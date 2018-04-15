CLARION — Sadie Rudesyle came one out away from tossing a no-hitter for Clarion Area Friday, but the Lady Cat had to settle for a one-hitter instead in a 13-0, 5-inning against Clarion-Limestone at Paul Weaver Park in Clarion

Lady Lion Orianna Walters broke up Rudesyle’s no-hit bid with a two-out soft single to right in the fifth inning. Rudesyle retired the first 10 batters she faced before a walk to Sadie Mahle stopped her perfect game. Mahle was able to reach third on a pair of wild pitches but was stranded there.

“She attacked the zone well and had good control today,” said Clarion head coach Dan Shofestal. “We also played good defense behind her which was big as well. They played well and hustled behind her and when you have that good things are going to happen.”

Offensively, Clarion pounded out 12 hits while also taking advantage of seven Lady Lions errors. Kaitlyn Constantino, Carly Best and Brenna Campbell collected two hits each to lead the way. Constantino hit a triple for the only extra base hit of the game.

Alexis Constantino, Maya Thornton, Rudesyle, Sydney Kiser, Wendy Beveridge,and Mackenzie DiTullio each had one hit. Thornton drove in three runs while Kaitlyn and Alexis Constantino each drove in a pair. Best, Rudesyle, and Kiser each knocked in one.

“We made some good contact in the middle innings and made some things happen,” said Shofestal. “Our girls work hard every night and I give them a lot of credit. We’ve been inside a lot with the weather, but they work hard no matter what. They care about the game and they support each other and I can’t ask of much more from them.”

Clarion scored a run in the first as Best singled, stole second and later came home on a throwing error for a 1-0 lead after one.

The Lady Cats added five runs in the second as Kaitlyn Constantino drove in two runs with a triple while Best, Rudesyle, and Kiser each added one RBI for a 6-0 lead after two.

Alexis Constantino drove in a run and Thornton added a pair of RBI’s in a four-run third inning which extended the lead to 10-0 after three.

“Clarion has had a few games while this was our first game so in that respect they had that advantage on us,” said C-L head coach Rob Schimp. “We came out a bit tight and nervous. We need to work out the bugs and the butterflies. This was a tough start because we’re looking as a program to try and get things turned around.”

Alexis Constantino and Thornton each drove in a run in the fourth with another scoring on an error as the Lady Cats would score their final three runs in the fourth for the 13-0 lead.

“C-L came to play today, and I could tell they were enthusiastic and gave it all they had,” said Shofestal. “Their pitcher was throwing well early on.”