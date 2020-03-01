HYDE — Brookville used an 11-0 run at the end of the third quarter to help the Raiders successfully defend their District 5/9-AAA Subregional title with a 46-32 win over Chestnut Ridge at Clearfield High School Saturday afternoon.
The Raiders will play the sixth-place team out of District 7 in the first round of the PIAA playoffs next weekend. The opponent, date, time and site have yet to be determined.
Brookville had a 20-12 lead at the half in the low-scoring contest, and the District 5 team opened the second half with a 7-2 run to cut the deficit to the three with 6:21 left in the quarter.
However, the Raiders kept the Lions off the board over the next seven minutes while going on a 11-0 run.
The scoring was spread around with Logan Byerly having four of the points, and Robert Keth adding three.
Chestnut Ridge started the fourth quarter with a three by Kim Clapper and a lay-up by Logan Pfister, but the Raiders held off the Lions the rest of the way.
They were seven of nine from the free throw line in the fourth quart with Keth making six of seven. The Raiders also got the offensive rebounds on both the misses which kept the ball in the Raiders’ hands.
The District 9 team held the ball for easy baskets in the final quarter, forcing Chestnut Ridge to foul, and while they were holding the ball, the clock was ticking away for the win.
“We were able to drive the ball and kick it out,” said Brookville coach Dalton Park. “We did a great job of valuing the ball. (Chestnut Ridge) likes to run, and we can too. But I wanted us to get in our half-court offense and slow it down.
“Byerly had some big rebounds for us in the fourth quarter. That extended the play and keep the ball in our hands.”
Both teams struggled to score in the first half.
After Ridge’s Noah Hillegass scored the first basket of the game, Brookville scored 13 of the next 15 points.
Keth had six of his game-high 21 points in that stretch, while Jack Krug added four. The Raiders held the 13-6 lead after one quarter.
The second quarter was another low-scoring quarter.
The two teams exchanged buckets, but the defensive pressure of the Raiders kept the Lions at bay.
“Keth stepped up for us on defense,” said Park. “They were getting some momentum, and Jace Miner got some steals which led to lay-ups for us.”
The Raiders punctuated the first half with an exclamation point as Keth hit a three with two seconds left in the half for the 20-12 halftime lead.
Brookville will head to the state playoffs on a roll with their sixth straight win.
“We need to do everything we did tonight and polish it,” Park added. “We can do things better, and we need to work on handling the half-court trap.”
Brookville is now 17-7, while Chestnut Ridge ends the season with a 13-11 record.
The Lions were led by Matt Whysong’s 13 points.