, Team 2-(-25).
PASSING
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 18 of 27, 183 yards, 1 TD, 0 Int.
Brookville—Jack Krug 27 of 41, 383 yards, 4 TDs, 0 Int.
RECEIVING
DuBois—Zach Shilala 7-72, Chandler Ho 2-23, Zach Henery 4-30, Dale Kot 2-29, Austin Mitchell 1-2, Derraick Burkett 1-27.
Brookville—Kyle MacBeth 7-98, Robert Keth 5-92, Brayden Kunselman 8-87, Ryan Daisley 6-84, Braiden Davis 1-22.
INTERCEPTIONS
DuBois—None.
Brookville—None.