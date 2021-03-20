CLARION — The Clarion boys basketball team is headed to the PIAA Class A semifinals after besting District 6 champ Bishop Carroll, 61-54, Friday night in a game played on the Bobcats' home court.
The win marked the second year in a row Clarion won its opening game of states. However, that win — a 49-44 victory against Winchester Thurston in the Class 2A playoffs — only put the Bobcats into the second round.
With the field scaled back to just district champs this year because of COVID-19, the District 9 champs now find themselves just a win away from playing for a state title after its first state win.
Senior Hunter Craddock spearheaded Friday win, as he dropped in a game-high 26 points. Beau Verdill added 14 points for the Bobcats, while Cal German also reached double figures with 10.
Clarion built a 12-point halftime lead (31-19) but Carroll narrowed that gap to three (40-37) after three quarters.
Craddock scored seven points early in the fourth to push the Cats lead back up to eight, but Bishop Carroll had another rally left, this time not only pulling even but taking the lead at 54-53 with just under two minutes remaining.
The Huskies never scored again though, as Clarion ended the game on an 8-0 run to seal the victory and advance to Tuesday's state semifinals against District 5 champ Berlin-Brothersvalley.
Berlin advanced in a veryd weird scenario that saw them travel to WPIAL champ Bishop Canevin Friday night, only to have Canevin be forced to forfeit just before game time because of a COVID-19 situation.
With Berlin being on the top of the bracket, they should host Clarion in the semifinals, or at the very least have the game at a District 5 site if they don't host.