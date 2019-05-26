SHIPPENSBURG — For Clarion junior Laken Lewis, Brookville junior Brooke Quairiere and Johnsonburg sophomore Chloe Trumbull, it was a medal-filled weekend at the PIAA Class AA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
For Lewis, it was medals x 2 as she finished fifth in the high jump on Friday, then turned around and turned in a solid third-place medal in the pole vault on Saturday.
Quairiere turned in a sixth-place medal finish in the 100-meter hurdles while Trumbull finished seventh in the 300 hurdles, making it two medals for Johnsonburg and joining teammate and state javelin champion Skylar Sherry.
Lewis was more surprised with her high jump finish as she was one of three jumpers over 5 feet, 4 inches. Slippery Rock’s Giana Bedel was fourth, Lewis took fifth and Towanda’s Porschia Bennett finished sixth.
Ahead of her was Elk County Catholic’s Taylor Newton, who won a tiebreaker for the title with Beaver Area’s Emma Pavalek after both cleared 5 feet, 7 inches. Bishop Carroll’s Caroline Ratchford was third at 5 feet, 5 inches.
“I honestly didn’t think I’d medal in high jump,” Lewis said on Saturday. “I’d be happy if I got eighth and it was so nerve-racking,” Lewis said. “I missed my first two attempts at 4-8, then I cleared 4-10, 5-0, 5-2 and 5-4 all on my first try.”
That really set the tone for an outstanding day in the pole vault where she continued the momentum she started with winning the title districts where she cleared 11 feet, 6 inches for the first time. At states, she took advantage of tailwind and good week of practice.
Lewis started at 9 feet, 6 inches and cleared that along with 10 feet, 10-6 and 11 feet. She missed on her first attempt at 11-6, but cleared 12 on her first try before going 0-for-3 at 12 feet, 6 inches.
Two vaulters got over 12-6, champion junior Trina Barcarola of Western Wayne and senior Hailey Zurick of Loyalsock. Lewis shared third with Waynesburg sophomore Taylor Shriver. Moniteau’s Kendall Grossman was sixth, clearing 11 feet and winning a four-way tiebreaker for the spot.
“My goal was to get over 12 feet and getting over 11-6 clean would get me into a medal spot with 12 feet or 12-6 winning it,” Lewis said. “I’ve been learning proper form a lot more. I used to just back over the bar. Now I’m starting to roll back and turn and get into a groove.”
Lewis also competed in Saturday afternoon’s triple jump, going a season-best 35 feet, 4 1/4 inches to finish 14th. It was a more than productive weekend for the Lady Cat.
“It was my first trip and I won two medals,” Lewis said. “I feel so grateful and I worked so hard for this. So many people supported me, my parents and friends. It felt great.”
Brookville’s Quairiere made last year’s semifinal round in the 100 hurdles, but added another step this year and reached the finals to guarantee her a spot on the podium.
In Friday’s prelims, Quairiere was third in her heat with a 15.74, which seeded her 11th for Saturday morning’s semifinals. With a state medal on the line, Quairiere had to finish in the top three of her heat or run one of the two fastest times after that.
As it turned out, Quairiere was fifth with a 15.88 in her heat, which fortunate for her was the fast one. The fourth-place finisher in the other heat was a 15.90, meaning Quairiere made the cut.
“The prelims were tough because there were so many of us and I had to secure that spot,” Quairiere said. “The semifinals were difficult because I was in such a fast heat and it pushed me to do better and make it to the finals. I was on the edge on getting into the finals, so I knew if I leaned more over the hurdles it would bump me up a couple spots. I was seeded eighth and finished sixth.
“That was my goal. I wanted to break the school record in the 110s this year, but I was 0.06 off and then my goal here was to make it the finals because I only made the semifinals last year.”
In the finals, Quairiere finished sixth with a 16.18. It wasn’t the time she thought she’d run in the finals, but with the wear and tear of the weekend, it wasn’t a shock. Western Wayne’s Trina Barcarola won with a 15.31.
“The wind was awful (in the finals) and I knew I wasn’t going to run very well, but I didn’t think I’d run a 16,” said Quairiere, who was smiling with her medal at that point. “I’m so excited. I’ll come back and train even harder for next year and come back hungry to place higher.”
Trumbull went into districts as the top seed with a 47.14, won her first D9 title with a 47.57 and in Friday’s preliminaries, secured a finals spot with a 46.65 to finish second in her heat behind Western Wayne’s Barcarola.
In the finals, Trumbull ran a 47.24 to finish seventh ahead of Barcarola, who ran a 47.92. Athens senior Rachel Hutchinson won the race in 44.69.
Other area athletes or entries who competed over the weekend who didn’t medal:
— Brookville’s Morgan Monnoyer just missed making the 16-runner semifinal in the 100 dash, finishing 17th in 12.85 seconds.
— Brookville 4x100 relay of Morgan Monnoyer, Morgan and Madison Johnson, and Dani MacBeth finished 11th with a 50.57.
— Brookville’s Dani MacBeth was 19th in the 300 hurdles with a 48.89.
— Brookville’s 4x400 relay of Emily Martz, Madison and Morgan Johnson, and Dani MacBeth finished 17th in 4:12.13.
— Elk County Catholic’s Olivia Sorg was 26th in the 200 dash in 27.23.
— Elk County Catholic’s Maddie Kear was 18th in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 1/2 inch.
— DuBois Central Catholic’s Mariah Alanskas finished 25th in the 100 dash in 13.2 seconds.
— Johnsonburg’s 4x100 relay of Gina Gerg, Cassidy King, Madeline Cowan and Amanda Williams finished 16th with a 51.49.
— Johnsonburg’s Amanda Williams just missed the 12-runner 800 finals, placing 13th in 2:24.16.
— Johnsonburg’s Madeline Cowan was 24th in the 200 dash in 27.02.
— Redbank Valley’s 4x800 relay of Emma Huffman, Quinn Fricko, Ryleigh Smathers and Carley Shick finished 25th with a 10:49.20, the foursome’s second-best time of the season coming off a D9 runner-up finish.
— Clarion’s Evelyn Lerch was 13th in the 400 dash in 1:00.21.
— Clarion’s Phylicia Hockman made the finals of the 800 run, but finished 12th in 2:25.41.
— Clearfield’s Avry Grumblatt was 23rd in the 400 dash in 1:02.79.
— Clearfield 4x400 relay of Grumblatt, Amanda Hazel, Abby LaBorde and Lydia Brown finished 23rd in 4:19.4.