DuBOIS — Coming off one of its best all-around performances of the year Monday in a lopsided win against Curwesnville, the DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team struggled to get into any type of rhythm Friday against Glendale as the Lady Vikings came away with a 56-40 victory at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
Glendale, playing just its fifth game of the season, used a smothering defense both in the press and half-court set to force 25 DCC turnovers, which created several easy scoring opportunities on the other of the floor.
When the Lady Vikings weren’t scoring easy layups, they found their way to the free throw line often and made twice as many foul shots as DCC took.
Glendale (3-2) finished the night 16 of 25 at the stripe, led by junior Kyla Campbell who made 13 of 14 on he way to scoring a team-high 17 points. Conversely, DCC, which fell to 6-7 on the season, was just 5 of 8 at the line in its home gym.
Campbell was 7 of 8 at the stripe in the fourth quarter to help put the game away after DCC got as close as eight points (48-40) with 4:00 to play. Teammate Riley Best joined Campbell in double figures with 16, including 10 in the third quarter.
DuBois Central Catholic got 17 points from freshman Kayley Risser, 11 in the middle two quarters when the Lady Cardinals tried to stay in the game before making one final charge in the fourth.
“I was really disappointed because we said coming in that they have one really good player (Campbell), and our goal was to keep her out of the paint and make the others beat us,” said DCC coach Jordan Hoover. “And early, she set a tone getting to the rim and we had players not stepping in or having vision of the ball.
“We were so mentally not sharp tonight, and the other night we were. I just don’t think we played very well. I don’t know how else to say it.”
Central Catholic’s Faith Jacob, coming off a career-high 26 points earlier in the week against Curwensville, opened the scoring with a free throw just 24 seconds in.
Campbell answered right back for Glendale, sparking an 8-0 that gave the Lady Vikings an early lead they never. Casey Kuhn and Alyssa Sinclair also scored hoops in that opening run.
Central Catholic battled back within three by quarters end when Paris Farley hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 14-11. Freshman Jessy Frank scored five of her seven points in DCC’s late-quarter surge.
Lady Cardinal Kayley Risser scored a quick hoop to open the second quarter only to see Kaprice Cavalet answer right back for Glendale. Back-to-back hoops by Frank and Jacob gave DCC its first lead of the game at 17-16. Glendale held Jacob to just six points on the night.
Glendale responded with a 6-0 spurt on hoops by Cavalet, Lilley Verashack and Cindy Richards to go back on top 22-17. The Lady Vikings couldn;t extend that lead before the break, though, as DCC got back within a point at the half (26-25) thanks to a late basket by Sophia Ginther and free throw by Jacob with 6.8 seconds on the clock.
Risser opened the scoring in the second half to give DCC its final lead of the night at 27-26. Glendale then ramped up its defensive pressure in the third, forcing nine DCC turnovers in the frame that helped fuel a 15-4 run that gave the Lady Vikings a 10-point lead (41-31) after three quarters.
Best led the third-quarter charge for Glendale with 10 points in the period.
Glendale carried that momentum into the fourth with Campbell and Best scoring to push the lead to 14 points at 45-31. However, Campbell picked up her fourth foul with 6:08 to play.
Her mother and coach Beth Campbell kept her on the floor but she had to back on defensively to stay in the game. As a result, Central Catholic put together a 9-3 spurt to get within eight points (48-40) with four minutes to go.
Risser scored six points in that run, while Farley drained her second trey of the game to make it an 8-point game. Risser finished with a team-high 17 points.
Glendale quickly halted any momentum DCC was building when Sinclair scored. The Lady Vikings then kept the ball in Campbell’s hands down the stretch as she made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 3:05 to help seal the victory.
Central Catholic is back in action Wednesday at Clearfield.
GLENDALE 56,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 40
Score by Quarters
Glendale 14 12 15 15 — 56
DCC 11 14 6 9 — 40
Glendale—56
Kyla Campbell 2 13-13 17, Riley Best 8 0-3 16, Alyssa Sinclair 4 1-2 9, Casey Kuhn 1 1-2 3, Lilley Vereshack 2 1-4 5, Ariann Richards 0 0-0 0, Kaprice Cavalet 2 0-0 4, Caitlyn Rydbom 0 0-0 0, Cindy Richards 1 0-0 2, Breann Kuhn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 16-25 56.
DuBois Central Catholic—40
Paris Farley 2 0-0 6, Faith Jacob 2 2-4 6, Jessy Frank 3 0-0 7, Kayley Risser 7 3-4 17, Sophia Ginther 2 0-0 4, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, JoAnne Case 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-8 40.
Three-pointers: Glendale 0, DCC 3 (Farley 2, Frank).