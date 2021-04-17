There were a lot of unknowns for players and coaches when the winter sports season began because of guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 2020-21 high school basketball season proved to be a highly successful one for the Tri-County Area.
Eight of the 12 area schools finished with winning record, and all eight of those teams won at least 13 games, with four reaching at least the 17-win mark.
Clarion (17-10) won the District 9 Class A title this year and went 1-1 in the state playoffs. DuBois (18-6), Elk County Catholic (19-5) and Johnsonburg (14-5) were once again among the area’s top teams, while schools like Redbank Valley (15-7), St. Marys (14-7) and DuBois Central Catholic (13-10) saw a resurgence after some down years.
However, no area team enjoyed the year Brookville did, as the Raiders put together a magical 23-3 season that saw them make a run to the PIAA Class 3A championship game after winning a D-9 title for the third year in a row.
The only teams to beat Brookville this season were Tyrone on its home floor (68-58 on Feb. 2), DuBois on its home floor (56-42 on Feb. 27) and Loyalsock Township in the state finals (75-53) at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Given the Raiders’ historic season, it should come as no surprise they have a heavy presence on this year’s Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express (TCW/CE) All-Star teams.
Player of the Year
Jace Miner, Sr., Brookville — Miner was the main driving force behind Brookville’s run to the state finals, although he had a strong group of role players around him who picked up the slack when needed.
Miner was Brookville’s leading scorer with 488 points (18.8 ppg) and was the lone Raider to average in double figures on the season. However, he did more than point the ball in the hoop as he was a strong defender who also created scoring opportunities for teammates and rebounded when needed.
He saved some of his biggest performances for the postseason when it mattered the most.
Miner scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 69-46 win at home against Kane in the D-9 Class 3A title game. He then willed the Raiders to victory in the District 5-9 subregional title game, scoring 16 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as Brookville rallied from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to win 68-58.
Then in the Raiders’ state playoff opener, Miner scored 28 points to go along with 12 rebounds, four steals and two blocks in a 62-60 win at WPIAL champ Ellwood City. Miner punctuated the victory when he stole an inbounds pass with 13.8 seconds left, scored to put Brookville up 62-60, then blocked a shot on the other end to preserve the victory.
Miner had 10 points and eight rebounds in the state semifinals in another hard-fought two-point victory (46-44) at home vs. Bishop Guilfoyle. He closed out his Raiders’ career with a 19-point performance in the Class A finals against Loyalsock Township.
Miner is just the third Raider to ever win the TCW/CE Player of the Year award, which dates back to 1994 when it was under the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express moniker. Raiders Chuck and Sam Whitling shared the honor in 1997.
finished his Brookville career with 978 points, which ranks him eighth in school history. He has the most points of any non-1,000 point scorer for the Raiders.
Coach of the Year
Dalton Park, Brookville — Park is the clear choice for Coach of the Year after guiding the Raiders to their first PIAA championship game appearance as part of a 23-3 season.
Park, whose Raiders won their third straight District 9 Class 3A crown this year, guided the program to its two biggest wins ever in the state playoffs — a 62-60 win at WPIAL champ Ellwood City in the state quarterfinals, then the 46-44 win vs. Bishop Guilfoyle in the state semifinals on the Raiders’ home court.
Entering the state finals, Brookville was outscoring its opponents by nearly 18 points a game (63.6-45.8),
Only two Brookville squads have ever won more games in a season than the 23 Park’s squad collected this season.
The 1996-97 Raiders (25-4) lost in the District 6/9 Class AAA final to Lewistown but won the program’s first state playoff game in program history against Seton-LaSalle. Brookville also was 25-2 in 1987-88 when it completed an undefeated regular season but finished second in the District 6/9 Class 3A playoffs.
While they didn’t get the wins record, Park and his players will always hold the distinction of being the first Brookville basketball team to play in the state finals.
Park is the third Brookville coach to receive TCW/CE Coach of the Year honors. Randy Reitz was first back in 1997, while Bud Baughman shared it with DuBois Central Catholic’s Mike Nesbit in 2010.
First Team
Cal German, Sr. Clarion — If not for Miner and the Raiders’ magical season, German easily could have taken home Player of the year honors most years.
The Bobcat enjoyed a huge senior season on the hardwood while helping lead Clarion to its first District 9 Class A title since 2003. The Bobcats went to reach the state semifinals for just the fourth time in school history and first time since 1966.
German led Clarion in scoring, both points (504) and average (20.2 ppg), and assists (101, 4.0 apg) while shooting 46 percent from the field. He scored more than 30 points four times on the season, including a season-high 38 in the second game of the year (75-64 win at A-C Valley). He also had 31 in a thrilling 58-56 overtime win at Johnsonburg in the district title game.
German finished his career with more than 1,500 points. An exact total for his freshman season when averaged 7.6 points per game was not available, but he had 1,459 points in his sophomore through senior seasons.
