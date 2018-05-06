DuBOIS — It isn’t often that a team can claim victories for both a first and a second time with a single win.

However, that turned out to be the case for the DuBois Central Catholic High School baseball team as it rolled to a 10-1 victory over DuBois Area at Showers’ Field Saturday afternoon.

It was a first for DCC (10-4) in that it marks the first time that the Cardinals have beaten the Beavers under the guise of three-year “City Classic.” But it was actually the second they’ve beaten DuBois Area since the rivalry was revived four years ago after a lengthy pause dating back into the late 1980s.

Both of the Cardinals’ wins have come in lopsided victories as they won, 18-3, in the first contest in 2015 before being blanked by the Beavers the next two years, 1-0 and 6-0.

So, long story short, the Cardinals win when they score.

Needless to say, it didn’t take them long to do that as they rolled off five runs over the first two innings while adding another five along the way.

It also turned out that the Beavers couldn’t have been more helpful in doing that as they committed four errors in the game, leading to five unearned runs.

The kicker was that all of those unearned runs came in the first two innings.

“We’ve been very strong defensively (this year),” DuBois head coach Todd Stiner said. “That’s been one of the biggest improvements that we’ve had. But we totally came unglued today. And credit (DCC) for putting the ball in play and making the defense make a play.”

The Cardinals did just that as they struck out just twice in the contest and collected 13 hits along the way, including six for extra bases.

Senior Thomas Grecco, juniors Brandon Walker and Noah Bloom along with freshman Damon Foster all had two hits in the game.

Both of Bloom’s went for extra bases as he doubled and tripled to drive in four runs while Walker, Grecco and junior Zane Felix each doubled and junior Anthony Kness tripled.

Grecco, who started on the mound, made those stand up as he allowed just one unearned run on five hits while walking none and striking out six. He also hit a batter before leaving after reaching the 100-pitch mark with two outs in the seventh.

Jack Mohney, who singled and doubled, was the only DuBois player to get more than one hit off him in the game.

It was also the second time that Grecco took the mound this week as he also pitched five innings in a 2-1 loss to Cathedral Prep Wednesday.

“You have to tip your cap to a kid that can throw that many pitches in four days,” DCC head coach Adam Fox said. “He probably didn’t have his best stuff today but he wanted the ball and he went out and got it done. He hasn’t given up an earned run this year in probably like more than 40 innings pitched against our best opponents. And he’s gone out and proved that he’s probably the elite pitcher in the area. So he’s got a big bullseye on him right now.”

Things didn’t get off to a great start for Grecco in the first as back-to-back, one-out singles by Garrett Starr and Dylan McCluskey gave DuBois some momentum.

By a strikeout and a grounder for the final out got Grecco out of the inning.

A DuBois error led to the Cardinals’ first run in the bottom of the frame as Walker laced a one-out double before later scoring on an error with two outs to put DCC up, 1-0.

The Beavers scored in much the same way to tie the game in the top of the second as Mohney ripped a one-out double before coming around to score on an error one batter later to make it 1-1.

But a pair of DuBois errors in the second opened things up for the Cardinals.

Bloom started things when he reached on an error to leadoff the inning before a single by Foster put runners on first and second.

A passed ball moved both runners into scoring position before a one-out sacrifice fly by Tyler McIntosh brought Bloom home to break the tie.

Walker then followed with a single to put runners on the corners before taking second on defensive indifference.

Grecco then delivered a two-out, two-run double to make it a 4-1 game before another error allowed Felix, a courtesy runner for Grecco, to score an make it 5-1.

The scoring slowed after that until the Cardinals used three extra-base hits to score a pair in the fifth.

Kness looped a ball down the line in right for an opposite-field before run-scoring doubles from Bloom and Felix pushed the Cardinals’ advantage to 7-1.

DCC added the final touches in the bottom of the sixth when, after loading the bases with two outs, Bloom lined a base-clearing triple to right to set the final at 10-1.

Both teams will be back in action Monday as DuBois will travel to Bradford while DuBois Central Catholic travels to Brockway.