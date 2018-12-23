CLARION — On the college stage, literally, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team rode the strength of six pins and 11 wins in a 53-13 rout of Falconer-Cassadaga Valley, N.Y., Friday night at Clarion University’s Marwick-Boyd Auditorium.

The setup has the wrestling mat on the stage and it’s been the home venue for the past couple seasons for the Golden Eagles, who followed the Raiders with a match against Pittsburgh. The Panthers, ranked No. 24, dealt Clarion a 39-3 decision afterward.

But in the pre-college festivities, it was the Raiders who won all but three bouts. Recording pins were Wyatt Griffin at 160 pounds, Elliot Park at 170, Golden Eagles recruit Colby Whitehill at heavyweight, Owen Reinsel at 106, Cayden Walter at 113 and Josh Popson at 120.

“I was really pleased. We wrestled pretty well in all three positions,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “I thought the kids were pretty amped up to wrestle on that kind of a stage. We prepared for a tough team and our kids were tougher in situations that led us to some close wins.”

At 220, Tanner LaBenne trailed Grant Cheney 4-1 early on and tied it 4-4 with a late takedown to force overtime. LaBenne took Cheney down and scored two back points for the 8-4 win. Nathan Taylor preserved a 2-1 win at 195 by riding out Hudson Johnson the entire third period. Jacob Cable decisioned Bryce Baglia, 6-3, at 152.

Also winning for the Raiders was Cabe Park, who made his season debut at 132 with an 18-2 technical fall over Hunter Teboe at 132. Parker Fleming notched a 7-0 win at 126.

The Raiders were preceding the match wrestled by the Golden Eagles, coached by former Brookville assistant and Raiders standout himself Keith Ferraro. He had former Raiders state champion Gavin Park in the lineup against Pittsburgh — he lost in OT — but won’t have two of his other former Raiders state champions the rest of the year thanks to injuries to Brock Zacherl and Taylor Ortz.

Klepfer said his team enjoyed the atmosphere in a unique setup with the auditorium along with being in the same venue as his longtime friend and former assistant.

“It was pretty interesting and it was different, the kids liked it,” Klepfer said. “I’m not sure I’d want to do that every match because you don’t have the fans around you like you’re used to, but the crowd was nice, the Pitt fans were there and Falconer brought a nice crowd.

“Keith and I have a lot of history and it’s nice to compete in the same place where we’re in two different places. It’s kind of funny how it all worked out. We were at the same venue and a lot fun. I’d like to do it again some day.”

The Raiders improved to 6-2 going into Saturday night’s match at Cambridge Springs, then they’re off until Jan. 3 then they travel to Redbank Valley.