PUNXSUTAWNEY — Putting a resounding end to a rough two-game losing streak, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrapped up their regular-second schedule with a 54-14 rout at Punxsutawney Friday night.
The Bulldogs (8-2) get a week off now before a District 9 Class A semifinal rematch with Union/A-C Valley, which beat them last week 28-7.
And the week prior, the Bulldogs’ 7-0 start to the season ended with a thud in a 56-0 loss at Coudersport. But they’ll start the slate clean in the playoffs.
While pairings will be officially released this weekend, the Bulldogs landed the No. 2 seed with Union/ACV wrapping up its schedule at 7-3.
It’ll be a neutral field matchup Nov. 8 or 9 while top-seeded Coudersport plays next week’s winner of the No. 5 Smethport at No. 4 Elk County Catholic preliminary round game.
Against the Chucks, the Bulldogs piled up 438 yards of offense, limiting the 0-10 Chucks to 152 yards, 74 of that coming on the Chucks’ final TD drive in the fourth quarter.
Bulldogs quarterback Cam Wagner completed 14 of 25 passes for 191 yards and three TDs, two of them to Sam Hetrick who caught five balls for 118 yards. Ray Shreckengost led the Bulldogs’ 247-yard running game with 107 yards on 12 carries with three TD runs of 42, 6 and 9 yards.
Hudson Martz ran for 82 yards on eight carries and had a 6-yard TD run. Justin Ferringer’s 6-yard run completed the Bulldogs’ scoring for the night.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 26-0 lead and built a 40-8 advantage by halftime.
They scored on six of their first seven possessions of the game, starting with Javin Brentzel’s 5-yard flip pass from Wagner in the first quarter.
Shreckengost’s 42-yard run and Martz’s 6-yard put the Bulldogs up 20-0 after the first quarter. Wagner’s TD passes of 9 and 51 yards to Hetrick made it 26-0 before Peyton Hetrick’s 47-yard TD pass to Max London got the Chucks on the board.
Schreckengost’s 6-yarder completed the first-half scoring. The Bulldogs tried an Anthony Baileys 25-yard field goal, but misfired as time ran out on the half.
Shreckengost’s 9-yarder put the Bulldogs up 47-8 and started the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock midway through the third quarter before Ferringer’s 6-yard run one play after Punxsutawney’s botch punt play made it 54-8 on the last play of the third quarter.
Of Punxsutawney’s 12 possessions, seven of them ended in a three-and-out with a punt. The Chucks botched two punt attempts and had two turnovers.