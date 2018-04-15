DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team improved its record to 5-0 on the season, upending West Shamokin, 15-5 in 6 innings Saturday at City Park for its fourth 10-run mercy rule victory of the season.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning, only to see West Shamokin counter with five runs in the second. Central grabbed the lead back with a two-spot in the third and it was all Cardinals from there.

Central outhit West Shamokin 12-4, with the lower part of the DCC order leading the way. Garrett Prosper was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored, while Thomas Grecco was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBIs. Grecco blasted a three-run homer in the fifth.

Noah Bloom added a 3-for-3 for the Cardinals, knocking in a pair of runs and scoring twice. Justin Miknis had a triple and three RBIs, while Brandon Walker and Dom Torretti each had RBI doubles.

Bloom notched the win on the mound in relief of starter Anthony Kness. Bloom allowed one hit while striking out six and walking two in three innings of work.

Central Catholic is back in action Monday at Brookville.

In other action this weekend:

Brockway 13,

Cameron County 9

EMPORIUM — The Brockway baseball team rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to topple host Cameron County for its first win of the season Friday afternoon.

The Rovers first four batters accounted for eight hits and eight RBIs in the game.

Cameron Baka was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, two runs scored and three stolen bases. Ben Glasl added two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. He also had a double.

Matthew Clark also had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, while Zachary Foradori had a double and two RBIs.

No. 9 hitter Conner Ford had two hits with a double and two runs scored.

Tyler Serafini earned the win for Brockway, throwing six innings. He gave up three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 10.

Santino Inzana pitched the final inning after Serafini reached his pitch limit.

Cameron County was led by Bryce Bauer, who was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. He had two doubles and two stolen bases.

Adam Shaffer scored four runs for the Raiders. Alex Umbe took the loss.

Brockway (1-2) returns to action on Tuesday, hosting Brookville.

Bellefonte 3,

DuBois 2

BELLEFONTE — Bellefonte got a one-out, walk-off sacrifice fly from Colton Burd in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday to pull out a 3-2 win against visiting DuBois.

The Beavers jumped out to a 2-0 lead, scoring twice in the third.

Eric Schneider and Dylan McCluskey ripped back-to-back doubles with a one-out, with Scneider scoring on McCluskey’s two-bagger. McCluskey then came home on a fielder’s choice hit by Justin Swauger.

Bellefonte tied the game in the fourth on a two-run home run by CJ Funk. The game remained 2-2 until the bottom of the seventh when Burd’s sac fly won the game.

McCluskey had two of the Beavers five hits on the day. he started on the mound and got a no-decision aftet allwoing two earned runs on for hits in four innings of work.

Schneider ended up the hard-luck loser. He tossed two innings, allowing three hits and the one run in the seventh.

DuBois (1-3) returns to action Wednesday at home against St. Marys.