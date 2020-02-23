HYDE — While Brookville, Brockway and Johnsonburg accounted for the bulk of the champions and regional qualifiers at Saturday’s District 9 Class AA Tournament at Clearfield Area High School, area schools Redbank Valley, Curwensville, Ridgway and Clarion made plenty of noise as well.
For the Redbank Valley Bulldogs, four made the finals and senior Ethan Wiant was able to claim his second title this time at 145 pounds.
Wiant, last year’s 132-pound champion, is a returning state qualifier who is ranked No. 6 in the state, won the 12-man bracket with a 4-0 record with three pins including his third-period pin of Johnsonburg freshman Kaden Dennis in the final.
Wiant led Dennis, the No. 3 seed, 9-0 before pinning him with 48 seconds left in the bout. He survived a semifinal scare when Brockway’s Tanner Morelli tied things up in the second period with two back points, but Wiant recovered and got out of trouble for an 8-4 win.
“It feels awesome. Last year was exciting, but this year is more exciting with my senior year,” Wiant said. “I’m 34-0 now and it feels fantastic. I’m just trying to stay relaxed … I focused on today, not on the future with regionals and trying to keep myself calm.”
Juniors Trenten Rupp, Aiden Gardner and Kobe Bonanno all reached the finals and lost to higher seeded opponents. Rupp, last year’s district champion at 113, avenged a regular-season loss to Brookville’s No. 2 seed Josh Popson with a second-period pin in the semifinals. Against top-seeded Braedon Johnson of Port Allegany in the finals, Rupp was pinned at the end of the second quarter. It’ll be Rupp’s third trip to regionals in Sharon.
Gardner, ranked No. 8 in the state at 195, battled No. 2 Eric Johnson of Brockway but dropped an 11-5 decision in the final. It’ll be his second trip to regionals.
Bonanno, seeded No. 2 and ranked No. 25 in the state at heavyweight, was pinned for the second time this year in the final by reigning state champion Colby Whitehill of Brookville. Bonanno reached the final with two pins of Coudersport’s Cooper Rossman and Ridgway’s Jacob Kunselman. It’ll be Bonanno’s first trip to regionals.
Also making the trip to Sharon are sophomore Ridge Cook at 113, junior Dalton Bish at 132 and sophomore Ray Shreckengost at 220.
The No. 3-seeded Cook went 3-1, winning his third-place bout with a 6-0 decision over Kane’s Isaak Johnson. Bish, seeded fourth, finished fourth when he was pinned by No. 2 seed Isaiah Caden of Port Allegany in the consolation final.
The No. 5 Shreckengost, in a five-man bracket, took eventual champion Nathan Taylor of Brookville to the limit in the semifinals before losing 7-6. In the third-place bout, he was pinned by No. 2 seed Cale Ayers of Coudersport.
— Curwensville sends three wrestlers to regionals, led by unbeaten senior Zach Holland at 138. He won his second straight district title by running the table with three wins, including a 5-3 win over Johnsonburg’s No. 3 seed Dalton Stahli in the final. Holland was actually the 145-pound champion last year.
Also advancing for the Golden Tide were junior Jake McCracken and sophomore Jake Carfley. McCracken, the No. 2 seed at 170, lost in the final to Kane’s top-seeded Teddy Race, 11-0. Carfley, the No. 5 seed, was fourth at 106 after losing 8-2 to No. 4 seed Alex Bechakas of Kane.
— Clarion put three wreslers in the consolation finals and clinched regional berths with fourth-place finishes — junior Zack Keihl at 120, junior Cutter Boggess at 160 and senior Donavan Edmonds at 170.
— Ridgway sends two wrestlers to Sharon. Top-seeded senior Jacob Wickett lost a tight 3-1 overtime decision to Johnsonburg freshman and No. 3 seed Aiden Zimmerman in the 152 finals to finish second.
Elkers junior heavyweight Jacob Kunselman advances after finishing fourth. He was pinned by Brockway’s Gavin Thompson, who avenged an 11-0 major decision loss to Kunselman in the quarterfinals on Friday, in their third-place bout rematch.