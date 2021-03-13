HERSHEY — What a difference a couple years has made for Brookville’s Nathan Taylor.
The Raider senior walked out of the Giant Center Friday night with a gold medal around his neck after winning Brookville’s third straight state title in the heavyweight division at the PIAA class AA Wrestling Championships.
Taylor follows in the footsteps of former teammate Colby Whitehill, who captured back-to-back 285-pound crowns in 2019 and 2020 to become Brookville’s first two-time state champ.
State gold was the farthest thing from Taylor’s mind just two years ago as he went 17-12 as a sophomore and failed to advance out of district.
“He was just disgusted with himself for not even getting out the district tournament,” said Brookville coach Dave Klepfer. “He put his head down though and got to work. He hit the weight room hard and is just a good example for any kid in our program, and truthfully any kid out there who is wondering where he can go with this sport.
“With a lot of hard, hard work, you can go pretty far.”
Taylor, who will wrestle collegiately at Lehigh, has certainly done that in the two years since, going a combined 68-7 (29-1 this season) an winning a pair of PIAA medals. He placed fourth a year ago at 220 pound in his first trip to states before making the giant leap to the top of the podium Friday night.
And, he did it while wrestling with the pressure of being the top-ranked heavyweight in the state the last two weekends. That pressure didn’t seem to phase Taylor, who won in different ways at both the West Super Regional and Friday in Hershey.
He showed that in his first two bouts Friday.
He built a quick 4-0 lead in his quarterfinal bout against Hughesville senior Caleb Burkhart before getting a fall in 1:38.
The win set up a semifinal matchup against seventh-ranked Hogan Swenski (25-4), a senior from Bermudian Springs who bested No. 3 Jordan Schell of Girard 8-4 in the quarterfinals. Swenski beat Schell again for third place, 7-0.
Taylor went the distance against Burkhart in a 5-1 victory but was never really threatened in the bout. The Raider grabbed the lead on a takedown just past the midway point of the first period only to see Burkhart escape.
Taylor added to his lead in the second as he got out from the bottom in 29 seconds before the duo battled on their feet most of the period. Taylor notched a key takedown with 38 seconds left in the period to go up 5-1.
Swenski chose bottom in the third, a decision he may come to regret as Taylor rode him out to reach his first state final.
In the finals, Taylor got Bishop McDevitt sophomore Riley Robell (30-1), who came in ranked sixth in the state.
The pair wrestled a scoreless first period before Taylor grabbed the lead on an escape at the 1:21 mark of the second period. The two battled on their feet from there in the period, with Robell getting in deep on a shot late in the period.
However, Taylor managed to fight off the move and get a huge takedown himself with 11 seconds left to go up 3-0.
Robell made it 3-1 on an escape early in the third before the same scenario played out where Taylor fought off a shot and got a takedown himself to extend the lead to 5-1.
Robell reversed Taylor in the final minute but was unable to turn the Raider, who began pumping his fists while laying on his stomach in the closing seconds when he realized the state title was his.
“Colby definitely pushed me in the room, every day pounding me, so it definitely put an expectation on how I had to go out there,” sad Taylor, who credited his former teammate in helping him develop. “Still to this day, he is not easy on me and definitely humbled me out and let me know that I still have more steps to go wrestling in college.
“I thought I wrestled a really good match out there (in finals). I kept chain wrestling and wrestled smart, maybe too smart you could say. But, I wrestled a good match and got the win in the end.”
“The one thing that really helped him in that (finals) match was he didn’t stop wrestling,” said Klepfer. “Even in the near takedowns he almost gave up, he (Taylor) scored his two takedowns off his (Robell’s) attempts. That was the difference in the match.
“We talked a lot about how he is a big, athletic kid, don’t give any easy points up and make people earn points. I’m just proud of him. That’s a kid two years ago we left districts and he was just disgusted with himself for not even getting out the district tournament.
“I’m just really proud of him because he faced a lot of adversity as a young kid with his family, and he could have went a different direction.”
Despite winning gold Taylor and his teammates are not finished wrestling this year as Brookville will compete in the District 9 Class AA Team Tournament tis weekend, an event pushed back to after states because of COVID-19.