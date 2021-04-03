DuBOIS —The 2020-21 high school wrestling season was unlike any other for a multitude of reasons.
For starters, most teams didn’t start their seasons until January, and even then, most people involved with the sport were still skeptical if a “full” season could be completed.
Thankfully for all the wrestlers, coaches, wrestlers and team supporters who put in so much time and effort to make the sport what it is, a “full” season was completed — at least to the best it could have been while competing during a pandemic.
Sure changes had to be made, such as limiting the size of postseason tournaments (past districts) to eight-man brackets to events could be held in a day. That led to the creation of an extra weekend to the postseason — the Super Regional level (East & West), which basically the opening rounds of states in a normal year. The only difference to that was only 16 wrestlers, eight at each of the two super regionals, made it instead of the normal 20 in a state bracket in Hershey.
Teams in different parts of the state also were able to wrestle more matches than others. While that routinely happens, the discrepancy this year was a lot larger. Despite that, teams made the most of the time they got on the mat, and it proved to be another successful year for the schools in the Tri-County Area.
Five of the 10 area schools finished with a winning dual-meet record, with two others finished at or just below the .500 mark.
Individually, six wrestlers — Brookville’s Nathan Taylor and Owen Reinsel, DuBois’ Chandler Ho, Johnsonburg’s Cole Casilio and Nolan Shaffer and Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte — made it the Super Regional weekend in either Class AA or AAA to become state qualifiers. In a typical year, 10 more local wrestlers would have moved on to states based on their regional finishes, but both Northwest Regional events lost a qualifier this year under the COVID-19 tourney guidelines.
The number who advanced to Hershey for the medal rounds dropped to four — Taylor, Reinsel, Ho and Casilio. It was the second PIAA medal for everyone but Casilio, who collected his first and ended a long medal drought for Johnsonburg.
So, it’s no surprise that quartet headlines this year’s Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Stars.
It also shouldn’t be a surprise who took home Wrestler of the Year honors as Taylor won Brookville’s third straight PIAA gold medal at heavyweight and was the school’s sixth state champ in eight years.
Former teammate Colby Whitehill won the state title at 285 the previous two years, while Brock Zacherl (2014), Taylor Ortz (2016), and Gavin Park (2017) also won PIAA gold during that stretch.
Wrestler of the Year
285 pounds — Nathan Taylor, Sr., Brookville: Taylor (31-1), who is headed to Lehigh to wrestle, put together a dominant season that saw him rack up 20 pins while winning back-to-back District 9 Class AA and Northwest Regional titles after moving from 220 up to 285 this year. he added a West Super Regional crown to his resume as well to guarantee himself the second state medal of his career (placed 4th as a junior).
While Taylor still got his share of pins in the postseason, he also showed he could win close matches as things went deeper into the postseason and faced the other top-ranked heavyweights in the state. He edged Girard’s Jordan Schell, 1-0, in the Northwest Regional final, then in Hershey collected a 5-1 win in the state semifinals vs. Bermudian Springs’ Hogan Swenski and a 5-3 victory against Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell in the gold medal match.
Taylor’s lone loss of the season came in mid-January when he fell 3-1 to Hempfield’s Isaiah Vance in the finals at the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament. Vance wound up placing third at states at heavyweight in Class AAA.
A late bloomer in the wrestling world, Taylor finished his Brookville career with a record of 87-24, including a 69-8 mark between his junior and senior seasons.
With Taylor taking homeTCW/CE Wrestler of the Year honors, it marks the seventh time in eight years a Raider has either won the award outright or shared.
Whitehill shared the honor with DuBois’ Ed Scott the past two years after both won a pair of PIAA crowns. Zacherl, Ortz (twice) and Park also garnered the award. Clearfield’s Luke McGonigal took home the honor in 2018 after he won PIAA gold.
FIRST TEAM
106 pounds — Weston Pisarchick, Fr., Brockway: Pisarchick (13-3) put together a strong first year at the varsity level, one that saw him get better as the season progressed and culminated in a District 9 Class AA title at 106.
He captured a pair of wins against returning state medalists in the postseason. The first was a 5-1 victory vs. Brookville senior Cayden Walter in the D-9 finals, while the second was an 8-0 major decision of Corry’s Logan Munsee in the Northwest Regional quarterfinals.
Pisarchick’s first postseason experience came to a halt after the win vs. Munsee though. He lost a tough 4-2 contest to eventual state champ Louie Gill (30-5) of Hick0ry in the regional semis before falling 6-0 to Conneaut Area’s Hunter Gould (20-5), who went 2-2 at the West Super Regional but fell just short in winning a PIAA medal himself.
113 pounds — Jacob Carfley, Jr., Curwensville: Carfley (8-3) made the most of the limited time he and the Golden Tide got on the mat this season.
He entered the D-9 Class AA Championships as the No. 4 seed with a 5-1 record and went on to win his first district title to reach regionals for the second time in his career. He edged top-seeded Wyatt Shaffer, 7-5 in the double-overtime tiebreakers, in the semifinals before pinning Kane freshman Ethan Illerbrun in the finals in 2:54.
