BROOKVILLE — Junior Gina Carnovale started the season’s scoring and sent everyone home at the end with her second-overtime goal to lift the visiting Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders to a 3-2 win over Brookville Friday afternoon.
Carnovale’s game-winner came 2:27 into the second 10-minute overtime period, sending in a shot from the right slot and into the back of the net, finishing off a nice counter-attack.
“That all started on the defensive end,” ECC head coach Ken Vogt Sr. said. “Kara (VanEerden) sent a thru-ball to Mary (Cerroni) and she bounced it across to Gina and she was there, had a great touch on it and finished. That’s what we work on.”
The goal ended a somewhat evenly played game that saw ECC outshoot Brookville, 13-12, with the only three shots on goal in both of the overtimes although the Lady Raiders had some drives that came up empty on the shot chart.
“That’s going to happen,” Vogt said. “Both teams played well and had opportunities. We just got lucky at the end and capitalized. That’s the way sports goes.”
Carnovale scored on ECC’s first shot of the game at the 23:45 mark, getting the goal off an assist from VanEerden. The rest of the scoring didn’t come until the second half. Brookville tied it when Alayna Haight sent in a pass from Madison McAninch less than four minutes into the half.
But ECC re-took the lead about 10 minutes later at the 25:16 mark when a failed Brookville attempt to clear the ball gave Lani Cerroni a chance to convert the miscue and she didn’t disappoint, booming in a shot from about 22 yards out front to make it 2-1.
“I told her if she hits that ball in the upper 90 and in the side panel, there’s not a goalie in the world who saves that,” Vogt said. “That was a great goal and she came up big.”
Brookville responded less than four minutes later when McAninch’s corner kick somehow got into the net untouched at the 21:34 mark.
“Maddy had a great game and I think she shocked herself with that goal,” Lady Raiders head coach Kaitlyn Hill said.
Earlier, McAninch was denied on a breakaway when she took a pass from Rylee Stancliffe and appeared to beat Lady Crusaders goalkeeper Allison Geci. But when McAninch appeared ready to finish off the scramble after the initial contact, Geci reached back and kept the ball from going across the line. That all happened just two minutes before Cerroni’s goal.
“I appreciated that play because she didn’t give up on it,” Vogt said. “She was beaten and battled through to the end of the play. She’s a freshman, so that’s good to see. She learned a lot today for the first match.”
The tie game was then broken up with Carnovale’s second goal in the second overtime.
“They definitely capitalized on us being out of position,” Hill said. “That was a hard one to swallow, double OT, a hot day, a lot factored into it. A lot went into that one in our home opener.
“We just didn’t get lucky tonight, that’s the bottom line.”
Both teams play again Tuesday. Brookville hosts Punxsutawney while Elk County Catholic hosts Curwensville.