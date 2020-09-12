STRATTANVILLE — The inaugural season for the Central Clarion Wildcats got off to a fast start with a 42-6 victory over Punxsutawney on Friday evening at the C-L High School football field.
Cal German connected for four touchdown passes, three of which went to his top target from last season Ethan Burford. The other score went to Christian Simko.
German completed 13-of-20 passes for 302 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
Burford caught five of those passes for 193 yards with three scores.
Cooper Shall started the scoring with a 65-yard run which gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead after Beau Verdill made the PAT at the 9:45 mark of the first.
Burford added his first touchdown catch from 53 yards out which made the score 13-0 after the PAT failed.
The lone bright spot for the Chucks came on a Kameron Falgout 83-yard run which cut the lead to 13-6 with 7:07 remaining in the first.
Breckin Rex added a 56-yard touchdown run to give Central Clarion a 20-6 lead after one quarter.
Christian Simko caught a 33 yard pass from German for a 27-6 halftime lead.
Burford then caught a 64 yard pass in the third while adding a 40 yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter which put the score 42-6 setting the mercy rule running clock into motion.
Rex led Clarion with 82 yards on six carries while Shall added 73 yards also on six attempts.
The Wildcats defense intercepted four passes.
CLARION 42,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 6
Score by Quarters
Punxsy;6;0;0;0;—;6
Central Clarion;20;7;8;7;—;42
First Quarter
CC - Cooper Shall 65 run (Beau Verdill kick), 9:45
CC - Ethan Burford 52 pass from Cal German (kick failed), 7:25
P - Kameron Falgout 83 run (kick failed), 7:07
CC - Breckin Rex 56 run (Verdill kick), 1:51
Second Quarter
CC - Christian Simko 33 pass from German (Verdill kick), 1:47
Third Quarter
CC - Burford 64 pass from German (German pass to Cutter Boggess), 5:06
Fourth Quarter
CC - Burford 40 pass from German (Verdill kick), 11:52
___
;P;CC
First downs;9;15
Rushes-yards;23-142;31-146
Comp-Att-Int;6-18-4;13-20-1
Passing Yards;77;308
Total Plays-Yards;41-219;51-454
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;2-2
Punts;7-29.6;1-58
Penalties-Yards;4-30;6-50
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Punxsy—Kameron Falgout 10-105, Colin Hoover 7-35, Zeke Bennett 14-21, Peyton Hetrick 1-(-6), Team 1-(-13).
Central Clarion—Cooper Shall 6-73, Breckin Rex 6-82, Boggess 7-37, Ethan Burford 1-(-6), Cal German 4-(-20), Hayden Haines 1-3, Connor Kopnitsky 1-(-2), Logan Divins 2-(-2), Team 3-(-19).
PASSING
Punxsy —Seth Moore 3-of-7 39 Yds, 2 Int; Peyton Hetrick 1-of-4 18 Yds., 1 Int; Kameron Falgout 2-of-7 20 Yds., 1 Int.
Central Clarion — Cal German 13-of-20 308 Yds., 4 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Punxsy — Zeke Bennett 2-27, Cooper Ritchey 1-11, Gabe Kengersky 1-4, Colin Hoover 1-7, Alex Phillips 1-28.
Central Clarion — Ethan Burford 5-193, Cutter Boggess 5-62, Christian Simko 2-38, Jason Ganoe 1-15.
INTERCEPTIONS
Punxsutawney—Colin Hoover.
Clarion: Jason Ganoe 2, Cooper Shall, Ryan Hummell.