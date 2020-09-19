NEW BETHLEHEM — Things certainly didn’t come as easy for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs in their second straight home game Friday night against the Brockway Rovers.
However, grinding out a 21-7 high school football win over the much-improved Rovers, who were coming off a 30-point loss to Union/A-C Valley last week, highlighted a strong defensive effort that carried the way.
Two first-half touchdowns put the Bulldogs up 13-0 before the Rovers scored with one second left before halftime. The 13-7 lead stood into the fourth quarter where the Bulldogs stopped the Rovers on downs at the Bulldogs’ 32, then put the game away with an 11-play scoring drive to set the final.
“Last week it was fine, we’re carrying on the sideline, everybody is getting to play, but tonight was a football game, a physical football game on both sides and I imagine guys from New Bethlehem and Brockway are going to be bruised and sore tomorrow because that’s what hard-nosed football is all about,” said Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold, whose team opened with a 44-0 rout of Curwensville last week.
“We preach to our guys defensively and our theme all year dating back to last year’s district championship game was to finish and tonight that’s what they did,” Gold added. “They got the stop, then offense went down and put the game away by going up with the second score.”
The Bulldogs outgained the Rovers, 279-139, limiting the Rovers to just 41 rushing yards and only six first downs. Of the Rovers’ 139 yards, 126 of them came on their lone scoring drive at the end of the first half and the drive that stalled in the fourth quarter.
First-year head coach Jake Heigel wasn’t thrilled with going 0-2 out of the gate, but he was definitely pleased with the progress he saw since last week’s loss to the Falcon Knights.
“I think we’ve turned such a corner from last week and I knew we were a good team just watching our defense, I think giving up 210 yards last week,” Heigel said. “We just shot ourselves in the foot. We still shot ourselves in the foot (tonight) and I think we’re not touching the surface of what we’re going to be and again I can’t say how proud I am of our guys and our coaches. We worked so hard all week. They did such a good job tonight. Obviously, I’m not happy with the result. We’re going to go back to work. There are things we can fix, which makes me happy. There are tons of stuff we can fix. We haven’t touched the surface of how good we can be.”
The Rovers found themselves trailing 13-0 after Hudson Martz’s 3-yard run with just 1:13 left in the first half, but they managed to find paydirt. A big Conner Ford 25-yard pass to Tanner Morelli gave the Rovers the ball at the Bulldogs’ 37. It was the team’s first first down of the night.
Then after another 21-yard completion to Morelli and a timeout with seven seconds left, Ford rolled to his right and hit a diving Ben Glasl in the end zone with one second on the clock.
The 13-7 score stood into the fourth quarter when the Rovers forced a second straight Bulldogs punt to start the half. Starting at their own 4, the Rovers used 11 plays to get to the Bulldogs’ 30 with a first down. But a 4-yard loss, 2-yard gain on running plays followed by two incomplete passes ended the possession.
From there, the Bulldogs went 68 yards on 11 plays and Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Mangiantini found Marquese Gardlock for a 22-yard TD reception on third-and-five with 1:24 remaining.
“We had two chances to catch a ball within the 10,” Heigel said. “Kyle Braun has done such a good job coaching those (receivers) up. Their moves off the line, they’re getting themselves open against some of the better corners in District 9, so I think they’re going to keep getting better. They’re raw.”
Redbank Valley’s first score came on Ray Shreckengost’s 6-yard run at the 5:45 mark of the second quarter. They scored on the next possession, taking advantage of a bad punt snap that Lewis Painter managed to get off, but it only went one yard and gave the Bulldogs the ball at the Rovers’ 45 with 3:18 remaining in the half. That setup led to Martz’s TD run.
Martz led the Rovers with 88 yards on 19 carries while Shreckengost finished with 62 on eight attempts. Mangiantini completed 6 of 14 passes for 91 yards. He threw the TD pass to Gardlock and was intercepted by the Rovers’ Glasl in the first quarter. It was not fluid night at all for the Bulldogs offense.
“They came out in a defensive front that we weren’t expecting, so that was different,” Gold said. “We have to do a lot of things better offensively and make throws with the athletes we have. But, it’s a win against a Class AA school and I could be mistaken but I don’t think they had a first down to that last drive of the first half and again until the the fourth-quarter drive. It started at the four, they got it our 32, but the defense stepped up and did what they had to do.”
The Bulldogs now have an off-week at the moment because of the announcement that Sheffield won’t be able to field a team the rest of the season. They were scheduled to travel there next Saturday. Now, it could be off until Oct. 1 for a Thursday night home game against Union/A-C Valley.
Ford threw for 98 yards, completing 7 of 16 passes. The Rovers managed just 41 yards on 25 rushing attempts. Morelli caught two passes for 46 yards with Glasl grabbing two passes for 34 yards.
The Rovers host Keystone next Friday.