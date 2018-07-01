ST. MARYS — Scoring five runs in the first two innings, the Brookville Little League All-Stars advanced to the District 10 winners’ bracket finals with a 9-4 win over St. Marys Friday night at Memorial Field.

That puts Brookville in Tuesday’s game against Punxsutawney in a battle of the lone unbeatens. St. Marys hosts Brockway in an elimination game today at 4 p.m.

Brookville jumped on St. Marys early. Riley Smith singled in two runs and scored on Charlie Krug’s double to build a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

In the second inning, James Carberry and Jack Pete hit back-to-back doubles and Pete came around to score to put Brookville up 5-0. Pete singled twice and scored three runs

St. Marys climbed back into the game, scoring two runs apiece in each the third and fourth innings. Braden Asti walked to force in a run with the bases loaded and Kam Kruse singled in a run in the third inning. In the fourth after two outs, St. Marys scored two more runs to get to within 5-4. Lucas Bauer singled and Anthony Nedzinski doubled in the rally.

But Brookville scored four times in the bottom of the fourth to set the final score. Four straight walks forced in a run with Smith drawing a free pass to force home the first run. Gage Kiehl emptied the bases with a three-run double.

Jack Knapp and Kellen Haines combined for the win on the mound for Brookville. Haines relieved Knapp in the third inning and got the final 12 outs for the win. He gave up three hits and walked three while striking out three.

Bauer, Dan Schutz and Asti threw for St. Marys. Wil Workman and Bauer each scored two runs.