Carfley edged out Redbank Valley sophomore Cole Bish for First Team honors. The two split their head-to-head meetings, with Carfley winning 5-0 in the district quarterfinals and Carfley 2-1 in the consolation quarterfinals at regionals. In the end, Carfley capturing a district crown gave him the edge with neither wrestler advancing past Sharon.
120 pounds — Owen Reinsel, Jr., Brookville: Reinsel (29-5) made it three-for-three when it comes to wrestling in the Giant Center in Hershey for states, navigating an even harder postseason that saw extra weekend thrown in with the new Super Regionals.
Along the way, Reinsel collected his third District 9 title and third runner-up finish at regionals. The Raider then went 3-1 to place third at the West Super Regional before going 3-2 in Hershey en route to placing fourth at states for the second year in a row.
All five of Reinsel’s losses this past season against either Bishop McCort freshman phenom Mason Gibson or Reynolds senior Gary Steen, who are ranked Top 6 nationally. Reinsel lost three times to Gibson (21-1), who was the state runner-up, and twice to Steen (33-2), a two-time state champ who placed third for the second to end his career.
Reinsel enters his senior season on the verge of joining Brookville’s Century Club as he currently sports a record of 99-18.
126 pounds — Mark Palmer, Jr., Brockway: Palmer (12-6), the D-9 Class AA runner-up at 126, would have been a state qualifier (for a 2nd time) in a normal year as the Rover finished fourth at regionals in Sharon. However, just the top three in each weight class moved on to the newly created West Super Regional this year.
All three of Palmer’s postseason losses came to “state qualifiers” or wrestlers who advanced to at least the Super Regional level. He was pinned in the D-9 finals by Port Allegany’s Braedon Johnson (15-3), while both of his losses at regionals came against Hickory’s Connor Saylor (30-10), who went to finish sixth at states.
132 pounds — Trenten Rupp, Sr., Redbank Valley: Rupp (11-3) closed out his Bulldogs career by winning his second D-9 Class AA title and making his fourth trip to the regional tournament in Sharon.
Rupp, who reached three district finals in his career, finished with a record of 74-38.
138 pounds — Chandler Ho, Sr., DuBois: Ho (26-8) saved some of his best wrestling for last in the postseason as a senior as the Beaver made a run to the medal rounds in Hershey as part of a rugged 138-pound weight class in the western part of the state. The end result saw Ho finish sixth in Hershey to become just the fifth DuBois wrestler to add a second PIAA medal to his high school resume.
Ho opened the postseason by winning the second District 4/9 Class AAA title of his career and first since his freshman year. He then finished second at the Northwest Regional Tournament in Altoona to reach the West Super Regional and become a three-time state qualifier.
The deck appeared to be stacked against Ho at the Super Regional, with eight of the Top 11 ranked wrestlers in the state dotting the eight-man field with only four spots to Hershey available. Ho, who came in ranked No. 7, went 3-1 to finish third to reach the medal rounds. Ho ultimately went 1-2 at the Giant Center, as he was forced to injury default in his fifth-place bout while leading 1-0 and finished sixth — two spots higher than he placed as a junior.
Ho, who won at least 26 bouts all four years at the varsity level,, finished his Beavers career with a record of 110-41.
145 pounds — Karson Kline, Jr., Clearfield: Kline (17-8) put together a solid junior campaign, one that saw him land on the podium at the PIAA Class AAA Regional in Altoona.
The Bison held his seed in placing second at the District 4/9 Championships, where he injured defaulted to Williamsport’s Riley Bower (27-5), who went on to place sixth at states. Kline then lost to second and third-place finishers at regionals as he placed fourth in Altoona.
152 pounds — Kaden Dennis, Soph., Johnsonburg: Dennis, who 30 matches as a freshman, enjoyed strong season as a sophomore as he went 14-3. Two of his three losses came to Port Allegheny’s Taro Tanaka.
Dennis, the top seed for districts, lost to the Gator, 3-1, in the D-9 finals as he finished as a runner-up for the second year in a row. Dennis then lost another close match to Tanaka, 7-5, in the consolation semifinals at regionals — a setback that ended his individual postseason.
He finally got some revenge on the Gator in the District 9 Class AA team Tournament semifinals, which were held after individual states. Dennis edged Tanaka, 3-2, in a match the Gators ultimately won to reach the team finals.
160 pounds — Cole Casilio, Jr., Johnsonburg: Casilio (20-3) put it all together as a senior as part of a magical season that saw him become the first Ram to walk on to the medal podium at states in 19 years. The last Johnsonburg state medalist was Francis Iorfido (2nd place at 152) in 2002.
During that journey, Casilio won his second straight D-9 Class AA title and captured Johnsonburg’s first Northwest Regional title since Keith Miller won one in 2003 as he became a state qualifier for the second year in a row.
Casilio backed that up that showing by placing second at the West Super Regional, where he went toe-to-toe with eventual state champion A.J. Corrado (37-0) of Burrell in the finals.
