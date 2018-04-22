DuBOIS — While the DuBois Area High School softball team spotted Hollidaysburg a couple of early runs, it didn’t take long for it to grab them back and add plenty more as the Lady Beavers went on to an easy 12-5 victory Friday afternoon.

DuBois (5-2) rapped out 12 hits, including five for extra bases, on the afternoon off Hollidaysburg hurler Oakley Fox-Kern while also making use of three walks and a three errors as well to score the win.

Senior Kylee Bundy led the way at the plate for DuBois as she went 4-for-4 with two inside-the-park home runs and six RBIs. Seniors Kacie Means and Lexi Ray also finished with two hits and an RBI each.

Senior Sarah Snyder, who had three RBIs, junior Maddie Smith and sophomore Kaylee Sadowski also picked up doubles.

DuBois senior Molly Nosker got the start, splitting some innings with freshman Aleigha Geer, and picked up the victory as she allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits while walking two and striking out one in five innings.

Geer, making her varsity debut, allowed three runs, two earned, on a pair of hits while walking three and striking out one in two innings of work.

Things didn’t start well for DuBois as Hollidaysburg’s Meghan Cutshall led off the game with a single before an error and a double by Jordynn Robertson gave the Lady Golden Tigers a quick 2-0 lead out of the gate.

However, DuBois quickly got them back thanks to some poor defense by Hollidaysburg.

Kacie Means took advantage of one-out, two-base error by right fielder Maria Murphy to get things started. Bundy then ripped a two-run, inside-the-park home run past the right fielder to tie things at 2-2.

While DuBois didn’t score again in the frame, the runs certainly didn’t stop as they turned over the lineup in the second, putting up five more as Sadowski doubled while Snyder, Means, Bundy, Lexi Ray and sophomore Maddy Ho all picked up RBIs to make it a 7-2 game.

The Lady Beavers then kept things going in the third as Maddie Smith and Snyder doubled to highlight a three-run frame to give DuBois a 10-2 advantage.

Hollidaysburg got one back in the top of the fifth, cutting the lead to seven, before a second two-run inside-the-park homer by Bundy made it a 12-3 contest.

The Lady Golden Tigers then capped the scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to set the final at 12-5.

DuBois will now travel to Brookville Monday.