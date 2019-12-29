DuBOIS — The Brookville and DuBois boys basketball teams won by similiar schools Friday night to reach the finals of the DuBois Area Holiday Tournament, but each did so in different fashion.
Brookville, missing three starters due to sickness/injury, used a balanced offensive attack to knock off Brockway, 57-39, while DuBois got another huge performance from senior center Chase Husted in a 56-38 victory against cross-town rival DuBois Central Catholic.
Brookville’s tourney-opening win was fueled by a 20-7 second-quarter advantage that saw the Raiders turn a one-point deficit (11-10) after one quarter into a 30-18 halftime advantage.
The Raiders extended the lead from there in the second half to win by 18 points to capture its third straight win and improve to 5-3 on the season depsite being shorthanded.
Jace Miner led a quartet of Raider starters in double figures with 16 points. Griffin Ruhlman (11), Aaron Park and Roberth Keth (10) also reached double digits. Park added 17 rebounds to post a double-double in the win, while Ruhlman pulled down eight boards.
“I was pretty pleased coming into his year about how we had depth, and thankfully we do have that because it’s helped us out,” said Raiders coach Dalton Park. “We’re still having to struggle in games and play guys longer than I want to. But, we’re working through it and some other guys are getting more minutes, which will only make them better.
“I felt he (Aaron Park) needed to attack more tonight. He just didn’t seem to have that mental makeup, I guess you call it, tonight, and usually he does. But, Jace stepped up. He’s getting over a high ankle sprain and one day he looks great and another day he looks like someone cut three inches off his leg.
“A great effort by him (Miner) tonight though. He was diving on the floor tonight and was all over the place. He was the one who was out attacker and got us moving with that energy early I felt.”
While the Raiders finished with a comfortable win, things didn’t start out that way as the opening quarter was a back-and-forth battle.
Brookville grabbed an early 3-2 lead behind three points by Ruhlman before Brockway (1-6) countered with a 6-2 spurt to go up 8-5 with 1:47 left in the quarter. Marcus Copelli had a pair of hoops for the Rovers during that spurt.
The first of Jon Wood’s five 3-pointers on the night later gave Brockway an 11-7 lead before Brookville scored the final three points of the quarter — pulling within a point at 11-10 on a pair of free throws by Miner with 21 seconds on the clock.
Ruhlman erased that small deficit with a basket just over a minute into the second quarter, and it was all Raiders from there before the half. Park and Miner added hoops before Austin Schamder scored for the Rovers to make it 16-13.
However, the Raiders outscored the Rovers 14-5 over the final 5:40 of the quarter to take a 12-point lead in the break. Wood drained a 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds — a shot that was matched by Keth at the buzzer to make it 30-18. Wood scored a game-high 19 points.
Ruhlman scored six of his 11 points in the second quarter, while Miner and Park had five and four, respectively.
Copelli, who had 10 points, scored back-to-back baskets to open the second half to pull Brockway within eight points at 30-22, but that’s as close as the Rovers got as Brookville promptly responded with a 12-0 run to go up 20 points (42-22) and all but put the game away. Keth posted seven of those 12 points to spark the Raiders’ run.
Wood scored eight points, including a pair of treys, in the final 2:13 to get the Rovers back within 14 points (44-30) at the end of the third quarter.
Wood added his fifth triple of the night early in the fourth, but it was part of a 9-3 spurt by Brookville to open the final quarter that pushed the lead back to 20 points at 53-33 with 4:16 to play. Miner had five points during that run before Brookville emptied its bench for the final three-plus minutes to get those players some varsity action.
In the night cap, DuBois (6-1) used a balanced attack itself in the opening quarter to grab a 16-5 lead and seize control of its game against DCC.
Nick Farrell and Lennon Lindholm each scored five first-quarter points, while Husted and Brady Woodward each added three points on back-to-back, old-fashion 3-point plays that turned a tie game (4-4) into a 10-4 Beavers lead.
Central Catholic (1-6) had scored the first four points of the contest on baskets by Zach Spellen and Dante Armanini.
Lindholm and Farrell each hit 3-pointers in the final 2:18 of the quarter to help give DuBois the 11-point edge after the opening eight minutes.
Central Catholic’s Ethan Kness knocked down a trey to open the second quarter to cut the DCC deficit to eight points (16-8) but the rest of the quarter belonged to Husted and the Beavers, who put together a 17-8 spurt after Kness’ 3-pointer . to take a 33-16 lead into halftime.
Husted scored 10 of the Beavers’ 17 points in that half-ending run, while Farrell had four and Jordin Sommers three on a 3-pointer. Husted finished with a game-high 23 points to go along with 14 rebounds. Farrell also reached double figures with 13, while Sommers added seven in the win.
DuBois pushed the lead to 22 in the third quarter (42-20) on four straight points by Michael Orzechowski before ending the third with a 19-point advantage (45-26) after both team scored in the final 30 seconds.
Harrison Starr drilled a 3-pointer as part of that closing sequence but DuBois pushed the ball up the floor in the final 20 seconds and worked it around before Sommers scored on a strong drive to the basket just before the buzzer sounded.
Central Catholic then won the fourth quarter, 12-11, to set the final score at 56-38. Kness scored five of his team-high 11 points in the final eight minutes, while Armanini hit a 3-pointers. Armanini, Starr and Jalen Kosko each had six points.
“We did struggle offensively at times, but you have a rivalry game like this, and these guys play together all the time,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “The intensity is probably ramped up a little bit, and I thought that (struggles) is more of a tribute to Central. They worked hard and tried to make catches hard on the big guy (Husted). At the end of the day, to get the win is what’s most important.
“Our main focus is to get the ball to Chase, so there are some times when our guards were really looking to get the ball to him and maybe we could have attacked at a couple different places.
“But all-in-all, I thought we got it inside and did a good job controlling the game. I was a little disappointed that we had a couple miscommunications that allowed them to get a couple easy baskets, but it was a rivalry game and both teams played hard and we were fortunate to get the win.”