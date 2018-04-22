BROCKWAY — Hits and runs were at a premium Friday in Brockway, and it was the Redbank Valley baseball team that made the most of its lone scoring chance in the first inning to pull out a 2-0 win against the host Rovers.

The Bulldogs (2-1) strung together three of their four hits all in a row with two outs in that first frame, with a huge two-run double to right by Kobe Bonanno proving to be the difference in the game.

From there, Redbank’s Bryan Layton outdueled Rover Tyler Serafini on the mound in a game neither pitched deserved to lose.

Layton allowed just three hits while striking out 12 and walking two in six innings to collect the win. Teammate Grayson Harman came on to toss a scoreless bottom of the seventh to finish off the combined shutout for the save.

The Redbank defense turned a pair of key double plays behind the duo in the sixth and seventh innings to help thwart any late comeback hopes for the Rovers.

As for Serafini, he ended up the hard-luck loser after going the distance. He gave up the two earned runs on four hits in seven innings of work. He struck out six and walked none.

“As good as his stat line looked, he (Layton) was having some control issues and missing some spots, but he was getting some good results out of his misses,” said Redbank coach Craig Hibell. “That’s what you ask for out of a senior who has been pitching for you for four years. I was proud of what he did today.

“They (Brockway) did a good job throwing outside fastballs and feeding curve balls off that, and we were maybe a little too patient at the plate. We had some strikeouts looking we need to work on, but we had the timely hit in the first with the two-run triple by Bonanno which was really all we could muster.”

The Bulldogs got all the offense they would need in the top of the first.

After Serafini got two quick outs, Layton and Blaney Brooks jump-started the rally with back-to-back singles. Bonanno then hit a line drive to right field that Brockway’s Zach Foradori initially broke in on. Those couple steps proved costly as the liner sailed over the head of the Rover for a triple that scored scored both runners.

Serafini promptly struck out Nick Smith to strand Bonanno at third, and the Bulldogs struggled to create an offense from there over the final six innings.

Logan Wadding singled with one out in the third bt was erased on a fielder’s choice but was quickly erased on a fielder’s choice hit by Layton, while Hudson Martz was hit by a pitch with two outs in the seventh.

They were the only three Bulldogs to reach base after Bonanno’s triple — and none advanced to second as Serafini retired 18 of the final 21 batters he faced.

Unfortuantely for Serafini, the Brockway offense struggled just as much against the duo of Layton and Harman.

Rover Cam Baka singled with one out in the bottom of the first but was promptly gunned down trying to steal second by Bulldog catcher Jimmy Gundlach.

Layton proceeded to strike out five straight Rovers before Serafini drew a one-out walk in the second. He quickly stole second and went to third on a wild pitch with two outs but was left there when Ben Glasl grounded out to third.

Foradori later singled to right with one out in the fifth and stole second before Serafini walked again with two away. Layton stopped things there tough, striking out Zane Puhala, who was making his season debut Friday, to end the inning.

Brockway threatened again in the sixth.

Glasl legged out an infield single to lead off the inning but was quickly erased on a 6-3 double play hit by Baka. Angelo Inzana then reached on a third strike in the dirt that went to the backstop, while Layton hit Matthew Clark.

Once again the strikeout proved huge for Layton as he struck out Connor Ford for the third time — the Bulldog’s 12th K of the day overall — to strand the runners at first and second.

That spelled the end for Layton as Harman came on to close out the game in the seventh.

Brockway’s Bryce Grecco reached on another strikeout in the dirt with one away, but any thoughts of a Rover comeback ended there.

Serafini ripped a liner right to Bulldog second baseman Smith, who in turn fired to first base to double-off pinch runner Dominic Inzana to end the game.

“It was not a very good day at the plate for us today, that’ for sure,” said Brocjway coach Terry Moore. “Our opportunities were slim, and when we had those chances just didn’t come through today.

“I think we played great defense today, and Tyler (Serafini) pitched well. In high school baseball, you have to be able to overcome a two-run deficit, especially in the first inning.

Redbank Valley returns to action Monday against Karns City in Butler. Brockway dropped to 1-3 with the loss.