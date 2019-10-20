BROCKWAY — The Clarion Area football team already had a lot of weapons, but on Friday the Bobcats got their top weapon in Austin Newcomb back after missing a couple weeks and the senior picked up where he left off scoring four touchdowns, two rushing, one receiving and one on a kickoff return to help Clarion rout Brockway 63-13 on Friday night at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway.
Clarion (8-1) actually fell behind 13-7 before reeling off the final 56 points of the contest.
The Bobcats scored on eight of their nine possessions with the one they didn’t score on coming while the junior varsity players were in the game.
“Offensively they didn’t shut us down at all,” said Clarion head coach Larry Wiser. “The only punt we had came when we had the JV players in there. I was pleased to have Austin back in the lineup and he had a heckuva game. He played linebacker on defense for us for the first time and he did a pretty nice job.”
Newcomb carried eight times for 112 yards with two touchdowns while catching a 41 yard touchdown pass, and he also returned the opening kickoff of the second half 86 yards for a score.
Things didn’t start well for Clarion as Brockway took the opening kickoff and methodically marched down the field on a 12 play drive with 11 coming via the run before Jon Wood tossed a 10 yard screen pass to Conner Ford for the first score of the game. Lewis Painter added the PAT kick for a 7-0 lead with 5:48 to play in the quarter.
Clarion answered though with a six play drive of their own, which ironically would be their longest offensive drive as far as the number of plays goes for the whole game. Newcomb started the drive with a 26 yard run before ending the drive on a 10 yard scoring run. The kick was blocked leaving the score 7-6 Brockway with 3:36 to play in the quarter.
The Rovers used the rest of the quarter moving from their own 23 to the Clarion 31 by the end of the first quarter. Two plays into the second quarter, Wood slipped out of a couple attempts at a sack before finding a wide open Austin Schmader on a 34 yard touchdown pass. The kick was no good and Brockway led 13-7 with 11:06 to play in the first half.
After Colton Zacherl returned the kickoff 30 yards to the Brockway 42, Clarion took just five plays to score with Zacherl finishing things off on a 14 yard touchdown run. Cal German completed a pass to Cutter Boggess on the two-point conversion giving Clarion the lead for good at 14-13 with 9:04 to play in the half.
“I felt comfortable coming out,” said Wiser. “Maybe I need to work a bit more on my pregame speech or whatever though. That Wood kid is the real deal and we wanted to key our defense toward him. We made a few adjustments which settled our defense down a bit.”
On the Rovers next possession, Wood gained nine yards on three rushing attempts. After an official timeout to measure, the Rovers were faced with a fourth and inches from their own 37 yard line. The Rovers elected to punt instead of going for a first down and the Bobcats took over at their own 27 following the punt.
“When they punted on that fourth and short and we came back to score that was a big momentum swing for us I think,” said Wiser.
Newcomb rushed two times for 22 yards moving the ball to the Clarion 49. German then connected with Hunter Craddock on a 51 yard catch and run for a touchdown. The two-point run failed leaving Clarion with a 20-13 lead with 5:12 to play in the half.
During the next Brockway drive Wood suffered an injury and left the game. Four plays later Ben Smith intercepted a Conner Ford pass and returned it to the Brockway 30.
Newcomb then scored on the first play after the turnover on a 30 yard run. Newcomb also ran in the two-point conversion for a 28-13 lead at the 2:22 mark.
On the play Newcomb surpassed the 4,000 yard mark for his career.
“It feels good going over 4,000 yards,” said Newcomb. “I have to give credit to the line for opening up the holes for me to run through.”
Following a punt late in the first half Clarion took over at their own 42. Four plays later German connected with Newcomb on a 41 yard touchdown pass. The kick was blocked leaving Clarion with a 34-13 halftime lead.
Newcomb then returned the opening kickoff of the second half 86 yards for a touchdown. Beau Verdill made the first of three PAT kicks for a 41-13 lead.
After stopping Brockway on downs from the Clarion 34, Cutter Boggess took the handoff on the first play and ran 66 yards for another Bobcats score for a 48-13 lead.
Boggess would add a three yard score near the end of the third quarter for a 55-13 lead after three quarters.
The final score of the contest came on a 73 yard run by Breckin Rex. Cooper Shall ran in the two-point conversion to set the final score of 63-13.
German completed 4-of-6 passes for 109 yards with two touchdowns. Four different receivers caught at least one pass for Clarion.
Wood rushed 15 times for 95 yards while Ford rushed 22 times for 75 yards.
Wood completed all three of his pass attempts for 64 yards with two going for touchdowns. Schmader caught two passes for 62 yards.