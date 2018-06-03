PUNXSUTAWNEY — DuBois Central Catholic will take on Greensburg Central Catholic in the PIAA Class A playoffs opening round Monday at Kuntz Field at 5:30 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic advanced to the PIAA playoffs by claiming the District 9 Class A title in a 7-4 win over Oswayo Valley Tuesday. Greensburg Central Catholic defeated Jeannette 8-7 in the WPIAL consolation game Tuesday to earn a spot in the PIAA playoffs.

The two teams were scheduled to play in the regular season, but GCC was forced to cancel to make up a league game in the WPIAL.

The Cardinals finished the year 16-6 overall, while posting a 7-3 record in conference, as the Centurions finished the season 14-6 with an 11-1 record in conference play.

DuBois Central Catholic will be looking for a better outcome in this year’s PIAA playoffs after a tough loss in last year’s opening round.

The Cardinals fell 4-3 in 13 innings against Vincentian Academy in the first round in 2017.

Monday’s game could turn into a high-scoring affair, as both sides have scored double-digit runs in nine games this season.

For DCC, Justin Miknis and Thomas Grecco are at the center of a high-powered offense.

Miknis finished the year with a .486 batting average, 17 runs and 15 RBIs despite missing a large chunk of the season and playing in just 13 of the team’s 22 games.

Grecco posted a .406 batting average with a team-high 28 runs scored along with 18 RBIs.

Garrett Prosper was another out of a long list of Cardinals players to record a batting average over .300, as the junior led the team with 21 runs batted in.

Damon Foster, Brandon Walker, Dominic Toretti, Anthony Kness and Noah Bloom will also be key factors in DCC’s success offensively.

For Greensburg, several players contribute to the high-powered offensive attack.

Nicolas Ruggeri led the team with 31 runs scored while posting a .308 batting average, as Thomas Voelker recorded a team-high 24 runs batted in and hit for a .400 average.

Five different Greensburg players drove in at least 20 runs on the season, while four scored over 20 runs.

On the mound, the Cardinals will likely hand the ball to Grecco for the start, as the junior finished the season with a 7-1 record on the mound.

Grecco posted an earned run average of 0.53 in 52 2/3 innings on the mound, striking out 88 while walking just 17 and surrendering only four earned runs.

Greensburg relied on the arms of a pair of seniors on the mound this season in Bruce Leonard and Antonio Cavallo.

Cavallo led the team with 48 strikeouts over 35 2/3 innings, but also allowed 23 earned runs.

Leonard finished the year with 32 strikeouts and allowed just nine earned runs over 24 2/3 innings of work.