ST. MARYS — After Elk County Catholic jumped out to a 6-0 lead to start the game, visiting Brookville closed the opening quarter on a 17-2 run as it ran away with the game on the way to a 63-28 victory Friday night.
Taylor Newton got the scoring started for the Lady Crusaders with a bucket 43 seconds into the game, before Tami Geci and Julia Aikens added scores to give the home side a six-point lead at the 5:55 mark of the opening quarter.
From that point on it was all Brookville (3-1), as a score by Newton after baskets from Marcy Schindler and Lauren Hergert for the Lady Raiders made it a 8-4 game with 4:26 to play in the first.
Schindler then scored the next six points of the game behind a three-pointer to spark a 13-0 Brookville run to close out the quarter as the visitors capitalized on eight ECC turnovers in the opening frame.
Six of Brookville’s final eight points in the quarter came off of turnovers, as Hergert and Brooke Ganoe each scored on fast breaks off of Lady Crusader giveaways while Madison Johnson added a three-pointer down the stretch to help give the Lady Raiders a 17-8 lead after one quarter of play.
“I thought our defense was maybe as good as it’s been in a couple years,” Brookville head coach Mark Powell said. “I’m really proud of the team defense we played tonight, they (ECC) have a great player in Taylor Newton and obviously she was our focus and I thought our kids did as good of a job as we could on a player that’s as special as she is.”
Brookville continued to build on its lead in the second quarter as it opened the game up with a 14-5 run to start the frame as ECC continued to struggle holding onto the ball, finishing the quarter with eight more turnovers.
Morgan Johnson finished the scoring off in the first half with her second trey of the second quarter as the Lady Raiders doubled up the home side at 34-17 heading into the half.
Schindler added eight points in the second quarter to finish the half with 16 points on her way to scoring a game-high 18 for Brookville in the win.
Schindler, who also grabbed 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double, led a balanced scoring attack for the Lady Raiders, as Morgan Johnson added 13 points, while Madison Johnson chipped in nine and Hergert finished with eight along with a team-high 13 boards.
“I thought our patience was key tonight, early we struggled hitting shots, but once we got the game rolling, that patience paid off,” Powell said.” We moved the basketball and we got open looks and I’m proud of the effort.”
The third quarter was the most competitive and also lowest scoring frame of the night as Brookville added to its lead by two after outscoring the Lady Crusaders 9-7 in the quarter.
After nothing would fall for either side over the first two minutes, Schindler finally got the scoring started with a basket at the 5:50 mark of the third before Hergert added a score 1:05 later.
Elk County Catholic (1-1) was held scoreless in the quarter until the 4:26 mark when Ellie Fledderman got it on the board with a bucket.
Madison Johnson added a three-point play in the final minute of the frame for Brookville before Gabby Weisner wrapped up the scoring with a fast-break layup for ECC to make it a 43-24 game heading into the fourth.
The Lady Raiders then dominated the fourth quarter, holding ECC to just four points off a pair of scores from Newton just 38 seconds apart in the early portions of the quarter before closing out the game on a 19-0 run to secure the 35-point victory.
Newton’s scores came on back-to-back possessions to make it a 45-28 game with 6:01 to play as the ECC senior finished with a team-high 13 points along with 12 rebounds to record a double-double in the loss.
After Newton’s second score, Liz Wonderling sparked the game-closing run for Brookville with a basket before Hergert added her final score of the night.
Morgan Johnson then scored the next seven points for the Lady Raiders on a deep jump shot followed by a three-pointer and a steal and a fast-break layup.
Brookville got scoring from four different players down the stretch as Liz Wonderling and Leah Kammerdeiner each hit a pair of free throws while Alayna Haight and Jordan Cook made shots on the inside.
The Lady Crusaders finished the night with 28 turnovers to just 14 by Brookville as ECC head coach Ken Pistner noted that can be expected on some nights with a team as young as his.
“Brookville is a very seasoned team with a lot of experience in the back court and they came out and made a few shots and got a little separation from us,” Pistner said. “As a young team I think we can gain a lot from this game, we have a big week coming up so we have to put this game behind us.”
“We play three games next week, so tomorrow we’ll be back in the gym worrying about our next opponent, but we can learn a lot from a defeat like that, we played hard, I can live with some mistakes as long as we’re playing hard.”
Elk County Catholic is back in action Monday as it travels to face Kane, while Brookville plays host to St. Marys Friday night.