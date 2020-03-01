SHARON — Staying perfect and doing it for the first time in his team’s history, senior Ethan Wiant is heading to states for the second time.
This time, it’s as the 145-pound Class AA Northwest Regional champion after Saturday’s run to the title that was capped by a 10-5 win over General McLane’s Jackson Spires.
And for the first time, a Bulldog is heading to Hershey with an unbeaten record. The No. 6-ranked Wiant is 37-0.
“There aren’t too many kids who practice as hard as he does,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “He deserves it. He deserves everything he gets.”
Wiant’s 10-5 win was a wild one, considering the bout was 2-0 going into the late moments of the second period on Jackson’s first-period takedown.
But Wiant pulled out his signature cradle move and got three back points at the end of the second period.
In the third, Spires cut Wiant to put Wiant up 4-2. Wiant took down Spires, then the two traded reversals before a Spires escape made it 8-5.
With Spires gambling for points, Wiant sealed his title with a takedown to set the final late.
“It feels awesome. Going into states 37-0 as a regional champion. There’s no better feeling right now,” Wiant said.
Wiant has a teammate headed to Hershey with him as junior heavyweight Kobe Bonanno finished fourth for his first trip to states.
Bonanno did it the hard way after losing his quarter-final opener to Reynolds’ District 10 third-placer Rocco John-Daniello in a 2-1 decision. But Bonanno rallied to win three bouts to get into the consolation finals — a pin and two decisions, including a 5-2 win over Brockway’s Gavin Thompson to guarantee a top-four state finish.
Bonanno (29-7) lost again to his Reynolds counterpart, this time a late pin.
“Heavyweight is tough. A lot of bouts are just one or two point matches it only takes one little mistake and you lose, but he wrestled fantastic,” Kundick said.
At 138, Curwensville senior Zach Holland took an unbeaten record into his finals bout against No. 2-ranked Kenneth Kiser of Seagertown, but Kiser pinned Holland with one second left in the second period.
Now it’s off to states for Holland, who dropped to 32-1. He went into the weekend ranked No. 11 by papowerwrestling.com.
“Zach’s down on himself right now and I just told him the biggest thing is when you get states, you have a shot at winning anything,” Tide head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “And we’re going to work hard this week, try to get him mentally back ready to go.
“He took this pretty hard. He had goals this year and one of them was to win this thing, but Kiser showed why he was at the state finals last year. He’s no slouch and we knew that going into it. Zach wrestled well, but Kiser is tough.”
Holland’s first two wins came on a 7-2 decision over D10 fourth-placer Justin Boozer and then a strong effort in a 3-1 dogfight win against D10 runner-up Alex Ischo, a No. 9-ranked junior from Reynolds.