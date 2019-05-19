BROOKVILLE — The Brookville girls dominated Friday’s District 9 Class AA Track & Field Championships, winning four events and rolling to the team title by 23.5 over second-place Johnsonburg.
That’s not to say Johnsonburg — and the rest of the Class AA girl from the Tri-County Area — didn’t shine as well, because they did.
Johnsonburg, Elk County Catholic and Clarion combined to win nine of the 18 events — collecting three titles each — with a handful of other local athletes earning trips to states with runner-up finishes at Brookville. The top finishers in each event, and any other competitor who meets the state qualifying standard for that event, advances to states.
Clarion junior Laken Lewis headlined the local contingent — winning two events while placing in four overall — by winning the James Manners Award, which is given annually to the athlete who scores the most points in the meet.
Lewis captured gold in both the pole vault and triple jump, with that first-place finish in the pole vault coming after a heated competition with defending champ Kendall Grossman of Moniteau.
Both girls cleared 11-6 to break Grossman’s District 9 Class AA Meet and Brookville facility record of 11-4 set last year at districts. And, it was Lewis who came away with the gold medal based on scratches.
Lewis also struck gold in the triple jump with a mark of 34-1, besting Cameron County’s Kamme Guisto by 5 3/4 inches. The Lady Cat came in as the top seed at 34-5 1/2.
Lewis made states in a third event with her silver medal in the high jump (5-0), besting Kane’s Audri Marconi on scratches for the second spot to states in the event. She also won a bronze medal in the long jump (16-5 3/4), giving her four Top 3 finishes and 34 points on the day.
“I was quite surprised to win it (Manners Award),” said Lewis following the meet. “This is my best performance here (districts) by far, and it took a lot of hard work to get here. It means so much to me that it (hard work) is finally paying off and a nice win to go into states, where hopefully I can win a couple medals.”
Lewis will be joined at states, which are held at Shippensburg University, by two teammates — Evelyn Lerch and Phylicia Hockman.
Lerch won gold in the 400 dash (1:00.05), beating Clearfield’s Avry Gumblatt by more than a second. As for Hockman, she crossed the line second in the 800 (2:22.76). Lerch also was fifth in the 200 (27.28), while Rebekah Ketner was fourth in the shot put (33-0 1/4).
They were the only placewinners on the day for Clarion, which finished third in the team standings (58 points) behind Brookville and Johnsonburg depsite its small numbers.
Johnsonburg’s run to second place in the team standings (69 points) was aided by a trio of wins and 14 total medal performances.
Senior Amanda Williams repeated as the distict champ in the 800 (2:20.84), beating Hockman by just under two seconds. She also was part of the silver-medal winning 4x100 relay team (50.87) that finished second to Brookville. Other members of the squad were Cassidy King, Gina Gerg and Maddie Cowan.
Johnsonburg also got gold medals from senior Skylar Sherry and sophomore Chloe Trumball.
Sherry, a two-time state silver medalist in the javelin, finally won her first District 9 title in the event with a throw of 129-1. She added a fifth-place medal in the shot put (32-5 1/4).
As for Trumbull, she claimed her first-ever district title in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.57, which actually bested the state qualifying standard in the event of 47.64.
Cowan also qualified for states in the 200 with a runner-up finish after running a 26.94. She also was fourth in the 100 dash (13.06) and sixth in the 400 (1:04.93).
Haylee Cherry just missed a trip to states with a bronze medal in the javelin (113-11), while Ramette Keyona Gardner was fifth in the event (11-10). Adria Magnusson was fourth in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200. Kelsey Heindl was fifth in the shot put (32-6), with King adding a sixth in the long jump (15-8 1/2).
King and Evelyn Cobaugh just missed medals in the triple jump and 400 dash, respectively, with seventh-place finishes.
Elk County Catholic has a pair of district champs returning to Shippensburg in Taylor Newton and Olivia Sorg, while the third (Maddie Kear) earned her first trip to states.
Junior Taylor Newton repeated as the D-9 champ in the high jump, clearing 5-6 for the second straight year to tie a meet record she shares with former Lady Crusader Laura Lynch, who cleared the height back in 1978.
Newton also was fourth in the long jump (16-1 1/4) and part of ECC’s 4x100 and 4x400 relay squads that took home bronze medals. She ran with Shannon Clancy, Kear and Sorg in the 4x100 (52.18) and Sorg, Kear and Gina Carnovale in the 4x400 (4:17.46).
Sorg also won gold for the second straight year at districts but in the event this year as she sprinted to victory in the 200 dash (26.52), besting Cowan by .42 seconds. Sorg also was third in a tightly contested 100 dash final (13.06) where .11 seconds separated first through fourth. Last year, she won the 100 and was second in the 200.
As for Kear, she came in as the top seed in the long jump and maintained that spot with a leap of 16-11 to land on top the podium.
Clancy also placed fourth in the pole vault (8-0) for ECC, while Chelsea Hunt landed just off the podium with a seventh in the 3,200 (12:53.96).
The Lady Crusaders, last year’s team champion, was fourth this year with 55 points.
The other area girls to secure a trip to states Friday were DuBois Central Catholic’s Mariah Alanskas and Redbank Valley’s 4x800 relay squad.
Alanskas ran the fastest time in the 100 dash prelims, a school record 12.83, but was edged at the line in the finals by Brookville’s Morgan Monnoyer, 12.95-13.00.
Alanskas was the Lady Cardinals lone medalist on the day, as thrower Martina Swalligan just missed the podium with seventh-place finishes in both the shot put (32-0 1/2) and discus (90-2).
As for Redbank, its 4x800 squad of Quinn Fricko, Emma Huffman, Carley Shick and Ryleigh Smathers won silver with a time of 10:33.56 to punch their ticket to states.
Redbank had several other placewinners as the Lady Bulldogs finished eighth in the team race with 26.5 points.
Elizabeth Hook was fourth in the triple jump (33-6 1/2) and Linday Evans fourth in the discus (98-9), while the Lady Bulldogs 4x100 relay squad (Paiton Rizzo, Hook, Kaitlyn Davis, Mariah Clark) also was fourth (53.22). Shick (400 –1:04.51) and Rizzo (100 hurdles –17.42) each came away with fifth places.
Brooke Eberle (high jump –4-6), Mackenzie Young (pole vault –8-0) and Taylor King (discus 91-2) each earned a team point with sixth-place finish. Hope Spence fell landed just off the podium with a seventh in the pole vault (8-0) based on scratches.
The PIAA Class AA Track & Field Championships begin Friday at Shippensburg University.