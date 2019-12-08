BROOKVILLE — For the second straight year, Warren denied the tournament host Brookville Raiders a title in another tight struggle.
Last year, it was a second-half rally started by a buzzer-beating half-court shot before halftime. This year, it was a buzzer-beating shot from the left wing near the 3-point line from Thomas Boblak that sent the Dragons home a 62-61 winner.
The Raiders went up 61-60 on Jack Krug’s first of two free throws with 5.2 seconds left on the clock. His second was missed and Warren was able to get the rebound on a ball that went out of bounds with just 2.6 seconds on the clock.
Needing to go the length of the court and coming out of a timeout, the Dragons executed the game-winning play as the long pass to Mitchell Grosch near the top of the key was then flipped to the left wing where Boblak beat the horn and drilled the shot, which might have actually been beyond the 3-point arc but ruled a two.
Either way, Boblak’s shot worth two was good enough for the win as he garnered the tournament MVP award, finishing with 13 points while Ben Berdine also joined him on the team after scoring 16 points and leading the Dragons for the weekend with 40 overall. Payton Barnes scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half.
Warren liked the nets at Brookville, making 30 of 49 shots in Friday’s 67-41 win over Brockway, then starting out shooting 61 percent (14-for-23) in the first half against the Raiders, who actually jumped out strong with a 20-2 lead. The Dragons wound up 24-for-49 from the field.
Warren got it back to within 18-15 by the end of the first quarter then led by as many as seven at 37-30 late in the second quarter before David Cable’s three set the halftime margin at 37-33.
Another Cable three to start the second half set up a hard-fought second half. The Raiders broke a 49-49 tie when Jace Miner’s 3-pointer from the corner gave them their first lead since the first half with three seconds left in the third.
Cable’s three-point play put the Raiders up 60-54 with 5:19 left in the game and from there, they managed just one more point on Krug’s free throw with 5.2 seconds remaining.
Robert Keth scored 13 of his game-high 18 points in the first half and joined Cable on the all-tournament team for the Raiders. Cable, who scored 16 points in the opening win against St. Joe’s, finished 13 points. Jack Krug scored nine points while Aaron Park had seven points and seven rebounds.
The Raiders were 23-for-51 from the field.
CONSOLATION
Brockway 64,
St. Joe’s Academy 62
In the consolation game earlier on Saturday, the Rovers bounced back nicely but had to grind out a win over St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy to claim third place.
Jon Wood’s two free throws with the score knotted at 62-62 with 1.5 seconds left on the clock was the difference in the game as the Rovers won despite blowing a 14-0 lead to start the game and 41-25 halftime advantage.
But back rallied St. Joe’s of District 6. The Wolves outscored the Rovers 20-10 in the third quarter, then grabbed their first lead of the game at 55-53 on Brendan Scanlon’s basket with 5:30 left in regulation, setting up a back-and-fourth finish.
Alec Freemer’s basket with 35 seconds left put the Rovers up 62-60. Scanlon answered with a tying basket with 15 seconds left and after a Rovers timeout with 9.4 seconds left, Wood was fouled dribbling to the corner, putting him to the line for a two-shot foul. He drilled both, finishing with eight points after hitting two 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Freemer poured in 27 points for the Rovers while the impressive Scanlon lit it up for 37 points to lead St. Joe’s. Both were all-tournament selections. Freemer scored 20 of his points in the first half, including 13 in the first quarter that saw him hit three straight 3-pointers to start the game’s scoring in the first 95 seconds.
Jared Marchiori scored 10 points for the Rovers while Aiden Cross had 10 points for St. Joe’s.
In Friday’s games:
Brookville 86,
St. Joseph’s 39
In their first game of the season, the Raiders put 11 players in the scoring column and it was David Cable who was the only one to reach double figures with 16 points.
Aaron Park and Logan Byerly each scored nine points with Park grabbing nine rebounds and Byerly finishing with eight. Jack Krug, Jace Miner and Hunter Geer each scored eight points. Robert Keth, Bryce Baughman and Griffin Ruhlman all scored seven points.
The Raiders shot 56 percent (33-for-59) from the field and drilled 7 of 16 3-pointers with four coming in the first quarter with Cable making two and one each from Keth and Miner. They outrebounded St. Joe’s 43-12 and didn’t give up an offensive rebound.
The Raiders led 28-9 after one quarter and built a 51-19 lead by halftime, getting to the PIAA’s Mercy Rule’s 40-point margin by the 6:19 mark of the fourth quarter when they led 73-33.
Brendan Scanlon led St. Joe’s with 23 points.
Warren 67,
Brockway 41
In the first boys’ game Friday, the Rovers led 19-11 with 2:43 left in the first quarter, but were outscored by Warren 21-3 in the second quarter and never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
The Dragons shot a blistering 61 percent from the field (30-for-49) as Ben Berdine scored 10 of his game-high 24 points in the second quarter and wound up draining 11 of 12 shots from the floor. Thomas Bablak scored 13 points of 6-of-8 shooting. Payton Barnes scored 12 points.
Brockway’s Alec Freemer led the Rovers with 19 points while Jon Wood finished with nine points and Marcus Copelli finished with seven points. The Rovers were not only doomed by Warren’s hot shooting, but their 26 turnovers as well.