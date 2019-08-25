PUNXSUTAWNEY — From recovering a fumble on the second snap of the game, things couldn’t have gone any better for Clarion in their opening game of their new co-op that includes Clarion-Limestone as Clarion rolled to 27 first quarter points on the way to a 70-6 rout of Punxsutawney on Friday night in Punxsutawney.
“I was actually a little worried when we came out because we really didn’t have a good warmup,” said Clarion head coach Larry Wiser. “The first time these guys played in a real game. We were able to get a fumble recovery on that second play and things kind of went from there.”
After winning the toss, but deferring to the second half the Bobcats kicked off to the Chucks. After a loss of a yard on first down, the ball was knocked loose from quarterback Kameron Falgout on second down and Gabe Coull recovered to give Clarion the ball.
Taking over at the Chucks 41 yard line, four plays later Austin Newcomb would score the first of four touchdowns (three in the opening quarter) on a 22 yard run. The PAT kick failed leaving the score 6-0 with 9:18 left in the first.
Forcing a punt after three downs on the Chucks next possession gave the Bobcats the ball back at the Punxsutawney 44. Cal German completed his first pass of the season to Ethan Burford for 38 yards to move the ball to the six. Newcomb scored from six yards out on the next play. After missing the first PAT kick, Beau Verdill made the first of eight kicks for a 13-0 lead with 7:51 to play.
Punxsutawney would manage their first of only four first downs on their next possession, but once again a fumble ended the drive with Tyler Schmader recovering at the Chucks 46.
Clarion faced a fourth and five from the Chucks 41, but German completed a nine yard pass to Newcomb moving the ball to the 32 for a first down. On the next play Newcomb ran those 32 yards into the end zone for his third touchdown of the quarter. The kick pushed the lead to 20-0.
Following another punt, the Bobcats would put their final touchdown of the quarter on the board with a 64 yard scoring strike from German to Burford. The kick pushed the score to 27-0 Clarion after one.
“Our line opened up some good holes for our backs all night and they all were able to take advantage of those holes,” said Wiser.
Clarion (1-0) continued to roll offensively with two more touchdowns in the second quarter with Kyle Bottaro scoring on a 28 yard run while also adding the two-point run for a 35-0 lead. The second touchdown ended an 11-play drive which would be their longest of the game. Ethan Burford made a nice grab in the back of the end zone keeping his feet in bounds. The Verdill kick put the score at 42-0 with 1:25 to play.
Punxsutawney then had their longest drive of the game moving from their own 38 to the Clarion 31 while recording two of their four first downs of the game. However, the Chucks would be stopped on downs as the half ended.
“We had a few breakdowns in coverage, but we were able to make an adjustment with our first team group,” said Wiser.
With the mercy rule running clock in effect for the entire second half, Clarion added two scores in the third on a two yard run by Cutter Boggess and a 48 yard run by Newcomb with Verdill nailing both PAT kicks for a 56-0 lead after three quarters.
Breckin Rex added a 44 yard run in the fourth quarter.
Punxsutawney then scored their lone touchdown on a 61 yard pass from Seth Moore to Zeke Bennett with 4:46 left in the contest.
Alex Garduno closed out the scoring on a 27 yard run to set the final score.
“You can always find things you can improve on despite what the score showed,” said Wiser. “We know we need to look at our kick coverage because they had some nice returns on us that we need to correct. Offensively we spread the ball around and everyone contributed. We’ll take a look at the film and get ready for Moniteau.”
Newcomb finished with 11 carries for 187 yards with four touchdowns. Breckin Rex rushed four times for 103 yards in the second half with a score. Eight players touched the ball out of the backfield to the tune of 471 yards rushing on 39 attempts.
German completed 5-of-8 passes for 137 yards with two scores. Burford caught four of those passes for 128 yards with the two scores.
Clarion finished with a 608-124 advantage in total yardage. The Bobcats held the Chucks to just 16 yards on the ground on 21 attempts.
The Bobcats will host Moniteau on Friday in a game scheduled to be play at the Clarion-Limestone football field.