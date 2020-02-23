ST. MARYS — Clarion-Limestone wasted little time getting the bad taste of losing in the KSAC Championship game by leading Otto-Eldred wire-to-wire in their District 9 quarterfinal playoff matchup with the Lions claiming a 72-58 victory on Friday night in St. Marys.
Four players reached double figures for C-L with Hayden Callen scoring 18, Deion Deas 13, Jordan Hesdon 12, and Curvin Goheen 10. Mitch Knepp just missed double digits with nine. Callen pulled down eight rebounds while Bryson Huwar, Goheen, and Knepp each pulled down five boards. Hesdon, Callen, and Goheen also each collected four steals.
“The Keystone game was just a battle of two really good teams,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “Unfortunately they got the knockout punch in there and won the game. It’s good to get this win here and move on to the semifinal round.”
Using an aggressive combination of man-to-man and zone defenses the Lions jumped out to a 10-4 with 4:11 to play in the first. A Jake Merry three cut the lead to three at 10-7 before a 12-7 advantage for C-L over the final four minutes put the Lions ahead 27-14 after one.
A 7-0 run to start the second pushed the lead to 29-14 before once again Merry stopped the Terrors drought with a three to cut the lead to 29-17 with 4:12 to play. Once again the Lions would respond with another 7-0 run for a 36-17 lead with just over a minute to play in the first half. The Terrors would use a 5-1 edge to cut the lead to 37-25 by halftime.
“I was pleased with how we were playing early on and we got out to a decent lead,” said Ferguson. “We were able to play a lot of our bench tonight. Eventually we were able to get everyone in the game. The kids did a real nice job defensively.”
An 18-8 run by C-L over the first six minutes of the third quarter built the Lions largest lead of the game at 22 points (55-33). A 9-3 Ott0-Eldred run the rest of the quarter put the Terrors deficit down to 16 at 58-42 after three quarters.
The Lions would push the lead back to 20 at 64-44 three minutes into the fourth quarter. With C-L using a lot of their younger players by this time the Terrors were able to close the game with a 14-8 scoring edge to set the final score.
“Overall I think the breakdowns we’re on me with the combinations we had on the floor,” said Ferguson. “Our bench has given us some solid minutes down the stretch. Bryson (Huwar), Kaden (Park), and Braden (Rankin) have all contributed. Kaden even knocked down a three tonight which he’s capable of doing.”
Jake Merry paced Otto-Eldred with 19 points including four three-points and a 5-for-5 effort from the free throw line. Braden Maholic added 13 points with a trio of three-pointers.
C-L will face Cameron County in the semifinal round Wednesday at Clearfield High School at 8 p.m.
“We’ll have to do our homework to try and find some things out if it’s Cameron County,” said Ferguson.