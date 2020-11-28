CLARION — After a career that spanned five decades and a combined 32 seasons with Clarion and recently formed Central Clarion, head coach Larry Wiser is retiring from his position at the helm.
Announcing his retirement in a letter to Clarion Area Superintendent Joe Carrico and the School Board, Wiser said in part, “I have been blessed over the past 47 years to be part of the Clarion Area School District as a teacher, assistant and Head Football Coach, wrestling coach, Athletic Director, and a Class Advisor.”
“I tell my friends that I never had a job because I had a career that I had a passion for! The exciting part of my career was not only what I taught our students and athletes, but also what I learned and benefited from our students and athletes! As I taught them not only academics and sports but also life-time lessons. In turn, they also taught me some lifetime lessons. I am thankful and appreciative of these special 47 years of my life and my family.”
Wiser also thanked the Clarion Area School District, the community, parents, students, athletes, coaches he has worked with, media and his family.
“A special thanks to my wife Annie, and daughter Morgan for their support. I have made the decision to retire from coaching with no regrets. Football has been my passion for all of these years. I look forward to devoting all of my passion and love to becoming a full-time husband, father, and grandfather to a beautiful grandson, and one coming very soon,” Wiser said.
Wiser first began his head coaching career with the Bobcats in 1988 as he coached for 22 seasons during that stint before stepping down after the 2009 season.
After two years off, Wiser returned to his role in 2011 as he has since been the head coach, then in 2019 Clarion-Limestone joined the North Clarion-Clarion co-op.
Entering the 2020 season the three-team co-op was rebranded as Central Clarion.
In one year leading the Wildcats, Wiser closed out his career with a 5-2 record with the newly formed team, as the head coach finished his career with an overall record of 238-103-1 (70.1 percent).
Those 238 wins make Wiser the second-winningest coach in District 9 history, as he only trails Clearfield’s Tim Janocko (288), who won his 14th D-9 title with the Bison this fall in his 35th season at the helm.
Wiser recorded his milestone 200th victory back in 2016, a win that ironically came over Clarion-Limestone before the newly formed co-op.
Wiser led Clarion to four district titles in his head coaching career, two in each of his two stints with the team.
Three of those titles came in Class A in 1997 and then again in 2009, the final season before Wiser stepped away for two years, he later led the Bobcats to a Class A title in 2013, his third season back.
He claimed his final D-9 title as a coach in 2017 at the Class 2A level.
The 2013 team made a run to the PIAA Class A semifinals before suffering a loss to eventual state champ North Catholic.
The Bobcats also won a PIAA Class 2A game in 2017 before losing in the quarterfinals.
The Bobcats suffered a 34-9 loss to Karns City in the D-9 Class 2A semifinals this past season in what proved to be Wiser’s final game.
He also happened to begin his coaching career with a game against the Gremlins, a 13-10 win in 1988.
Central Clarion finished the season with a record of 6-2, as it marked the 28th time one of Wiser’s teams finished with a record of .500 or better.
Only four times in his 32-year head coaching career did one of his teams finish with a losing record.
He also led the Bobcats to nine KSAC championships spanning from 1999 to 2017.
Wiser’s coaching career dates back 15 years prior to him taking over as head coach in 1988, as he started on as an assistant in 1973.
As for a new head coach for the Wildcats, Wiser had a pair of former head coaches working under him in Davey Eggleton, who was the head coach at Clarion-Limestone before the co-op was formed, and Dave Louder, who has head coaching experience at Union with the Union/A-C Valley co-op.