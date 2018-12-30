MECHANICSBURG — The Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Football Teams for Class A, 3A and 5A were announced Friday, and the Clarion-Limestone junior duo of Austin Newcomb and Ben Smith were the lone players from the Tri-County Area to receive honors among those classifications.

Newcomb made the Class A squad as a running back, with Smith earned the nod on the offensive line after opening holes for his record-setting teammate all season long.

Newcomb enjoyed a breakout junior season for the Lions — one that saw him break the District 9 single-season rushing record of 2,600 yards set by Curwensville’s Alex Holland back in 2010.

All Newcomb did this year was rack up 253 carries for 2,627 yards (10.4 avg.) and 35 touchdowns. He also was the Lions’ leading receiver with 25 grabs for 572 yards and five touchdowns.

Newcomb, who also had three kickoff returns for TDs, scored 43 total touchdowns on the year — two shy of the D-9 single-season record of 45 set by Clearfield’s Dave Richards in 2002.

He led the Tri-County Area in scoring with 296 points — 153 more than any other player. That point total included an impressive 19 two-point conversions on the year.

Smith (6-0, 238) anchored a Lions’ offensive line that helped pave the way for Newcomb’s record-setting year, as well as a near 1,200-yard rushing season for senior Ayden Wiles.

Thanks to Smith and the rest of the offensive line, C-L led the area in rushing yards per game (352.4) and total yards per game (438.4).