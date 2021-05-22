BROOKVILLE — Redbank Valley and Clarion-Limestone combined to qualify three athletes for next Friday’s PIAA Class AA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Bulldogs sophomore Cam Wagner won the discus while Lady Bulldogs freshman Claire Henry took the pole vault.
For Clarion-Limestone, junior Brooke Kessler won the long jump.
Wagner was in a battle for the discus title, but his preliminary round throw of 157 feet, 1 inch held up for the win, beating Coudersport’s Cale Ayers by five feet.
Earlier, Ayers was big in the shot put, winning with a big throw 57 feet, 2 1/4 inches while Wagner finished fourth at 44 feet, 5 inches.
Henry was the top seed going into the pole vault with the only height over 9 feet at 9 feet, 3 inches. She was the lone vaulter to go over 9 feet Friday to get the win as Port Allegany’s Alliyah Penick and Brookville’s Laynee Sorbin both got over 8 feet, 6 inches.
Kessler’s strong season in the long jump continued at districts and she notched her state berth with a winning jump of 16 feet, 4 3/4 inches.
Kessler came in seeded second behind returning state qualifier Baylee Blauser of A-C Valley, but Blauser wasn’t 100 percent with an ankle injury. Blauser, who went 18 feet, 3 1/2 inches during the season, did manage to go 15 feet, 7 3/4 inches on her final jump to claim the second state berth.
Kessler was also third in the high jump at 5 feet.
The Bulldogs were seventh in the team standings as Kolby Barrett finished fifth behind Wagner in the discus and Joe Mansfield scored with a fourth in the triple jump while also finishing eighth in the long jump.
Marquese Gardlock was fourth in the 110 hurdles as was Trenten Rupp in the pole vault.
The Lady Bulldogs finished seventh overall as Claire Clouse was fourth in the 200 dash, fifth in the 100 dash and ran a leg on the fifth-place 4x100 relay with Alexandra Shoemaker, Raegen Beamer and Katie Davis.
Madison Foringer and Brooklyn Edmonds finished fourth and fifth in the discus while the 4x800 relay of Quinn Fricko, Emma Huffman, Lilli Barnett and Ryleigh Smathers was fifth.
The C-L boys placed 15th in the team standings. Braden Rankin finished fifth in the 1,600 run and ran in the fifth-place 4x800 relay with Ty Rankin, Keidon Smith and Cody Whitling, and the sixth-place 4x400 relay with Anthony Slike, Cooper Shall and Keidon Smith. Peyton Smith was fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Also for the Lions, Ryan Hummell finished fifth in the javelin.
The Lady Lions, who were 11th, also had Morgan McNaughton finishing fifth in the 1,600 run along with an eighth in the 800. Ruby Smith was fourth in the javelin.