Lennon Lindholm, Sr., DuBois — Lindholm is part of a strong senior class that helped put DuBois back among the best teams in District 9 since Dave Bennett took over the program three years ago.
He was a nice outside compliment a year ago to big man Chase Husted, who earned TCW/CE Player of the Year honors after helping lead DuBois to 19 wins — the program’s most in 20 years. With Husted graduated, Lindholm became the Beavers’ go-to guy this season and didn’t disappoint.
Lindholm led DuBois in scoring, both in total points (341) and average (14.2) as the Beavers nearly matched that 19-win total with 18. Lindholm, who shot 41 percent from 3-point land (66 of 165) also led DuBois in rebounding (106) as a guard and was third in assists (55).
Hayden Callen, Sr., Clarion-Limestone — The Lions may have had a down year record-wise (8-12), but that didn’t stop Callen from enjoying yet another monster season for C-L. He is another player who would be worthy of Player of Year honors most years.
Callen went over the 400-point mark for the third time in his career with 402 (20.1 ppg) and pulled down 155 rebounds (7.8 rpg). He also led the team in blocks (73) and assists (76) and was second in steals (59) despite being a big man.
He finished his Lions career with 1,613 points, which ranks second in school history behind only R.J Laugand’s 1,832.
Mark Kraus, Sr., Elk County Catholic — Kraus did a little bit of everything on top of being the leading scorer for an ECC squad that yet again won at least 19 games. However, the Crusaders saw their season cut short with a loss to Clarion in the D-9 Class A semifinals a year where only district champs advanced to states under COVID-19 guidelines.
Kraus finished the year with 348 points (14.5 ppg) and shot 48 percent from the field. He also was second on the team in steals (35) and third n rebounds (84) to go along with 37 assists.
Beau Verdill, Sr., Clarion — Verdill formed a strong 1-2 punch with German for the District 9 Class A champion Bobcats as he nearly reached 400 points himself. In the end, Verdill finished with 391 (15.0 ppg) and was a strong presence on the boards. He finished second in the teams in rebounds with 205 (7.9 rpg) and ed the squad in steals (82, 3.2 spg) and blocks (39, 1.5 bpg).
He scored 20 or more points six times on the year, including season-best 27 in an 80-62 win against Redbank Valley in late February,
Second Team
Bryson Bain, Jr., Redbank Valley — Bain was the leading scorer (410 points, 18.6 ppg) and rebounder (175, 8.0 rpg) for a Bulldogs squad that went 15-7.
Chris Marshall, Jr., Redbank Valley — Marshall teamed up with bain to give the Bulldogs a formible scoring attack that featured a third player (Marquese Gardlock), who all averaged 15.5 or more points a game.
Cameron Stelene, Sr., Johnsonburg — Stelene enjoyed a breakout season for a Rams squad that not only made a run to the District 9 Class A title game, but also got to host Clarion in that contest that they lost in heartbreaking fashion, 58-56, in overtime. Stelene was the Rams’ leading scorer (248 points, 13.0 ppg) and rebounder (8.8 rpg).
Alec Srock, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic — Srock was another player who enjoyed a huge breakout season and was a key factor in why the Cardinals put together a winning season and returned the the D-9 playoffs.
Srock, a big man who can shot the three, shot an impressive 62 percent from the field, including 48 percent from behind the 3-point line. He finished the year as DCC’s leader in points (307), scoring average (13.3 ppg) rebounds (208, 9.0 rpg) and blocks (37) and was third in steals (32).
Griffin Ruhlman, Jr., Brookville — Ruhlman was among a group of Raiders who quietly went about their business behind the scenes so to speak while Miner grabbed most of the headlines during the Raiders’ run to the state finals.
He was the team’s second-leading scorer with 242 points (9.3 ppg) but had his moments where he put up bigger numbers both scoring and rebounding. He scored 13 in the subregional win vs. Chestnut Ridge and tied Miner with a team-high 19 points in the state finals.
Danny Lauer, Jr., Brookville — Lauer had a season very similar to Ruhlman’s and finished just one point behind his teammate on the season with 241 (9.3 ppg).
He scored a career-high 18 points in the D-9 Class 3A title game win vs. Kane and had 13 in the state semifinal victory against Bishop Guilfoyle.
Honorable
Mentions
Brookville: Hunter Geer, Jr.; Robert Keth, Sr.
Clarion: Hunter Craddock, Sr.; Christian Simko, Jr.
Clarion-Limestone: Jordan Hesdon, Soph.
Curwensville: Ty Terry, Sr.; Trevor Lansberry, Sr.
DuBois: Jordin Sommers, Sr.; Nick Felix, Sr.
DuBois Central Catholic: Damon Foster, Sr.
Elk County Catholic: Mason McAllister, Sr.; Charlie Breindel, Jr.
Johnsonburg: Gabe Watts, Sr.; Eric Christoff, Sr.
Redbank Valley: Marquese Gardlock, Jr.
Ridgway: Dan Park, Jr.
St. Marys: Holden Housler, Sr.; Mitchell Reiter, Sr.