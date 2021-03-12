HERSHEY — Brookville junior Owen Reinsel made his third trip in as many years to the Giant Center for the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships Friday, and for the second year in a row, the Raider came home with a fourth-place medal.
Anything more would have been a truly great accomplishment for Reinsel, who went to Hershey as the No. 4 ranked 120-pounder behind a trio of wrestlers who are regarded to be among the best in the country.
And, Reinsel (27-5) has gotten to know those three — Notre Dame Green Pond senior Brett Ungar, Reynolds senior Gary Steen and Bishop McCort freshman phenom Mason Gibson — first hand the past two seasons.
All five of Reinsel’s losses this season came at the hands of Gibson or Steen, who beat the Raider three and two times, respectively. Gibson and Steen entered states ranked first and second by papowerwrestling.com, but it was third-ranked Ungar who stole the show Friday.
Ungar bested Steen, a two-time state champ, 3-1 in the semifinals, while Gibson major decisioned Reinsel, 19-8, in the other semi.
Ungar (14-0), a past New Jersey state champ who beat Reinsel in last year’s 113-pound third-place bout, then stunned the Giant Center when he pinned Gibson from the top position 12 seconds into the third period while holding a slim 1-0 lead. The loss was the first of the year for Gibson, who finished his freshman campaign with a 21-1 record.
Reinsel has kind of fallen into the shadows when it comes to the weight class, especially having to compete against Steen and Gibson at the regional and super regional levels.
Despite that, Reinsel has put together a strong postseason in his own right and went 2-2 on Friday en route to winning a another fourth-place medal.
“The bracket this year was pretty much the same, we just swapped out Mason Gibson for Joey Fischer, and placement was about the same but Ungar upset Gibson there,” said Reinsel. “I’m very happy to get back here and on the podium. I just put in a lot more work this year because we practiced so much more because there were less matches.
“It (season) didn’t work out how we wanted it to, but I still have my senior season. The ultimate goal is a state title, and that’s what we’re shooting for next season.”
Reinsel’s run to the consolation finals started with a 5-0 win against fifth-ranked Mason Barvitskie (21-3), a freshman from Southern Columbia who finished fifth.
The Raider scored all the points he would need when he took down the Tiger in the closing seconds of the first period. He then turned Barvitskie for three nearfall points from the top position in the second.
That win gave Reinsel a rematch with Gibson, who tech falled Reinsel in last week’s Super Regional semifinals and majored Reinsel at the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament.
However, Reinsel gave the Crimson Crusher all he could handle for two periods this time around.
Gibson opened the scoring with a takedown near the midway point of the first period, and Reinsel quickly escaped. Reinsel took down Gibson and led 3-2 after one period.
The Crusher chose neutral in the second, a decision that resulted in a pair of takedowns. Reinsel escaped both times, though, and trailed just 6-5 going into the final 20 seconds of the period.
That’s when Gibson came up with a five-point move in the final 14 seconds to grab an 11-5 advantage. That move appeared to take the wind out of the Raider’s sails, as Gibson racked up three takedowns and a set of backpoints in the third to reach the final wit ha 19-8 victory.
The loss dropped Reinsel into the consy semifinals, where he rebounded with a dominant 13-0 major decision of Fort LeBoeuf’s JoJo Przybycien. Reinsel had two takedowns and three different sets of nearfall points in the win.
Steen, one of those Big 3, then loomed in the third-place match and beat Reinsel 9-0 to capture the second bronze medal of his career to go along with his two golds.
Reinsel now has a career record of 97-18 with a few more matches to wrestle as the Raiders will compete in the District 9 Class AA team Tournament this coming weekend.