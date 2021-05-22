BROOKVILLE — After a one-year hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the District 9 Class AA Track and Field Championships were back and running at Brookville Area High School Friday night.
And back and running away with team titles was the host Brookville.
The Raiders four-peated their team title run with a fourth straight 100-plus point effort. They rolled up 111.5 points, ahead of runner-up Coudersport’s 80. Prior to the Raiders’ dominating stretch, the D9 boys’ champion hadn’t scored 100 points at districts for 11 years.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Raiders won their second straight team crown and third in four meets dating back to 2017. Their 81 team points, outgunned runner-up Punxsutawney’s 61.33 points.
And both James Manners Awards winners for scoring the most points were Brookville athletes, senior Kyle MacBeth and junior Morgan Monnoyer.
MacBeth won the javelin and 400-meter dash while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay and third-place 4x400 relay. Monnoyer, the reigning 100 dash champion from her freshman year, repeated that title while winning the 200 dash and running legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
In all, minus any alternate athletes, the Raiders qualified nine athletes in seven events while the Lady Raiders are sending seven girls in eight events to the PIAA Championships, a one-day affair next Friday at Shippensburg University.
Both coaches used the “B” word, as in bus. No vans were available to be rented anyway.
“We’re taking a bus to states, let’s put it that way,” Lady Raiders head coach Doug Roseman said.
“Literally, a bus, because no vans were available,” said Raiders head coach Dan Murdock confirmed.
The Raiders, who scored a ridiculous 130 points in their 2019 rout, were nearly is dominant. MacBeth led the way, need just his first throw — he’s resting his elbow and it was only his third throw of the season — to put out his career-best javelin effort of 179 feet, 6 inches. It was better than the automatic state-qualifying mark of 176 feet, so he walked back to the track for his other business and it wound up standing, barely. Moniteau’s David Stamm threw 178 feet, 4 inches for second place.
In the 400 dash, MacBeth ran a career-best 51.17 to win, holding off Coudersport’s Dalton Keglovits at 51.74. Not long before that in the 4x100 relay, he combined with Brayden Kunselman, Jack Krug and Jace Miner to win with a season-best time of 43.76. It was the first time that foursome ran together.
MacBeth, Ryan Daisley, Ian Pete and Calvin Doolittle wound up third in the 4x400 relay, also with a season-best time of 3:34.44, but the state berth’s went to the 1-2 finish of Kane (3:30.65) and Coudersport (3:33.10).
Krug was a triple-winner, sweeping the 100 and 200 dashes and leading a 1-2 finish in both races with Miner. Krug went 11.01 and 22.54, both state-qualifying standards regardless as did Miner in the 100 with an 11.22. Miner also qualified for states in the 200 with his runner-up 22.92.
Pete grabbed a state berth in the 110 hurdles with a second-place 15.9 and was edged for second place, just missing a second berth, in the 300 hurdles.
In the first final on the track, the 4x800 relay of Doolittle, Hayden Kramer, Jack Gill and Garner McMaster punched their ticket to Shippensburg with a runner-up finish in a season-best 8:45.48.
Other point scorers for the Raiders were Hunter Geer, who was fourth in the 100 dash and tied for fifth in the high jump. Hunter Smith was fourth in the javelin. Daisley finished fifth in the 400 dash. Doolittle and McMaster were fourth and fifth in the 800 run.
“They outperformed what I thought we could do,” Murdock said. “I thought we might be able to get to 100 points. We left a couple points out there, but even in 2019 we did. But we exceeded what I thought.”
THE LADY RAIDERS, like the boys, won two of the three relays with Monnoyer on both of them. The 4x100 with her, Emily Martz, Rylee Stancliffe and Julie Monnoyer won in 51.46 seconds. The 4x400 of Morgan Monnoyer, Martz, Stancliffe and Sadie Shofestall won in 4:17.08. Both times were season-best efforts.
As were Morgan Monnoyer’s wins in the 100 and 200 dashes in 12.93 and 26.86 seconds.
Three other runner-up finishes garnered state berths. Martz was second in the 400 dash to North Clarion/Clarion’s Evelyn Lerch with a time of 1:03.21. Lerch won in 1:01.29.
Stancliffe earned spots with seconds in both hurdles races. Seeded sixth in the 100s, she ran a season-best 17.53 to place behind Johnsonburg’s returning state qualifier Chloe Trumbull and seeded second behind Trumbull in the 300s, she ran a 49.08 to Trumbull’s 48.33.
Laynee Sorbin, seeded sixth in the triple jump, jumped a season-best 33 feet, 9 1/4 to finish second behind Moniteau’s Rylee Long’s 34 feet, 3/4 inches. Sorbin also finished third in the pole vault and fifth in the high jump.
“This makes it all worthwhile,” marveled Roseman, who had a very young roster going into the season. “We were so young and inexperienced and the numbers were down, but the way they progressed and jelled as a team when it mattered, it’s huge.”
Also scoring a point with a sixth-place finish was the 4x800 relay of Anna and Emma Fiscus, Amber McAninch and Shofestall that ran an 11:19.61.