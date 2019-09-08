ST. MARYS — Down six points four plays into the game, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs found themselves trailing out of the gate on the road for the second straight week.
No matter. The Bulldogs bottled up Elk County Catholic the rest of the night and pulled away with a 22-6 win at Dutch Country Stadium Friday night.
While the Bulldogs struggled offensively as well and turned the ball over four times, they got a solid effort from the defense scored a safety and limited the Crusaders to 195 yards of offense and only eight first downs, including just 92 yards in the second half.
“Obviously, we knew that two of their best guys were out, but at the same time we still have to stop them and our defense did a tremendous job,” said Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold, whose team improved to 3-0 with two wins on the road. “We went down 6-0 and our defense actually started our scoring with the safety, so I thought the defense really carried us and I’m all right with that because in the last six years I’ve been here, the offense has carried us. We’ve had an emphasis on defense and the defense carried us tonight.
“In the past, we’ve lost games like this and the last time we were on this field that happened. We missed a field goal that would’ve put us up two scores and they go down and win the game.”
Gold was referring to the Bulldogs’ 21-14 playoff loss in 2016. This time around, it had a different feel, especially with a banged-up and small-rostered Crusaders team dressing 16 players for the game.
Head coach Tony Gerg didn’t have his top senior running back Stephen Bobby or junior Nick Crisp, who are both out with injuries. The loss dropped the Crusaders to 1-2.
“We lost two key players in Nick Crisp and Stephen Bobby, but that’s OK, it’s still a team effort and I’m proud of my kids. We had some miscues and that’s on me. That’s my fault. I did my best to prepare them, but I have to do a better job with that,” Gerg said. “I’m proud of their effort and it is what it is and we’re going to keep getting better. I’m not going to give up on my kids. I hope they don’t give up on me, but we have to keep moving forward.”
The Bulldogs led 8-6 at halftime, then didn’t put the game away until two fourth-quarter touchdowns. They ran for 230 yards, led by Hudson Martz’s 82 yards on 11 carries. He scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter, then finished off the game’s scoring with a 4-yarder with 2:23 left in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Gunner Mangiantini completed 9 of 18 passes for 84 yards with two interceptions, but his 22-yard TD pass to Sam Hetrick with 8:15 left gave the Bulldogs the breathing room they needed with a 16-6 lead.
Early on, the Bulldogs were rickety offensively, Kobe Bonanno fumbling away the ball on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Jake Parrish recovered the ball and three plays later it was Sam Kaul scoring on a 7-yard run on third-and-one.
The Bulldogs were intercepted twice and punted away on their next three possessions, but one actually led to points. On fourth-and-26 from the Crusaders’ 31, Mason McCallister intercepted a Mangiantini pass to the end zone, but landed at the one. Five plays later, Hetrick picked off McCallister at the Crusaders’ 45.
This time, the Bulldogs punted and Martz’s perfectly placed punt was also downed at the 1. On the Crusaders’ first play, Raivis Bobby was tackled in the end zone by Martz and Bonanno for the safety.
“As soon as we threw that INT we were good on the sideline because we had field position,” Gold said. “We’ve been talking about Gunner being a young quarterback and he knows he has things to work on to get better at, just like everyone else has to across the board with things.”
Three plays into the second quarter, Ryan Schatz intercepted Mangianti at the Crusaders’ 16. But the Bulldogs’ defense continued to pick up momentum, forced a three-and-out and set up a 10-play, 46-yard scoring drive finished off by Martz’s 2-yarder with 4:35 left in the first half.
The Crusaders threatened on two of their final eight possessions, the first coming right after the Bulldogs’ touchdown from Martz. Kaul ripped off a 53-yard run on the second play from scrimmage, but the drive stalled on downs at the Bulldogs’ 17.
At the end of a scoreless third quarter and the game still at 8-6, the Crusaders were stopped on downs at the Bulldogs’ 29.
Redbank Valley finally put the game away with their two fourth-quarter TDs.
“We have a lot to fix, but any time you get a win you’re happy and I’m happy to leave here with a win,” Gold said. “We didn’t know if Bobby and Crips were out for sure tonight, but even with them play, they had 17-18 kids and we felt we had the advantage to wear them down. But I don’t think we got to that point until the fourth quarter. They played very strong against us and once we got to the fourth, we were able to wear them down.”
Both teams play again this Friday. The Bulldogs host Sheffield while the Crusaders travel to Port Allegany.