Corrado edged the Ram, 3-2 in an ultimate tiebreaker match, but the second-place finished earned Casilio a trip to Hershey for the medal rounds of states this year. The Ram went 1-2 at the Giant Center as he became the first Ram to ever win a seventh-place medal.
Casilio finished his Rams career with a 115-24 record, with that win total ranking him third in school history behind Iorfido (131-14) and Jesse Wolfe (119-18, 2011 grad). Had a full season taken place like normal years, Casilio would have made a run Iorfido’s wins record.
172 pounds — Noah Bash, Sr., Brockway: Bash (13-4) finally climbed to the top of the mountain at the district level, as he edged Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman, 5-4, in the finals to win his first D-9 Class AA crown after being a runner-up as a sophomore and junior.
Like his teammate Palmer, Bash fell just short of making his second trip to states as he finished fourth at regionals and missed a trip to the Super Regional by one victory. Fort LeBoeuf’s Timmy Church (16-11) bested the Rover, 3-1, in the consolation finals in Sharon as part of a run to ther podium in Hershey where he finished eighth.
Bash finished his Rovers career with a 79-40, a with a full regular season, could have made a run at joining Brockway’s Century Club.
189 pounds — Waylon Wehler, Soph., St. Marys: After seeing his freshman year cut short because of a serious injury in late January, Wehler (15-2) came back stronger as a freshman and won a District 4/9 Class AAA title to make his first trip to Altoona for the NorthWest Regional.
Wehler entered districts undefeated (11-0) but was the No. 3 seed at 189. That didn’t deter the Dutchmen who beat second-seeded Steven Miller of Selinsgrove 11-4 in the semifinals before scoring a 7-6 win against top-seeded and defending champ Hayden Kovalick of Clearfield in the finals.
The Dutchman then won his regional opener before seeing his season end with his first two losses of the season at the hands of regional champ Carson Manville of State College and third-place finisher Griffin Buzzell of Meadville.
215 pounds — Mark McGonigal, Jr., Clearfield: McGonigal (20-5) won at least 20 matches for the third year in a row despite the shortened season and the fact he made a big jump from 152 pounds as a sophomore to 189 and eventually 215 for the postseason as a junior.
The Bison still won his second D4/9 title in three years but fell short of reaching states for a third straight season as he placed fourth at regionals. Three of os his five losses came to state qualifiers, including Class AA 198-pound state champ Cael Crebs (34-1) of Montoursville and PIAA Class 3A 189-pound fourth-place finisher Ethan Rossman (27-4) of Bellefonte.
McGonigal will enter his senior season with a record of 84-24.
SECOND TEAM
106 pounds — Cayden Walter, Sr., Brookville, 18-8, district runner-up, fourth at regionals
113 pounds — Cole Bish, Soph., Redbank Valley, 11-5, third at districts, fourth at regionals
120 pounds — Davey Aughenbaugh, Fr., DuBois, 17-6, district champ, fourth at regionals
126 pounds — Brendan Orr, Soph., DuBois, 12-10, district runner-up, fourth at regionals
132 pounds — Ryder Kuklinskie, Fr., Curwensville, 7-3, district runner-up, regional qualifier
138 pounds — Nolan Shaffer, Sr., Johnsonburg, 18-3, district champ, regional champ, super regional/state qualifier
145 pounds — Dalton Stahli, Sr., Johnsonburg, 12-4, district runner-up, regional qualifier
152 pounds — Coyha Brown, Soph., Brookville, 7-16, fourth at districts
160 pounds — Ryan Gildersleeve, Sr., DuBois, 15-10, district runner-up, regional qualifier
172 pounds — Nick Crisp, Sr., St. Marys, 15-1, district champ, third at regionals
189 pounds — Seth Stewart, Soph., Brockway, 13-6, third at districts, fourth at regionals
215 pounds — Bryce Rafferty, Jr., Brookville, 19-7, district champ, regional qualifier
285 pounds — Oliver Billotte, Jr., Clearfield, 22-5, district runner-up, regional runner-up, super regional/state qualifier
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Brockway: Jack Smith, Fr., 9-4.
Brookville: Jackson Zimmerman, Soph., 18-8; Wyatt Griffin, Sr., 17-12
Clarion: Cutter Boggess, Sr., 8-4
Clearfield: Nolan Barr, Jr., 17-5; Hayden Kovalick, Jr., Clearfield, 15-4; Evan Davis, Jr., 17-9; Carter Chamberlain, Fr., 15-10;
DuBois: Austin Mitchell, Jr., 14-10.
Johnsonburg: Rayce Milliard, Soph., 11-5; Wyatt Shaffer, Soph., 10-3; Isaac Zimmerman, Sr., 10-4
Redbank Valley: Aiden Gardner, Sr., Redbank Valley, 13-3; Ridge Cook, Jr., 14-3; Kobe Bonanno, Sr., 11-6; Hudson Martz, Sr., 8-4
St. Marys: Jeremy Garthwaite, Sr., 9-4; Andrew Wolfanger, Fr., 11-4.