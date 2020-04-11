NEW BETHLEHEM — In a season that’s edging closer to one that could’ve been, Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball coach Craig Hibell offered his thoughts at a time where his team could be roughly five games into the schedule.
The Bulldogs were 7-8 last year and lost four regulars to graduation. Only two seniors were on this year’s roster, giving him a decent look at what he’ll have the next few seasons.
But this year, who knows how, what and when for sure.
“It’s something that none of us have experienced before and hopefully we never do again,” said Hibell, entering his seventh season. “Unfortunately, for the two seniors we have it’s horrible for them, but there are only two of them compared to other seasons where we might have had six to seven guys. But it’s definitely frustrating as a coach to know that you want your kids to have that senior year where they get to enjoy it the most and they’re not going to experience that.”
Last year’s season ended in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs with a 17-2 loss to Karns City. Hibell was confident his roster was good enough to improve on that record and be a factor in the KSAC and postseason.
“We’re very optimistic to hope to compete for a district title,” Hibell said Sunday night. “If we are able to get a season to go on, I’m really excited about the way our pitching staff was coming together. For two different practices (in March), we kept track of strikes and as a team we were throwing about 75 percent strikes, so I was excited about that. And I think our offense last year with the kids we had coming back, there was a lot of room for improvement and I think a lot of that was going to come along with maturity of going from sophomores to juniors, so I was excited about our pitching staff and our offense.”
Junior left-hander Hudson Martz and sophomore righty Bryson Bain make up the bulk of the returning innings on the mound, over 60 percent of the team’s total. Martz was 2-4 with a 3.84 earned run average in 27 1/3 innings with 32 strikeouts. Bain finished 3-3 with a 5.54 ERA in 24 innings with 26 strikeouts.
From there, the innings would be filled by a group of players, three of whom saw limited action last year with juniors Richie Leasure (5 IP), Kobe Bonanno (4 2/3 IP) and Jimmy Gundlach along with freshmen Cam Wagner, Ty Hetrick and Tate Minich being possible options.
Gundlach (.171 batting average) is back as a third-year starter at catcher with Martz (.243, 13 RBIs) back at first base when he’s not on the mound. Bain (.293, 5 RBIs) is the shortstop when he’s not pitcher while Bonanno (.239, 10 RBIs), who moved around a lot last year, will settle in as the primary third baseman. At second could be Minich or freshmen Peyton or Trevor Rearick.
Senior Austin Leasure (.250) anchors the outfield in center with senior Ethan Wadding (.385 in 17 ABs) likely starting in right field. Left field could see a mix of players with Wagner and junior Isaac Park, who started the season on the injured list, possible options with the Rearick cousins the other outfielders. Hetrick and Minich could fill in at catcher or a middle infield spot while Richie Leasure might be at first base when Martz is on the mound.
Juniors Nico Kozma and Coltin Bartley, and sophomore Jeffrey Douglass give the team depth off the bench as well.
Once again, Hibell’s assistants are Ryan Radaker and Blane Gold.
ROSTER
SENIORS: Austin Leasure, Ethan Wadding. JUNIORS: Kobe Bonanno, Isaac Park, Hudson Martz, Jimmy Gundlach, Nico Kozma, Richie Leasure, Coltin Bartley. SOPHOMORES: Bryson Bain, Jeff Douglass FRESHMEN: Tate Minich, Ty Hetrick, Cam Wagner, Payton Rearick, Trevor Rearick.